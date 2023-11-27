/>
The 20 best Cyber Monday security camera deals you can buy now

Cyber Monday is here, and ZDNET's experts found the best security camera deals -- including from brands like Ring, Blink, Arlo, and more.
Written by Jada Jones, Associate Editor

Ensuring your home is safe at all times is a priority for many homeowners, parents, and guardians. You want to know that when you leave for work, your furry friends, older parents, or young kids are safe and sound.

Having a reliable security camera can help ease some of the anxiety you might have when leaving your loved ones or valued possessions at home for a few hours out of the day. Still, privacy and security are a concern, as you don't want bad actors or wandering eyes in your safe space. But home security isn't cheap, and quality pieces can be expensive -- making Black Friday and Cyber Monday week a great time to shop for essential home security items on your or a loved one's wish list. 

Also: The best Cyber Monday deals: Live updates

If you're looking for security cameras and devices that also come with some extra savings, ZDNET rounded up the best Cyber Monday security camera deals live now from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Since more deals will be coming and going, make sure you check back again to find the latest price drops throughout the holiday season.

Best Cyber Monday security camera deals

Blink Mini - 3 pack

Save $60
Blink Mini
Blink/ZDNET
  • Current price: $40
  • Original price: $100

With the Blink Mini cameras, you can monitor your house in 1080p HD quality at any time of the day. You can also pair the cameras to an Alexa-enabled device to receive real-time updates about your home security and arm and disarm your cameras from your phone.

View now at Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4 Cam Bundle

Save $100
Blink whole home bundle against blue backdrop
Blink/ZDNET
  • Current price: $180
  • Original price: $280

This whole-home outdoor bundle is on sale and offers two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a wired floodlight camera, and a mini pan-tilt camera. The set is Alexa-compatible and has a two-year battery life. 

View now at Amazon

Eufy Mini Indoor Camera

Save $19
eufyminifinit.jpg
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $36
  • Original price: $60

The Eufy Mini Indoor camera can pan and tilt, so you can keep an eye on your home's most important areas. This camera includes on-device AI human detection technology to identify humans in the camera frame and deliver the most important notifications to your phone.

Most importantly, once you're home, you can turn on a privacy mode that turns the camera off and changes its angle to face away from the people in your house.

View now at Amazon

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a great time to find deals across different categories, including TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple products, and more.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best security camera?

Our experts at ZDNET have tested many security cameras and found that the best security camera is the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd generation). This camera is praised for its stable connectivity, privacy cover, and its excellent price. If it's on sale during Black Friday, be sure to check back here.

If you want to know more about ZDNET's top picks for security cameras, you can peruse our list of the best security cameras. 

