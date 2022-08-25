/>
Automatic pet feeders to spoil your fur baby: Our favorite picks

What's the best automatic pet feeder? Our pick is the PETLIBRO automatic cat feeder for its multiple food tank sizes and easy-to-clean stainless steel food tray. We also took into consideration other features, such as the number of programmable feedings and portion size options.
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Whether your dog's extra pounds have turned into a health hazard or you just keep forgetting to fill the cat food bowl, it's time to invest in an automatic pet feeder to keep them happy and healthy. The best automatic pet feeders help owners and pets keep track of when feeding time occurs as well as how much gets added to their dishes.

Automatic pet feeders can make sure that your pet gets the allotted amount of food they're supposed to eat daily. Many of the best automatic pet feeders come with smart features, including Wi-Fi connectivity, and some can even handle feeding Fido for over a week before a refill is needed (and if you forget, don't worry -- they will let you know). 

We combed through the automatic pet feeders on the market, taking into account smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity, number of feeding times, and portion sizes. Be sure to check out the best automated pet feeders below.

PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder

Best Overall
PETLIBRO automatic cat feeder
Amazon
View now at Amazon

WOPET Automatic Cat Feeder

Best for cats
WOPET automatic cat feeder
Amazon
View now at Amazon

PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder for Two Cats

Best for multiple pets
PETLIBRO automatic cat feeder for two cats
Amazon
View now at Amazon

SureFlap SureFeed microchip automatic pet feeder

Best for special diets
SureFlap Sure Petcare SureFeed - Microchip Pet Feeder
Amazon
View now at Amazon

Ymiko Automatic Cat Feeder

Best for small spaces
Ymiko Automatic cat feeder
Amazon
View now at Amazon

What is the best automatic pet feeder?

Our pick for the best automatic pet feeder is the PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder. Its easy-to-understand LCD screen tells you exactly when meal portions will dispense and how many portion sizes will be included with each meal. It's also easy to program and easy to clean, and it can hold enough kibble that you won't have to worry about your furry friends for some time. It also features a deep stainless steel bowl to make sure the kibble stays in the bowl and not all over your floors.

Automatic pet feeders

Price

Kibble Storage Size

Meals per day

PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder

$69

4L/6L

4

WOPET Automatic Cat Feeder

$69

4L

15

PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder for Two Cats

$88

5L

6

SureFlap SureFeed - Microchip Pet Feeder

$287

13.5 fl. oz

N/A

Ymiko Automatic Cat Feeder

$41

3L

4

Which is the right automatic pet feeder for you?

Choose this automatic pet feeder…

If you want…

PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder

A large kibble storage tray that can last a long time between refills.

WOPET Automatic Cat Feeder

A Wi-Fi enabled pet feeder with a smart app to monitor while you're away.

PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder for Two Cats

To feed multiple cats who enjoy eating together.

SureFlap SureFeed - Microchip Pet Feeder

To feed a cat with special dietary restrictions.

Ymiko Automatic Cat Feeder

A small pet feeder that has an easy-to-read LCD screen.

How did we choose these automatic pet feeders?

We combed through hundreds of pet feeders, taking into consideration ease of use, kibble storage size, the number and amount of feedings per day, and more. In our selection, we checked customer reviews as well as smart features like Wi-Fi and microchip connectivity built into the pet feeder.

Additionally, we cross-checked the specs among each one, noting where some of them offered special features like the microchipping versus some that were more budget-friendly, no-frills pet feeders while also ensuring your fur children have full bellies.

What should you look for in a pet feeder?

It depends on your needs. Do you want one with Wi-Fi so you can check on your cats' food levels while you're out of town for the weekend? Or perhaps you want one that just dispenses kibble?

In general, you should take into consideration the size of the kibble tank. After all, the larger the tank, the longer the food will last. One of the most important features, however, is the kibble sizing. You want to make sure the pet feeder you choose can fit the size of your chosen kibble.

Other factors to consider are how many times you want to feed your pet during the day. If they require small, frequent meals, then more feedings built into the software is best. However, if they don't require a lot of feedings, one that operates more than four times per day may not be the best choice for you.

How do you set up an automatic pet feeder?

It depends on the pet feeder you purchase. Each automatic pet feeder comes with instructions in either a pamphlet or a guide book. Be sure to read through the instructions very carefully. 

If you're still unsure how to set it up after reading the instructions, you can also google how to set up the automatic feeder of your choice.

What is the purpose of an automatic pet feeder?

An automatic feeder ensures that your fur baby gets fed at regularly-timed intervals. Say, for example, you have a small dog that gets fed at 7AM and 4PM daily, but you're delayed by that missed commuter train. An automatic feeder can make sure that your dog still gets his dinner.

It works the same way if you decide to go on a weekend trip. While we don't recommend leaving your pet unchecked, if your trip gets delayed, you can focus on getting home safely while knowing your cat has food, water, and a litter box while you're away.

Are there any alternatives worth considering?

Yes; we linked a few below that are definitely worth considering for your pets.

WOPET 6L Automatic Cat Feeder

WOPET 6L Automatic Cat Feeder

 $68 at Amazon
Petory timed automatic cat feeder

Petory Timed Automatic Cat Feeder

 $42 at Amazon

VOLUAS Automatic Pet Feeder

 $55 at Amazon

ZDNET recommends

