Whether your dog's extra pounds have turned into a health hazard or you just keep forgetting to fill the cat food bowl, it's time to invest in an automatic pet feeder to keep them happy and healthy. The best automatic pet feeders help owners and pets keep track of when feeding time occurs as well as how much gets added to their dishes.
Automatic pet feeders can make sure that your pet gets the allotted amount of food they're supposed to eat daily. Many of the best automatic pet feeders come with smart features, including Wi-Fi connectivity, and some can even handle feeding Fido for over a week before a refill is needed (and if you forget, don't worry -- they will let you know).
We combed through the automatic pet feeders on the market, taking into account smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity, number of feeding times, and portion sizes. Be sure to check out the best automated pet feeders below.
Features:
The PETLIBRO automatic cat feeder may be titled for cats, but it's designed for cats and small- to medium-sized dogs. It comes with a two-inch deep stainless steel food tray for when you need to wash out the bowl, but more importantly, it helps keep kibble in the bowl and not in the surrounding area.
You'll be able to read the time in clear numbers on the screen and program the pet feeder with the physical buttons front and center. The pet feeder can dish out up to nine different portions of food from one to four times per day.
In the event of a power outage, the feeder can use three D-cell alkaline batteries to keep the food going until power is restored. If you have more than one furry friend, it comes in two sizes: 4L and 6L.
Features:
The WOPET Automatic Cat Feeder is perfectly suited for cat kibble. It boasts a 4L capacity, can dispense up to 15 meals for your fluffy friends, and can handle up to 20 different mealtimes. Under the lid, you can expect an updated anti-clogging design to keep the food flowing. The machine fits kibble as large as 15mm, making it perfect for most dry food sizes.
Because this is a smart automatic pet feeder with 2.4Gz Wi-Fi enabled features, you can control everything from the accompanying app. This includes feeding times, portion sizes, and even a 10-second voice recording to alert your furry friends that it's suppertime.
Features:
With a 5L capacity and two stainless steel food bowls, this PETLIBRO automatic cat feeder can feed two cats at the same time (provided they want to share, of course). The black design is great at hiding dirt from messy mouths.
Set one to six meals per day, including up to 50 portions per meal with 20ml for each portion. If you want to manually reward your cat, you can press a manual feeding button on the touchscreen to dole out an extra portion. Like the WOPET, it features a 10-second audio call to alert your cats that it's time to eat.
As a personal user of this cat feeder, one of the features I really enjoy is the adjustable feeding splitter to allow for different amounts of kibble to flow into each of the two bowls. The splitter will allow the portions to flow into the food bowl depending on your cats' needs. You can also opt for the single bowl model, too.
Features:
So you've got two different pets with two different diets; the good news is that with the SureFlap SureFeed automatic pet feeder, you can use their microchips to allow certain furry friends to feast when they're hungry. All 9 (Avid Secure), 10 (FDXA), and 15 (FDXB) chips are compatible with the automatic pet feeder.
It uses a plastic covering to ensure that only the pet(s) that you want eating from the food tray will be able to eat from it. The cover lid opens when pets get close and shuts when your designated pet walks away. This makes it easier to control who's eating where and when. To further keep pets out, a neoprene lip seals any food into an airtight space to keep wet food moist and dry food safe. The bowl can hold up to 13.5 fluid ounces of cat food, so you don't have to constantly refill the bowl. It also operates on batteries for ease-of-use.
Features:
Need a small automatic pet feeder that can feed your fur baby up to four meals per day? The Ymiko automatic feeder can hold up to three liters of food (12.7 cups) in its internal storage container. Because it has a high storage capacity, a small adult dog can feed for up to seven days before you'll need to refill it. For cat owners, it can last up to two weeks.
The LCD screen can be locked, so your cat or dog won't accidentally reprogram the feeding times. It can dispense up to four meals per day in nine different portion sizes, and you can record your voice for up to 10 seconds to alert your cats and dogs that it's feeding time.
Our pick for the best automatic pet feeder is the PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder. Its easy-to-understand LCD screen tells you exactly when meal portions will dispense and how many portion sizes will be included with each meal. It's also easy to program and easy to clean, and it can hold enough kibble that you won't have to worry about your furry friends for some time. It also features a deep stainless steel bowl to make sure the kibble stays in the bowl and not all over your floors.
Automatic pet feeders
Price
Kibble Storage Size
Meals per day
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder
$69
4L/6L
4
WOPET Automatic Cat Feeder
$69
4L
15
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder for Two Cats
$88
5L
6
SureFlap SureFeed - Microchip Pet Feeder
$287
13.5 fl. oz
N/A
Ymiko Automatic Cat Feeder
$41
3L
4
Choose this automatic pet feeder…
If you want…
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder
A large kibble storage tray that can last a long time between refills.
WOPET Automatic Cat Feeder
A Wi-Fi enabled pet feeder with a smart app to monitor while you're away.
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder for Two Cats
To feed multiple cats who enjoy eating together.
SureFlap SureFeed - Microchip Pet Feeder
To feed a cat with special dietary restrictions.
Ymiko Automatic Cat Feeder
A small pet feeder that has an easy-to-read LCD screen.
We combed through hundreds of pet feeders, taking into consideration ease of use, kibble storage size, the number and amount of feedings per day, and more. In our selection, we checked customer reviews as well as smart features like Wi-Fi and microchip connectivity built into the pet feeder.
Additionally, we cross-checked the specs among each one, noting where some of them offered special features like the microchipping versus some that were more budget-friendly, no-frills pet feeders while also ensuring your fur children have full bellies.
It depends on your needs. Do you want one with Wi-Fi so you can check on your cats' food levels while you're out of town for the weekend? Or perhaps you want one that just dispenses kibble?
In general, you should take into consideration the size of the kibble tank. After all, the larger the tank, the longer the food will last. One of the most important features, however, is the kibble sizing. You want to make sure the pet feeder you choose can fit the size of your chosen kibble.
Other factors to consider are how many times you want to feed your pet during the day. If they require small, frequent meals, then more feedings built into the software is best. However, if they don't require a lot of feedings, one that operates more than four times per day may not be the best choice for you.
It depends on the pet feeder you purchase. Each automatic pet feeder comes with instructions in either a pamphlet or a guide book. Be sure to read through the instructions very carefully.
If you're still unsure how to set it up after reading the instructions, you can also google how to set up the automatic feeder of your choice.
An automatic feeder ensures that your fur baby gets fed at regularly-timed intervals. Say, for example, you have a small dog that gets fed at 7AM and 4PM daily, but you're delayed by that missed commuter train. An automatic feeder can make sure that your dog still gets his dinner.
It works the same way if you decide to go on a weekend trip. While we don't recommend leaving your pet unchecked, if your trip gets delayed, you can focus on getting home safely while knowing your cat has food, water, and a litter box while you're away.
Yes; we linked a few below that are definitely worth considering for your pets.