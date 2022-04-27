Why you can trust ZDNet
The best home security systems in Phoenix

What is the best home security system in Phoenix? SimpliSafe is our top recommendation. We've evaluated these six home security systems based on cost, the quality of devices, DIY versus professional monitoring, and the reputation behind each security provider so that you may begin fortifying your home without delay.

Security alarm systems are now becoming a standard in homes across America. Now, smart homes and regular homes have incorporated home security systems. The residents of Phoenix are empowered to choose what home security they want and how. We're here to help you find the best home security systems Phoenix can provide.

We've evaluated these six home security systems in Phoenix based on cost, the quality of devices, DIY versus professional monitoring, and the reputation behind each security provider so that you may begin fortifying your home without delay.

Comparing the best Phoenix home security systems


SimpliSafe

Ring

Abode

Arlo

Blue by ADT

Cove

Score

4.4

4.2

4.25

4

3.6

3.5

Prices start at

$0.50/day

$3/mo.

$0.20/day

$2.99/mo. (1 camera)

$19.99/mo.

$0.50/day

Contract length

None

None

None

None

None

None

Cameras

Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell

Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell

Indoor/Outdoor
Doorbell

Indoor/Outdoor

Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell

Indoor/Doorbell

Sensors

Door, window, motion detection, water damage monitoring, temperature sensor

Door, window, motion detection, spotlight, floodlight, flood and freeze sensor, panic button

Door, window, motion detection, door sensor, window sensor

Door, window, motion detection, spotlight, floodlight

Door, window, motion detection, smoke and carbon monoxide sensor

Door, window, motion detector, glass break detector, smoke detector, CO detector, flood sensor

Smart home features

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Control panel

Mobile app, key fobs, keypads

Mobile app

Mobile app, key fobs, keypads

Mobile app

Mobile app, keypad integrated on hubs

Mobile app, keypad integrated on hub

Information accurate as of March 2021

SimpliSafe

Best home security system in Phoenix

SimpliSafe
Shutterstock

Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889 | Contract requirement: No |

Why we chose it

It's easy to see why SimpliSafe ended up on our list. This renowned company makes it easy for customers to customize their home security needs whether they live in a small apartment or spacious house. Not only that, but SimpliSafe's robust list of available equipment should not be taken lightly.

Pros:

  • Stream-lined set-up
  • Smart-device integration capabilities
  • Affordable professional installation fee

Cons:

  • Needs to catch up with other providers when it comes to customer service
  • The high upfront cost of equipment
  • More in-depth packages can be pricey

Equipment available:

  • Entry sensor
  • Motion sensor
  • 105dB siren
  • Smart lock
  • Wireless, keypad
  • Key fob

Plans & pricing:

  • Foundation: $229
  • Essentials: $259
  • Hearth: $374
  • Knox: $449
  • Haven: $489
View now at SimpliSafe

Ring Security

Best for simplicity

Ring Security
Ring

Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882 | Contract requirement: No

Why we chose it

While some of its services can be slightly pricey, Ring isn't a security company to be underestimated. Professional monitoring services can be expensive, but Ring manages to make them more affordable than many other services, as well as offering stellar equipment to watch over your home.

Pros:

  • Affordable monitoring services
  • State-of-the-art equipment
  • Good smart device compatibility

Cons:

  • Poor ratings on the app
  • Expensive starter kit
  • Equipment can be expensive

Equipment available:

  • Indoor camera
  • Outdoor camera
  • Window sensor
  • Door sensor
  • Motion detector
  • Panic button

Plans & pricing:

  • Basic: $30/year
  • Plus: $100/year
View now at Ring Security

Abode

Best for your wallet

Abode
Abode

Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No |

Why we chose it

It's difficult not to appreciate Abode's low prices, especially when their equipment works so well with other smart devices and has flexible plans. Unfortunately, Abode's installation fees can be on the pricey side, and they offer 30 days for customers to try their products risk-free.

