Security alarm systems are now becoming a standard in homes across America. Now, smart homes and regular homes have incorporated home security systems. The residents of Phoenix are empowered to choose what home security they want and how. We're here to help you find the best home security systems Phoenix can provide.

We've evaluated these six home security systems in Phoenix based on cost, the quality of devices, DIY versus professional monitoring, and the reputation behind each security provider so that you may begin fortifying your home without delay.

Comparing the best Phoenix home security systems



SimpliSafe Ring Abode Arlo Blue by ADT Cove Score 4.4 4.2 4.25 4 3.6 3.5 Prices start at $0.50/day $3/mo. $0.20/day $2.99/mo. (1 camera) $19.99/mo. $0.50/day Contract length None None None None None None Cameras Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell Indoor/Outdoor

Doorbell Indoor/Outdoor Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell Indoor/Doorbell Sensors Door, window, motion detection, water damage monitoring, temperature sensor Door, window, motion detection, spotlight, floodlight, flood and freeze sensor, panic button Door, window, motion detection, door sensor, window sensor Door, window, motion detection, spotlight, floodlight Door, window, motion detection, smoke and carbon monoxide sensor



Door, window, motion detector, glass break detector, smoke detector, CO detector, flood sensor Smart home features Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa Control panel Mobile app, key fobs, keypads Mobile app Mobile app, key fobs, keypads Mobile app Mobile app, keypad integrated on hubs Mobile app, keypad integrated on hub

SimpliSafe Best home security system in Phoenix Shutterstock Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889 | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it It's easy to see why SimpliSafe ended up on our list. This renowned company makes it easy for customers to customize their home security needs whether they live in a small apartment or spacious house. Not only that, but SimpliSafe's robust list of available equipment should not be taken lightly. Pros: Stream-lined set-up

Smart-device integration capabilities

Affordable professional installation fee Cons: Needs to catch up with other providers when it comes to customer service

The high upfront cost of equipment

More in-depth packages can be pricey Equipment available: Entry sensor

Motion sensor

105dB siren

Smart lock

Wireless, keypad

Key fob Plans & pricing: Foundation: $229

Essentials: $259

Hearth: $374

Knox: $449

Haven: $489

Ring Security Best for simplicity Ring Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882 | Contract requirement: No Why we chose it While some of its services can be slightly pricey, Ring isn't a security company to be underestimated. Professional monitoring services can be expensive, but Ring manages to make them more affordable than many other services, as well as offering stellar equipment to watch over your home. Pros: Affordable monitoring services

State-of-the-art equipment

Good smart device compatibility Cons: Poor ratings on the app

Expensive starter kit

Equipment can be expensive Equipment available: Indoor camera

Outdoor camera

Window sensor

Door sensor

Motion detector

Panic button Plans & pricing: Basic: $30/year

Plus: $100/year

Abode Best for your wallet Abode Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it It's difficult not to appreciate Abode's low prices, especially when their equipment works so well with other smart devices and has flexible plans. Unfortunately, Abode's installation fees can be on the pricey side, and they offer 30 days for customers to try their products risk-free. Pros: Flexible plans

Easily compatible with other smart devices

One of the cheapest security services on the market Cons: Pushy sale process

Expensive professional installation fees

Short 30-day trial period Equipment available: Recessed window and door sensor

Glass break sensor

Motion sensors

Outdoor camera

Indoor camera

Siren Plans & pricing: Standard: $6/mo.

Pro Plan: $19.80/mo.

Arlo Best tech features Shutterstock Score: 4 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it While they are expensive, Arlo's security cameras have been making headlines, and for a good reason. Instead of focusing on other traditional security devices, Arlo has chosen to focus its efforts on video Pros: Easy self-monitoring through the app

Good BBB customer ratings

High-definition video Cons: Lack of traditional home security devices to purchase

Expensive equipment costs

The lengthy process to set up Equipment available: Indoor camera

Outdoor camera

Solar panel camera

Smarthub

Mounts

Chime Plans & pricing: Smart: free

Premier: $2.99

Elite: $4.99

Blue by ADT Most well-rounded Shutterstock Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880 | Contract requirement: Yes | Why we chose it Blue by ADT's brand recognition is a powerful tool in itself. While customers do get locked into long contracts when they sign up with this security company, in return, they receive 24/7 professional-quality monitoring and top-of-the-line equipment. Pros: $500 theft protection services

