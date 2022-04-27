Security alarm systems are now becoming a standard in homes across America. Now, smart homes and regular homes have incorporated home security systems. The residents of Phoenix are empowered to choose what home security they want and how. We're here to help you find the best home security systems Phoenix can provide.
We've evaluated these six home security systems in Phoenix based on cost, the quality of devices, DIY versus professional monitoring, and the reputation behind each security provider so that you may begin fortifying your home without delay.
Comparing the best Phoenix home security systems
SimpliSafe
Ring
Abode
Arlo
Blue by ADT
Cove
Score
4.4
4.2
4.25
4
3.6
3.5
Prices start at
$0.50/day
$3/mo.
$0.20/day
$2.99/mo. (1 camera)
$19.99/mo.
$0.50/day
Contract length
None
None
None
None
None
None
Cameras
Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell
Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell
Indoor/Outdoor
Indoor/Outdoor
Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell
Indoor/Doorbell
Sensors
Door, window, motion detection, water damage monitoring, temperature sensor
Door, window, motion detection, spotlight, floodlight, flood and freeze sensor, panic button
Door, window, motion detection, door sensor, window sensor
Door, window, motion detection, spotlight, floodlight
Door, window, motion detection, smoke and carbon monoxide sensor
Door, window, motion detector, glass break detector, smoke detector, CO detector, flood sensor
Smart home features
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
Control panel
Mobile app, key fobs, keypads
Mobile app
Mobile app, key fobs, keypads
Mobile app
Mobile app, keypad integrated on hubs
Mobile app, keypad integrated on hub
Information accurate as of March 2021
SimpliSafe
Best home security system in Phoenix
Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889 | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
It's easy to see why SimpliSafe ended up on our list. This renowned company makes it easy for customers to customize their home security needs whether they live in a small apartment or spacious house. Not only that, but SimpliSafe's robust list of available equipment should not be taken lightly.
Pros:
- Stream-lined set-up
- Smart-device integration capabilities
- Affordable professional installation fee
Cons:
- Needs to catch up with other providers when it comes to customer service
- The high upfront cost of equipment
- More in-depth packages can be pricey
Equipment available:
- Entry sensor
- Motion sensor
- 105dB siren
- Smart lock
- Wireless, keypad
- Key fob
Plans & pricing:
- Foundation: $229
- Essentials: $259
- Hearth: $374
- Knox: $449
- Haven: $489
Ring Security
Best for simplicity
Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882 | Contract requirement: No
Why we chose it
While some of its services can be slightly pricey, Ring isn't a security company to be underestimated. Professional monitoring services can be expensive, but Ring manages to make them more affordable than many other services, as well as offering stellar equipment to watch over your home.
Pros:
- Affordable monitoring services
- State-of-the-art equipment
- Good smart device compatibility
Cons:
- Poor ratings on the app
- Expensive starter kit
- Equipment can be expensive
Equipment available:
- Indoor camera
- Outdoor camera
- Window sensor
- Door sensor
- Motion detector
- Panic button
Plans & pricing:
- Basic: $30/year
- Plus: $100/year
Abode
Best for your wallet
Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
It's difficult not to appreciate Abode's low prices, especially when their equipment works so well with other smart devices and has flexible plans. Unfortunately, Abode's installation fees can be on the pricey side, and they offer 30 days for customers to try their products risk-free.
Pros:
- Flexible plans
- Easily compatible with other smart devices
- One of the cheapest security services on the market
Cons:
- Pushy sale process
- Expensive professional installation fees
- Short 30-day trial period
Equipment available:
- Recessed window and door sensor
- Glass break sensor
- Motion sensors
- Outdoor camera
- Indoor camera
- Siren
Plans & pricing:
- Standard: $6/mo.
- Pro Plan: $19.80/mo.
