The 12 best Prime Day home security deals of 2024
Upgrading your home's security can be costly. But these indoor and outdoor home security Amazon Prime Day sales can help you save big while adding new smarts to your home security entry, surveillance, and lighting setup.
For example, Amazon has deep discounts -- up to 50% or more off -- across its lineup of Ring and Blink products. While Blink targets simplicity with its battery-operated, wire-free products, Ring's line of doorbells and cameras emphasizes cloud connectivity and now includes models that integrate Amazon's eero mesh Wi-Fi system.
Not to be left out, popular competitor Arlo -- maker of one of our picks for best outdoor security cameras -- also has a wide range of home security products on sale. A check of the company's Amazon listings currently shows discounts (without mention of Prime Day), and the Arlo's own site touts its annual security event, with savings up to 57% off select products. Eufy and Wyze are also all-in on Prime Day sales, with both companies slashing prices via Amazon and their own sites
Best home security deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Ring Video Doorbell for $50 (save $50): This is a great, budget-friendly way to add a video doorbell camera. This is the lowest price we've seen in the past year.
- Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) for $30 (save $30): One of our picks for best security camera, this versatile indoor camera can stand freely or mount on your ceiling near a power outlet. We haven't seen this price since Black Friday 2023.
- Ring Doorbell Battery Plus for $100 (save $50): Released in 2023, this battery-operated model adds versatility with a wider field-of-view, so you can capture visitors and their actions from head to toe. Get it on sale at its lowest price ever for Prime Day.
- Ring Alarm 8-piece Kit (2nd Gen) for $150 (save $100): Also at 40% off, get this full Ring kit complete with everything you to jumpstart a home security system. The kit includes a base station, keypad, motion detector, range extender, and four contact sensors.
- Google Nest Cam (2nd Generation) for $250 (save $80): This 2-pack of individual, battery-powered indoor/outdoor cameras is a versatile choice, and one of our favorites on our best wireless security cameras list. While not the lowest price we've seen, it is close to it.
- Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera for $65 (save $65): With two lights and a sleek aesthetic, this outdoor floodlight's built-in battery lasts up to 2 years.
- Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera (2nd Generation) for $120 (save $70): While just shy of the lowest price we've seen, this remains a solid deal for two wireless cameras for use indoors or outdoors.
- Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Generation) for $80 (save $50): Get better clarity on video with this video doorbell's crisp, 2K resolution. The Prime Day sale put it at the lowest price we've seen.
- Eufy Security Video Doorbell S330 for $130 (save $70): A fee-free video doorbell, this 2K model is back on sale again for a healthy discount.
- SimpliSafe 8-piece Wireless Home System for $120 (save $120): This easy-to-use, all-in-one package includes everything you need to get your wireless home security system established. For Prime Day, the SimpliSafe package drops to its lowest price since 2022.
- Current price: $350
- Original price: $550
This Eufy Security Eufy Cam 3 bundle includes two 4K cameras with a wide, 130-degree field-of-view and IR and color night vision and a HomeBase 3 base station for video storage. Each camera has an integrated solar panel, robust IP67 weather resistance, AI-enhanced video detection, 16GB of local storage, and two-way audio communications. This kit drops $350 this Prime Day, a deep discount from its usual $550 price.
- Current price: $150
- Original price: $230
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 has a distinctive, if boxy, design and a slew of features that together make it our pick for best upscale video doorbell. This evolution of the original Ring Video Doorbell packs 2-way communication, head-to-toe body captures, and a 3D motion detection sensor. It's back on sale for its lowest price ever.
- Current price: $250
- Original price: $330
We like the Google Nest Cam (2nd Generation) for its smart alerts and its versatility for use either indoors or outdoors. This 1080p HDR night vision camera has a wide, 130-degree viewing angle; a built-in speaker and microphone for 2-way communication; and weather resistance so it can safely sit anywhere you choose. An extra boon: You don't need a subscription to use the camera. This deal is on a 2-pack of the Nest Cam, but the single Nest Cam is also on sale.
- Current price: $120
- Orginal price: $250
The Arlo 5S 2K Spotlight Camera has a stylish, compact appearance. It's our favorite outdoor model for night surveillance on our best outdoor security cameras list, with crisp 2K resolution and both IR and color nightvision. The lens angle isn't as wide as some, at 160 degrees, but this model has a 12x zoom so you can get close to see what's out there.
- Current price: $19
- Original price: $36
The Wyze Cam v3 is a small, versatile wired camera for use either indoors or outdoors. We appreciated its night vision and waterproof surface -- all at a regular low price. With this Prime Day sale, the Wyze Cam v3 is an even better deal, and a great way to ease into adding a camera to your home. The one catch: it's a wired camera, so you need an outlet nearby. If you don't want to opt for a subscription, you can still store video on a microSD card.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day is always held in the middle of the summer. Officially, Prime Day runs July 16 and 17, but sales drop earlier than that and some discounts continue through the week.
Are home security systems really cheaper on Prime Day?
Amazon's mid-summer sale is an excellent time to get deep discounts on doorbells, lighting, cameras, and more. Amazon's own home security brands Ring and Blink both feature heavily with Prime Day sales, and competitors like Arlo jump in with their own discounts.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET writes about deals we want to buy -- whether we're considering devices and products on our wish lists or that fill a specific need. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal shown actually represents a good sale.
We looked at products on our own best lists as well as surveyed customer reviews to see what matters to real people already using the products we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research, experience and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.