More than a century's worth of security experience

6-month money-back guarantee Cons: Expensive professional monitoring services

Long contract required

Pricey installation services Equipment available: Hub

Indoor camera

Outdoor camera

Door sensors

Window sensors

Motion sensor Plans & pricing: Build Your Own System: $179.99

Starter System: $219.99

Starter Plus System: $299.99

36-month contracts are required for all plans

Cove Best for environmental sensors Cove Score: 3.5 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Cove stands out among one of the best security companies not only because of its attractive prices but because of its sensors' capabilities. Cove's equipment is focused on keeping your home safe from external intruders and unwanted internal intruders like smoke and carbon monoxide. Pros: 60 days to test out products risk-free

A-rating on BBB

Easy installation process Cons: No designated outdoor camera is available

The app is limited to turning on and off the alarm

Does not offer professional installations Equipment available: Door/window sensor

Motion detector

Panic button

YI Indoor Camera

Key remote

Touchscreen alarm panel Plans & pricing: Cove Basic: $15/mo.

Cove Plus: $25/mo.

Customizable equipment plan based on your specific needs

Home security in Phoenix: What you need to know

Phoenix, Arizona, crime statistics

Luckily for Phoenix residents, the city is 8% safer than all other cities of the U.S. For Phoenix residents, the odds of becoming a property crime victim is one out of every 30 people. Of other communities of the same size, Phoenix ranks among the fourth highest in property crime. What does this mean for you? Given the higher odds of crime, Phoenix residents are encouraged to look at more crime stats and crime maps to gain more insight into their surroundings.

The ratio of total residents to sex offenders in the City of Phoenix is 516 to 1.

As of February 2021, 3132 registered sex offenders live in Phoenix.

Phoenix's crime rate is 1.4 times greater than the U.S. national average while also being higher than 90.3% of all U.S. cities.

Research your neighborhood

Arcadia has become one of the most desirable addresses in Phoenix. With views of Camelback Mountain, Arcadia has become a destination for other neighborhoods even. The Paradise Valley Police Department protects Arcadia. Central Phoenix is the epicenter of the city's cultural and visual art scene. With bold and unrelenting pursuits in contemporary art, the residents of Central Phoenix have long-running support of their city's arts. Central Phoenix is protected by the Phoenix Police Department's Central City Precinct. The Willo Historic District is an iconic neighborhood, charmed by homes unique to the 1920s, 1930s, as well as the 1940s. Being moments from Central Phoenix, Willo is also protected by the Phoenix Police Department's Central City Precinct. Medlock Place is the city's most original suburb, dating back to 1926. Uniting the urban conveniences with country allure, Medlock Place is protected by the Paradise Valley Police Department.

Register your home security system in Phoenix

Phoenix requires all of its residents to pay fines if their alarm system goes off and prompts a first responder to be dispatched at the user's residence. Phoenix does not have a centralized registry for your home security system, nor has the city indicated an initiative for a program any time soon. Despite not having a registry for your home security system, Phoenix requires a permit for people who have a security system in their homes. This system is not used to identify or register residents. Instead, this permit proves competence and responsibility from the user, enabling the installation and operation of a home security system, both professional or DIY.

For more insight, visit the City of Phoenix's Alarm Information page. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and Phoenix's lack of adapting to the epidemic, the only option to gather insight and more information regarding the permit is to call their Services Unit at this number: 602-534-0322

How to choose your Phoenix home security system

Interior/exterior cameras: Phoenix is hot during the spring and summer yet can easily plunge into below-freezing temperatures while inviting snowfall. Ensure the implementations you are aiming to install can handle Phoenix's heat, aridity, and freezes. Climate is an important factor when choosing devices, especially when climates can vary. Be smart and get a more robust exterior camera that is rated to perform well in Phoenix's climate.

Phoenix is hot during the spring and summer yet can easily plunge into below-freezing temperatures while inviting snowfall. Ensure the implementations you are aiming to install can handle Phoenix's heat, aridity, and freezes. Climate is an important factor when choosing devices, especially when climates can vary. Be smart and get a more robust exterior camera that is rated to perform well in Phoenix's climate. Control panel: Control panels and their functions are pretty simple, although for those with poor dexterity, or poor vision, using an interface can become a little too interpretive. Sometimes, going into settings can feel like a rabbit hole. We suggest getting a control panel that has a simple interface. If you prefer to have a little depth for your control panel, instead, you can just devote a little time to learn the basics of your control panel, especially if you have to punch in a code to turn off a false alarm.