Arlo
Best tech features
Score: 4 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
While they are expensive, Arlo's security cameras have been making headlines, and for a good reason. Instead of focusing on other traditional security devices, Arlo has chosen to focus its efforts on video
Pros:
- Easy self-monitoring through the app
- Good BBB customer ratings
- High-definition video
Cons:
- Lack of traditional home security devices to purchase
- Expensive equipment costs
- The lengthy process to set up
Equipment available:
- Indoor camera
- Outdoor camera
- Solar panel camera
- Smarthub
- Mounts
- Chime
Plans & pricing:
- Smart: free
- Premier: $2.99
- Elite: $4.99
Blue by ADT
Most well-rounded
Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880 | Contract requirement: Yes |
Why we chose it
Blue by ADT's brand recognition is a powerful tool in itself. While customers do get locked into long contracts when they sign up with this security company, in return, they receive 24/7 professional-quality monitoring and top-of-the-line equipment.
Pros:
- $500 theft protection services
- More than a century's worth of security experience
- 6-month money-back guarantee
Cons:
- Expensive professional monitoring services
- Long contract required
- Pricey installation services
Equipment available:
- Hub
- Indoor camera
- Outdoor camera
- Door sensors
- Window sensors
- Motion sensor
Plans & pricing:
- Build Your Own System: $179.99
- Starter System: $219.99
- Starter Plus System: $299.99
- 36-month contracts are required for all plans
Cove
Best for environmental sensors
Score: 3.5 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Cove stands out among one of the best security companies not only because of its attractive prices but because of its sensors' capabilities. Cove's equipment is focused on keeping your home safe from external intruders and unwanted internal intruders like smoke and carbon monoxide.
Pros:
- 60 days to test out products risk-free
- A-rating on BBB
- Easy installation process
Cons:
- No designated outdoor camera is available
- The app is limited to turning on and off the alarm
- Does not offer professional installations
Equipment available:
- Door/window sensor
- Motion detector
- Panic button
- YI Indoor Camera
- Key remote
- Touchscreen alarm panel
Plans & pricing:
- Cove Basic: $15/mo.
- Cove Plus: $25/mo.
- Customizable equipment plan based on your specific needs
Home security in Phoenix: What you need to know
Phoenix, Arizona, crime statistics
Luckily for Phoenix residents, the city is 8% safer than all other cities of the U.S. For Phoenix residents, the odds of becoming a property crime victim is one out of every 30 people. Of other communities of the same size, Phoenix ranks among the fourth highest in property crime. What does this mean for you? Given the higher odds of crime, Phoenix residents are encouraged to look at more crime stats and crime maps to gain more insight into their surroundings.
- The ratio of total residents to sex offenders in the City of Phoenix is 516 to 1.
- As of February 2021, 3132 registered sex offenders live in Phoenix.
- Phoenix's crime rate is 1.4 times greater than the U.S. national average while also being higher than 90.3% of all U.S. cities.
Research your neighborhood
Arcadia has become one of the most desirable addresses in Phoenix. With views of Camelback Mountain, Arcadia has become a destination for other neighborhoods even. The Paradise Valley Police Department protects Arcadia. Central Phoenix is the epicenter of the city's cultural and visual art scene. With bold and unrelenting pursuits in contemporary art, the residents of Central Phoenix have long-running support of their city's arts. Central Phoenix is protected by the Phoenix Police Department's Central City Precinct. The Willo Historic District is an iconic neighborhood, charmed by homes unique to the 1920s, 1930s, as well as the 1940s. Being moments from Central Phoenix, Willo is also protected by the Phoenix Police Department's Central City Precinct. Medlock Place is the city's most original suburb, dating back to 1926. Uniting the urban conveniences with country allure, Medlock Place is protected by the Paradise Valley Police Department.
Register your home security system in Phoenix
Phoenix requires all of its residents to pay fines if their alarm system goes off and prompts a first responder to be dispatched at the user's residence. Phoenix does not have a centralized registry for your home security system, nor has the city indicated an initiative for a program any time soon. Despite not having a registry for your home security system, Phoenix requires a permit for people who have a security system in their homes. This system is not used to identify or register residents. Instead, this permit proves competence and responsibility from the user, enabling the installation and operation of a home security system, both professional or DIY.
