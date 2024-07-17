Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day is here, and there are some great chances to score deals on your favorite tech. If you're looking specifically for a smart home security camera, you're in luck because there are plenty of deals to be had on brands like Ring, Blink, Arlo, Wyze, and even Roku.

Some cameras on this list are indoor or outdoor, some are wireless versions powered by a battery, some are plug-in, and some make great pet camera options.

Thanks to Prime Day deals, you can save hundreds of dollars on popular security cameras right now. We'll continue to update this list with new Prime Day security camera deals through the rest of today.

Best security camera deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Blink Outdoor 4 Smart Security Camera 4-pack Save $207 Blink Current price: $130

$130 Original price: $340 The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most versatile and easy-to-use smart security cameras, and you can save over $200 on this four-pack. These wireless cameras use a simple screw-in mount and promise full HD recordings at any time of day, plus two-way audio, enhanced motion detection, and customizable security zones. Batteries last up to two years, depending on how active your cameras are. You can connect to an Alexa-enabled device to engage live view, arm and disarm your system, and more. Review: The battery-powered Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera is just what my dark yard needed View now at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) Save $80 Amazon Current price: $80

$80 Original price: $160 This Ring stick-up camera and indoor camera bundle gives you indoor and outdoor HD coverage at half the retail price. The stick-up camera is a wireless, battery-powered option designed for indoor or outdoor use, while the indoor camera is a wired option for interior use. Live view and two-way talk give you total protection, and customizable privacy zones mean you'll avoid false alerts. View now at Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 Security Cameras Save $90 Blink/ZDNET Current price: $50

$50 Original price: $140 If you're looking for indoor and outdoor coverage for a small space, you won't find a better deal than the Blink Outdoor 4 plus indoor Mini 2 security cameras. At 64% off, you're saving $90 with this bundle. You get a wireless outdoor camera and a plug-in indoor camera. Both cameras record in HD, store videos in the cloud, allow two-way conversation, and have Alexa support. View now at Amazon

Arlo Essential 2K Outdoor Security Camera Save $30 Amazon Current price: $69

$69 Original price: $99 This 2K resolution camera is a fantastic option if you need to watch a broad area or see fine details. It's totally wireless, meaning it can be installed indoors or outdoors. A built-in spotlight helps ward off intruders, and noise-cancelling audio lets you both speak and hear clearly. View now at Amazon

Ring Indoor Camera Save $30 Ring/ZDNET Current price: $30

$30 Original price: $60 The Ring indoor camera is an affordable option if you're looking for something to keep an eye on your pets or family member, or just need a little extra security. In addition to being 1080p HD, it has color night vision plus two-way talk and more. This camera has a nice feature that records a few extra seconds before every motion event, making sure you capture everything. View now at Amazon

More Prime Day 2024 security camera deals

FAQs



When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024 runs through the end of today, with major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. While the best deals are available for Prime members only, sellers often mark down products for non-Prime members to take advantage of. The event officially takes place on July 16 and July 17.

Are smart cameras really cheaper on Prime Day?

It is true that prices on most Amazon items fluctuate throughout the year, but thanks to price tracking tools, we're able to see exactly how much. Our research shows that for most of the smart cameras on this list, prices are at their lowest point of the year. So yes, you can really save money on Prime Day.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals that we would buy for ourselves. We start by choosing reliable, recognized brands with a history of satisfied customers. Brands that don't have a good reputation or ones that inflate prices to create artificial sales won't make our list. Using established price comparison tools and trackers, we try to find deals that are at least 20% off. In many cases, our recommendations come from products that we've tested.

Are there different security camera deals on Prime Day 2?

The answer is yes and no. Deals come and go throughout the two days of Prime Day -- even after the event, you will still see some deals lingering, albeit not as high of a dollar amount in savings. However, we recommend that if you see something on sale during Prime Day you are eyeing, buy it now because you never know when the deal will expire (especially if it's a lightning deal or a deal on a popular brand).

