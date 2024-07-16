'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best security camera deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
Amazon Prime Day is here, and the next two days provide some great chances to score deals on your favorite tech. If you're looking specifically for a smart home security camera, you're in luck, because there are plenty of deals to be had on brands like Ring, Blink, Arlo, Wyze, and even Roku.
Some cameras on this list are indoor or outdoor, some are wireless versions powered by a battery, some are plug-in, and some make great options for a pet camera.
Thanks to Prime Day deals, you can save hundreds of dollars right now on popular security cameras. We'll continue to update this list with new Prime Day security camera deals throughout the sale.
Best security camera deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Blink Whole Home Bundle for $90 (save $110): This Blink bundle comes with an Outdoor 4 camera, a Mini 2 camera, and a Video Doorbell system -- saving you 55%.
- Blink Outdoor 4 Smart Security Camera 4-pack for $132 (save $207): These outdoor cameras are simple to set up, affordable, and wireless. In her review, ZDNET's Maria Diaz called Blink outdoor cameras "a reliable solution to the problem of the dark side of my yard."
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K outdoor spotlight camera for $120 (save $130): With Enhanced 2K HDR and 12X zoom, this camera will capture every detail. It's designed to be used with part of a larger Arlo security system, but it functions just fine on its own.
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with Ring Indoor Cam for $80 (save $80): Cover the inside and outside of your home with these two convenient cameras that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone.
- Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 Security Cameras for $50 (save $90): Get indoor and outdoor coverage in full HD with these cameras that have a host of useful features.
- Arlo Essential 2K Outdoor Security Camera for $69 (Save $30): This indoor or outdoor smart security camera provides 2K resolution so you can see all the important details
- Ring Indoor Cam for $30 (Save $30): If you're looking for an affordable indoor security camera, you won't find a better deal than this $30 device from Ring. It has 1080p HD video, color night vision, two-way talk, and a privacy cover.
- TP-Link Tapo 1080P Indoor Security Camera for $15 (save $10): This highly rated motion-detecting security camera is great to use as a pet or baby monitor, and it's 40% off for Prime Day.
- Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $23 (save $7): Another good option for pet or baby monitoring, this Kasa indoor camera gives you a 360-degree view.
- Blink Mini 2 for $20 (save $20): This plug-in smart security camera offers 1080p HD live-view video.
- Current price: $130
- Original price: $340
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most versatile and easy-to-use smart security cameras, and you can save over $200 on this four-pack. These wireless cameras use a simple screw-in mount and promise full HD recordings at any time of day, plus two-way audio, enhanced motion detection, and customizable security zones. Batteries last up to two years, depending on how active your cameras are. You can connect to an Alexa-enabled device to engage live view, arm and disarm your system, and more.
Review: The battery-powered Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera is just what my dark yard needed
- Current price: $80
- Original price: $160
This Ring stick-up camera and indoor camera bundle gives you indoor and outdoor HD coverage at half the retail price. The stick-up camera is a wireless, battery-powered option designed for indoor or outdoor use, while the indoor camera is a wired option for interior use. Live view and two-way talk give you total protection, and customizable privacy zones mean you'll avoid false alerts.
- Current price: $50
- Original price: $140
If you're looking for indoor and outdoor coverage for a small space, you won't find a better deal than the Blink Outdoor 4 plus indoor Mini 2 security cameras. At 64% off, you're saving $90 with this bundle. You get a wireless outdoor camera and a plug-in indoor camera. Both cameras record in HD, store videos in the cloud, allow two-way conversation, and have Alexa support.
- Current price: $69
- Original price: $99
This 2K resolution camera is a fantastic option if you need to watch a broad area or see fine details. It's totally wireless, meaning it can be installed indoors or outdoors. A built-in spotlight helps ward off intruders, and noise-cancelling audio lets you both speak and hear clearly.
- Current price: $30
- Original price: $60
The Ring indoor camera is an affordable option if you're looking for something to keep an eye on your pets or family member, or just need a little extra security. In addition to being 1080p HD, it has color night vision plus two-way talk and more. This camera has a nice feature that records a few extra seconds before every motion event, making sure you capture everything.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024 starts today, with major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. While the best deals are available for Prime members only, sellers often mark down products for non-Prime members to take advantage of. The event officially takes place on July 16 and July 17.
Are smart cameras really cheaper on Prime Day?
It is true that prices on most Amazon items fluctuate throughout the year, but thanks to price tracking tools, we're able to see exactly how much. Our research shows that for most of the smart cameras on this list, prices are at their lowest point of the year. So yes, you can really save money on Prime Day.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals that we would actually buy. We start by choosing reliable, recognized brands that have a history of satisfied customers. Brands that don't have a good reputation or ones that inflate prices to create artificial sales won't make our list. Using established price comparison tools and trackers, we try to find deals that are at least 20% off. In many cases, our recommendations come from products that we've actually tested.