For more insight, visit the City of Phoenix's Alarm Information page. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and Phoenix's lack of adapting to the epidemic, the only option to gather insight and more information regarding the permit is to call their Services Unit at this number: 602-534-0322
How to choose your Phoenix home security system
- Interior/exterior cameras: Phoenix is hot during the spring and summer yet can easily plunge into below-freezing temperatures while inviting snowfall. Ensure the implementations you are aiming to install can handle Phoenix's heat, aridity, and freezes. Climate is an important factor when choosing devices, especially when climates can vary. Be smart and get a more robust exterior camera that is rated to perform well in Phoenix's climate.
- Control panel: Control panels and their functions are pretty simple, although for those with poor dexterity, or poor vision, using an interface can become a little too interpretive. Sometimes, going into settings can feel like a rabbit hole. We suggest getting a control panel that has a simple interface. If you prefer to have a little depth for your control panel, instead, you can just devote a little time to learn the basics of your control panel, especially if you have to punch in a code to turn off a false alarm.
- Compatibility: Most home security systems that are offered will support Android, Google, and iOS operating systems. If a company offers exclusive support for one operating system and not the other, we recommend avoiding them since they decidedly withdrew accessibility for a tremendous demographic of users with other operating systems. Either way, ensure your phone's support through investigation of the provider and perhaps evening contacting them for insight. Almost all home security systems can be accessed via a proprietary app. If they don't, then how can you monitor your home remotely? We suggest sticking with a company that offers app support for your phone.
- Storage: A neighbor walks their dog through your yard, and your outdoor camera captures it. The ever-present foot traffic on the sidewalk adjacent to your house keeps triggering your motion-activated camera to record the events. All of these situations can add up, slowly reaching your storage capacity. Want to stay where you are in your plan and its rate but prevent unnecessary video capturing? Consider orienting the exterior camera so that the lens only pings activity in close proximity to your home. This may prevent any motion that is not related to your home from being recorded. Alternatively, you can increase your storage limit, either through upgrading hardware or through expanded cloud-based storage. When considering overall security, expanding memory is the better path. Sure, it may be more expensive, although increasing the amount of footage capable of being stored may eliminate the possibility of missing an important event due to insufficient space for storage. Forget the data management and be safer. Get that extra space if possible.
- Window/door sensors: Phoenix is as arid as it is hot. The city's climate can be harsh on implementations, especially if they're in direct sunlight or gather the sun's albedo, collectively, if nearby sand. All of your exterior devices should be able to operate in temperatures over 105 degrees Fahrenheit as well as below freezing. Waterproofing should be considered, even though rain doesn't frequent the area. Humidity can increase for one hot afternoon following a brief rain, or even snowfall, as the sun vaporizes whatever moisture exists.
Local vs. national companies
Pros of local security company
Knows the area well
Cons of local security company
Unfavorable warranties
Pros of national security company
Brand warrant respects
Cons of national security company
Can be expensive
How did we choose the best home security systems for Phoenix?
We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine our scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each score based on the following:
- Monthly Price: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric.
- Equipment Cost: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices.
- Contracts: We reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score.
- Customer Satisfaction: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.
- Installation: Like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies with flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.
What is the best home security system in Phoenix?
SimpliSafe is the best home security system in Phoenix according to our analysis of the top six home security systems available for that area.
Is SimpliSafe as good as ADT?
This answer depends on what you are looking for in a home security company. While both companies offer 24/7 professional monitoring services, only SimpliSafe offers self-monitoring. SimpliSafe has a leg up on ADT for zero contract commitments. However, ADT offers $500 in theft protection with its equipment, whereas SimpliSafe offers none.
How much does ADT cost each month?
With their most basic package, ADT's Secure Package is priced at around $55.99 per month. Excluding this package, their entry-level monitoring plan costs $45.99 per month.
What's the best and least expensive home security system?
Abode is the best bang-for-buck home security system. Even though their upfront cost is only $20 higher than their competitors, Abode dismisses the complex all-in-one plans while providing a home security system that supports professional monitoring.
