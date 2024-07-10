'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 14 best Echo device deals for Amazon Prime Day
Echo speakers and displays are often heavily discounted during Prime Day, Amazon's annual sales event, and are big sales drivers ahead of new product launches in the fall. Each year, Amazon offers some of the best discounts of the year on its devices during Prime Day, making it a great time to buy.
As someone who's purchased several Echo devices during past Prime Day events, I always recommend people wait until the July sale to buy them. But so many options can be overwhelming, so ZDNET has gathered the very best Prime Day deals on Echo devices you can find right now. We'll continue to update this list as Prime Day unfolds.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
Best Echo device deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Amazon Echo Show 15 for $220 (save $60): At 15 inches, the Echo Show 15 smart display doubles as a small Fire TV, including an Alexa Voice Remote.
- Amazon Echo (4th gen) for $55 (save $45): With a richer sound experience than the Echo Dot and Echo Pop, the Amazon Echo also doubles as a smart home hub, with Zigbee and Matter support.
- Amazon Echo Buds for $25 (save $25): Echo Buds are Bluetooth earbuds with Alexa built-in, so you can talk to Alexa on the go, right in your ears.
- Amazon Echo Auto for $25 (save $30): If you've ever wanted Alexa while driving around in your car to ask it to turn on the lights before your arrival, the Echo Auto is perfect.
- Carrera smart glasses with Alexa for $270 (save $120): A $120 discount is the biggest markdown we've seen thus far for these Carrera smart glasses with Alexa built-in, making this a great deal.
- Echo Dot (5th gen) with Sengled smart bulb for $27 (save $43): Sengled smart bulbs work seamlessly with Alexa, so pairing an Echo Dot with one at $27 is a Prime Day deal you can't miss.
- Echo Pop with Sengled smart bulb for $20 (save $40): Only $20 gets you an Echo Pop smart speaker plus a smart bulb.
- Echo Dot (5th gen) and The Mandalorian-inspired stand bundle for $40 (save $38): This deal is perfect for Star Wars fans, with a Baby Grogu stand for the newest Echo Dot, plus the device itself.
- Current price: $45
- Original price: $80
Amazon just launched a new smart alarm clock to celebrate Prime Day, and it debuted with a 44% discount that will be available through the sales event. The new Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker with a small display to show the clock. It works like a traditional alarm clock, with the added AI bonus of built-in Alexa.
- Current price: $85
- Original price: $150
The Echo Show 8 is currently 43% off ahead of Prime Day. The 8-inch high-definition display makes this smart speaker my favorite kitchen companion, whether to watch videos on YouTube while I cook, look up recipes, or ask Alexa my curious kids' question of the day.
Review: Echo Show 8
- Current price: $25
- Original price: $50
The reliable Amazon Echo Dot is the perfect compact smart speaker to bring Alexa into your home. It's small enough to sit on your bedside table or living room mantle yet powerful enough to listen from across the room and deliver vibrant, room-filling sound.
- Current price: $50
- Original price: $90
The smaller Echo Show 5 is a five-inch high-definition smart display propped up by a speaker on the back. It's become the go-to Echo device for my kids' shared room, with a screen that is small enough for their nightstand. This makes it easy for them to set timers to clean up while listening to music, run bedtime routines to adjust their smart lights, and ask Alexa for a bedtime story through the Hey Disney! integration.
Review: Echo Show 5
- Current price: $18
- Original price: $40
The compact Echo Pop is the smallest Amazon smart speaker. It's perfect for a dorm room, compact and unobtrusive enough to fit on a bookshelf or desk. With built-in Alexa, you can ask the virtual assistant questions or jokes or to run smart home routines easily.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon is holding its annual Prime Day sales event on July 16 and 17.
Are Echo devices really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes, Echo devices and other Amazon devices get their biggest markdowns during the Prime Day sales event. As a smart home reviewer always looking for great deals, I've purchased a few Echo devices during Prime Day for this very reason.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET takes great care in curating the best deals for our readers to ensure we only feature the deals that are worth your hard-earned money. We combine our experience testing different smart home products and looking for deals to give you the best offerings currently available, so you can be sure that a deal you see featured on ZDNET is actually a good deal.