Control panels and their functions are pretty simple, although for those with poor dexterity, or poor vision, using an interface can become a little too interpretive. Sometimes, going into settings can feel like a rabbit hole. We suggest getting a control panel that has a simple interface. If you prefer to have a little depth for your control panel, instead, you can just devote a little time to learn the basics of your control panel, especially if you have to punch in a code to turn off a false alarm. Compatibility: Most home security systems that are offered will support Android, Google, and iOS operating systems. If a company offers exclusive support for one operating system and not the other, we recommend avoiding them since they decidedly withdrew accessibility for a tremendous demographic of users with other operating systems. Either way, ensure your phone's support through investigation of the provider and perhaps evening contacting them for insight. Almost all home security systems can be accessed via a proprietary app. If they don't, then how can you monitor your home remotely? We suggest sticking with a company that offers app support for your phone.

Most home security systems that are offered will support Android, Google, and iOS operating systems. If a company offers exclusive support for one operating system and not the other, we recommend avoiding them since they decidedly withdrew accessibility for a tremendous demographic of users with other operating systems. Either way, ensure your phone's support through investigation of the provider and perhaps evening contacting them for insight. Almost all home security systems can be accessed via a proprietary app. If they don't, then how can you monitor your home remotely? We suggest sticking with a company that offers app support for your phone. Storage: A neighbor walks their dog through your yard, and your outdoor camera captures it. The ever-present foot traffic on the sidewalk adjacent to your house keeps triggering your motion-activated camera to record the events. All of these situations can add up, slowly reaching your storage capacity. Want to stay where you are in your plan and its rate but prevent unnecessary video capturing? Consider orienting the exterior camera so that the lens only pings activity in close proximity to your home. This may prevent any motion that is not related to your home from being recorded. Alternatively, you can increase your storage limit, either through upgrading hardware or through expanded cloud-based storage. When considering overall security, expanding memory is the better path. Sure, it may be more expensive, although increasing the amount of footage capable of being stored may eliminate the possibility of missing an important event due to insufficient space for storage. Forget the data management and be safer. Get that extra space if possible.

A neighbor walks their dog through your yard, and your outdoor camera captures it. The ever-present foot traffic on the sidewalk adjacent to your house keeps triggering your motion-activated camera to record the events. All of these situations can add up, slowly reaching your storage capacity. Want to stay where you are in your plan and its rate but prevent unnecessary video capturing? Consider orienting the exterior camera so that the lens only pings activity in close proximity to your home. This may prevent any motion that is not related to your home from being recorded. Alternatively, you can increase your storage limit, either through upgrading hardware or through expanded cloud-based storage. When considering overall security, expanding memory is the better path. Sure, it may be more expensive, although increasing the amount of footage capable of being stored may eliminate the possibility of missing an important event due to insufficient space for storage. Forget the data management and be safer. Get that extra space if possible. Window/door sensors: Phoenix is as arid as it is hot. The city's climate can be harsh on implementations, especially if they're in direct sunlight or gather the sun's albedo, collectively, if nearby sand. All of your exterior devices should be able to operate in temperatures over 105 degrees Fahrenheit as well as below freezing. Waterproofing should be considered, even though rain doesn't frequent the area. Humidity can increase for one hot afternoon following a brief rain, or even snowfall, as the sun vaporizes whatever moisture exists.

Local vs. national companies

Pros of local security company Knows the area well

Respond faster to emergencies

Can usually negotiate terms Cons of local security company Unfavorable warranties

May lack reputation

It could be a company proxy Pros of national security company Brand warrant respects

Stability despite competition

More appealing warranties Cons of national security company Can be expensive

Lack of prompt servicing

Inferior knowledge of the area

How did we choose the best home security systems for Phoenix? We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine our scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each score based on the following: Monthly Price : The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric.

: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric. Equipment Cost: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices.

Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices. Contracts : We reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score.

: We reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score. Customer Satisfaction : With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.

: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received. Installation: Like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies with flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.

What is the best home security system in Phoenix? SimpliSafe is the best home security system in Phoenix according to our analysis of the top six home security systems available for that area.

Is SimpliSafe as good as ADT? This answer depends on what you are looking for in a home security company. While both companies offer 24/7 professional monitoring services, only SimpliSafe offers self-monitoring. SimpliSafe has a leg up on ADT for zero contract commitments. However, ADT offers $500 in theft protection with its equipment, whereas SimpliSafe offers none.

How much does ADT cost each month? With their most basic package, ADT's Secure Package is priced at around $55.99 per month. Excluding this package, their entry-level monitoring plan costs $45.99 per month.