Pros:

  • Flexible plans
  • Easily compatible with other smart devices
  • One of the cheapest security services on the market

Cons:

  • Pushy sale process
  • Expensive professional installation fees
  • Short 30-day trial period

Equipment available:

  • Recessed window and door sensor
  • Glass break sensor
  • Motion sensors
  • Outdoor camera
  • Indoor camera
  • Siren

Plans & pricing:

  • Standard: $6/mo.
  • Pro Plan: $19.80/mo.
View now at Abode

Arlo

Best tech features

Arlo
Shutterstock

Score: 4 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No |

Why we chose it

While they are expensive, Arlo's security cameras have been making headlines, and for a good reason. Instead of focusing on other traditional security devices, Arlo has chosen to focus its efforts on video

Pros:

  • Easy self-monitoring through the app
  • Good BBB customer ratings
  • High-definition video

Cons:

  • Lack of traditional home security devices to purchase
  • Expensive equipment costs
  • The lengthy process to set up

Equipment available:

  • Indoor camera
  • Outdoor camera
  • Solar panel camera
  • Smarthub
  • Mounts
  • Chime

Plans & pricing:

  • Smart: free
  • Premier: $2.99
  • Elite: $4.99
View now at Arlo

Blue by ADT

Most well-rounded

Blue by ADT
Shutterstock

Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880 | Contract requirement: Yes |

Why we chose it

Blue by ADT's brand recognition is a powerful tool in itself. While customers do get locked into long contracts when they sign up with this security company, in return, they receive 24/7 professional-quality monitoring and top-of-the-line equipment.

Pros:

  • $500 theft protection services
  • More than a century's worth of security experience
  • 6-month money-back guarantee

Cons:

  • Expensive professional monitoring services
  • Long contract required
  • Pricey installation services

Equipment available:

  • Hub
  • Indoor camera
  • Outdoor camera
  • Door sensors
  • Window sensors
  • Motion sensor

Plans & pricing:

  • Build Your Own System: $179.99
  • Starter System: $219.99
  • Starter Plus System: $299.99
  • 36-month contracts are required for all plans
View now at Blue by ADT

Cove

Best for environmental sensors

Cove
Cove

Score: 3.5 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No | 

Why we chose it

Cove stands out among one of the best security companies not only because of its attractive prices but because of its sensors' capabilities. Cove's equipment is focused on keeping your home safe from external intruders and unwanted internal intruders like smoke and carbon monoxide.

Pros:

  • 60 days to test out products risk-free
  • A-rating on BBB
  • Easy installation process

Cons:

  • No designated outdoor camera is available
  • The app is limited to turning on and off the alarm
  • Does not offer professional installations

Equipment available:

  • Door/window sensor
  • Motion detector
  • Panic button
  • YI Indoor Camera
  • Key remote
  • Touchscreen alarm panel

Plans & pricing:

  • Cove Basic: $15/mo.
  • Cove Plus: $25/mo.
  • Customizable equipment plan based on your specific needs
View now at Cove

Home security in Phoenix: What you need to know 

Phoenix, Arizona, crime statistics

Luckily for Phoenix residents, the city is 8% safer than all other cities of the U.S. For Phoenix residents, the odds of becoming a property crime victim is one out of every 30 people. Of other communities of the same size, Phoenix ranks among the fourth highest in property crime. What does this mean for you? Given the higher odds of crime, Phoenix residents are encouraged to look at more crime stats and crime maps to gain more insight into their surroundings.

  • The ratio of total residents to sex offenders in the City of Phoenix is 516 to 1.
  • As of February 2021, 3132 registered sex offenders live in Phoenix.
  • Phoenix's crime rate is 1.4 times greater than the U.S. national average while also being higher than 90.3% of all U.S. cities.

Research your neighborhood

Arcadia has become one of the most desirable addresses in Phoenix. With views of Camelback Mountain, Arcadia has become a destination for other neighborhoods even. The Paradise Valley Police Department protects Arcadia. Central Phoenix is the epicenter of the city's cultural and visual art scene. With bold and unrelenting pursuits in contemporary art, the residents of Central Phoenix have long-running support of their city's arts. Central Phoenix is protected by the Phoenix Police Department's Central City Precinct. The Willo Historic District is an iconic neighborhood, charmed by homes unique to the 1920s, 1930s, as well as the 1940s. Being moments from Central Phoenix, Willo is also protected by the Phoenix Police Department's Central City Precinct. Medlock Place is the city's most original suburb, dating back to 1926. Uniting the urban conveniences with country allure, Medlock Place is protected by the Paradise Valley Police Department.

Register your home security system in Phoenix 

Phoenix requires all of its residents to pay fines if their alarm system goes off and prompts a first responder to be dispatched at the user's residence. Phoenix does not have a centralized registry for your home security system, nor has the city indicated an initiative for a program any time soon. Despite not having a registry for your home security system, Phoenix requires a permit for people who have a security system in their homes. This system is not used to identify or register residents. Instead, this permit proves competence and responsibility from the user, enabling the installation and operation of a home security system, both professional or DIY. 

For more insight, visit the City of Phoenix's Alarm Information page. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and Phoenix's lack of adapting to the epidemic, the only option to gather insight and more information regarding the permit is to call their Services Unit at this number: 602-534-0322

How to choose your Phoenix home security system

  • Interior/exterior cameras: Phoenix is hot during the spring and summer yet can easily plunge into below-freezing temperatures while inviting snowfall. Ensure the implementations you are aiming to install can handle Phoenix's heat, aridity, and freezes. Climate is an important factor when choosing devices, especially when climates can vary. Be smart and get a more robust exterior camera that is rated to perform well in Phoenix's climate. 
  • Control panel: Control panels and their functions are pretty simple, although for those with poor dexterity, or poor vision, using an interface can become a little too interpretive. Sometimes, going into settings can feel like a rabbit hole. We suggest getting a control panel that has a simple interface. If you prefer to have a little depth for your control panel, instead, you can just devote a little time to learn the basics of your control panel, especially if you have to punch in a code to turn off a false alarm. 
  • Compatibility: Most home security systems that are offered will support Android, Google, and iOS operating systems. If a company offers exclusive support for one operating system and not the other, we recommend avoiding them since they decidedly withdrew accessibility for a tremendous demographic of users with other operating systems. Either way, ensure your phone's support through investigation of the provider and perhaps evening contacting them for insight. Almost all home security systems can be accessed via a proprietary app. If they don't, then how can you monitor your home remotely? We suggest sticking with a company that offers app support for your phone.
  • Storage: A neighbor walks their dog through your yard, and your outdoor camera captures it. The ever-present foot traffic on the sidewalk adjacent to your house keeps triggering your motion-activated camera to record the events. All of these situations can add up, slowly reaching your storage capacity. Want to stay where you are in your plan and its rate but prevent unnecessary video capturing? Consider orienting the exterior camera so that the lens only pings activity in close proximity to your home. This may prevent any motion that is not related to your home from being recorded. Alternatively, you can increase your storage limit, either through upgrading hardware or through expanded cloud-based storage. When considering overall security, expanding memory is the better path. Sure, it may be more expensive, although increasing the amount of footage capable of being stored may eliminate the possibility of missing an important event due to insufficient space for storage. Forget the data management and be safer. Get that extra space if possible.
  • Window/door sensors: Phoenix is as arid as it is hot. The city's climate can be harsh on implementations, especially if they're in direct sunlight or gather the sun's albedo, collectively, if nearby sand. All of your exterior devices should be able to operate in temperatures over 105 degrees Fahrenheit as well as below freezing. Waterproofing should be considered, even though rain doesn't frequent the area. Humidity can increase for one hot afternoon following a brief rain, or even snowfall, as the sun vaporizes whatever moisture exists. 

Local vs. national companies 

Pros of local security company

Knows the area well
Respond faster to emergencies
Can usually negotiate terms

Cons of local security company

Unfavorable warranties
May lack reputation
It could be a company proxy

Pros of national security company

Brand warrant respects
Stability despite competition
More appealing warranties

Cons of national security company

Can be expensive
Lack of prompt servicing
Inferior knowledge of the area

How did we choose the best home security systems for Phoenix?

We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine our scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each score based on the following:

  • Monthly Price: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric. 
  • Equipment Cost: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices.
  • Contracts: We reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score. 
  • Customer Satisfaction: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.
  • Installation: Like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies with flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.

What is the best home security system in Phoenix?

SimpliSafe is the best home security system in Phoenix according to our analysis of the top six home security systems available for that area. 

Is SimpliSafe as good as ADT?

This answer depends on what you are looking for in a home security company. While both companies offer 24/7 professional monitoring services, only SimpliSafe offers self-monitoring. SimpliSafe has a leg up on ADT for zero contract commitments. However, ADT offers $500 in theft protection with its equipment, whereas SimpliSafe offers none.

How much does ADT cost each month?

With their most basic package, ADT's Secure Package is priced at around $55.99 per month. Excluding this package, their entry-level monitoring plan costs $45.99 per month.

What's the best and least expensive home security system?

Abode is the best bang-for-buck home security system. Even though their upfront cost is only $20 higher than their competitors, Abode dismisses the complex all-in-one plans while providing a home security system that supports professional monitoring.

Hardware | Reviews | Security
