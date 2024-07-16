'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best Prime Day Amazon Echo device deals of 2024
Echo speakers and displays are often heavily discounted during Prime Day, Amazon's annual sales event, and are big sales drivers ahead of new product launches in the fall. Each year, Amazon offers some of the best discounts of the year on its devices during Prime Day, making it a great time to buy.
As someone who's purchased several Echo devices during past Prime Day events, I always recommend people wait until the July sale to buy them. But so many options can be overwhelming, so ZDNET has gathered the best Prime Day deals on Echo devices you can find during the sale. We'll continue to update this list as Prime Day continues.
Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates
Best Echo device deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Amazon Echo Studio for $170 (save $30): Amazon's best smart speaker and the nucleus of my home theater system is rarely discounted, but a Prime Day deal brings the price down to $170.
- Amazon Echo Show 15 for $220 (save $60): At 15 inches, the Echo Show 15 smart display doubles as a small Fire TV, including an Alexa Voice Remote.
- Amazon Echo Frames (3rd gen) for $170 (save $130): These Echo Frames are smart glasses with Alexa built-in and blue light filtering lenses.
- Amazon Echo Show 10 for $200 (save $50): The 10.1-inch HD touchscreen on the Amazon Echo 10 can follow you around during video calls to keep you centered, while the premium speaker delivers directional audio.
- Amazon Echo (4th gen) for $55 (save $45): With a richer sound experience than the Echo Dot and Echo Pop, the Amazon Echo also doubles as a smart home hub, with Zigbee and Matter support.
- Amazon Echo Buds for $25 (save $25): Echo Buds are Bluetooth earbuds with Alexa built-in so that you can talk to Alexa on the go, right in your ears.
- Amazon Echo Auto for $25 (save $30): If you've ever wanted Alexa while driving around in your car to ask it to turn on the lights before your arrival, the Echo Auto is perfect.
- Carrera smart glasses with Alexa for $270 (save $120): A $120 discount is the biggest markdown we've seen thus far for these Carrera smart glasses with Alexa built-in, making this a great deal.
- Echo Pop with Sengled smart bulb for $20 (save $40): Only $20 gets you an Echo Pop smart speaker plus a smart bulb.
- Echo Dot (5th gen) and The Mandalorian-inspired stand bundle for $40 (save $38): This deal is perfect for Star Wars fans, with a Baby Grogu stand for the newest Echo Dot, plus the device itself.
- Current price: $45
- Original price: $80
Amazon just launched a new smart alarm clock to celebrate Prime Day, and it debuted with a 44% discount that will be available through the sales event. The new Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker with a small display to show the clock. It works like a traditional alarm clock, with the added AI bonus of built-in Alexa.
- Current price: $85
- Original price: $150
The Echo Show 8 is currently 43% off ahead of Prime Day. The 8-inch high-definition display makes this smart speaker my favorite kitchen companion, whether to watch videos on YouTube while I cook, look up recipes, or ask Alexa my curious kids' question of the day.
Review: Echo Show 8
- Current price: $25
- Original price: $50
The reliable Amazon Echo Dot is the perfect compact smart speaker to bring Alexa into your home. It's small enough to sit on your bedside table or living room mantle yet powerful enough to listen from across the room and deliver vibrant, room-filling sound.
- Current price: $50
- Original price: $90
The smaller Echo Show 5 is a five-inch high-definition smart display propped up by a speaker on the back. It's become the go-to Echo device for my kids' shared room, with a screen that is small enough for their nightstand. This makes it easy for them to set timers to clean up while listening to music, run bedtime routines to adjust their smart lights, and ask Alexa for a bedtime story through the Hey Disney! integration.
Review: Echo Show 5
- Current price: $18
- Original price: $40
The compact Echo Pop is the smallest Amazon smart speaker. It's perfect for a dorm room, compact and unobtrusive enough to fit on a bookshelf or desk. With built-in Alexa, you can ask the virtual assistant questions or jokes or to run smart home routines easily.
More Prime Day 2024 Amazon Echo device deals
- Amazon Echo Glow for $17 (save $13): The Echo Glow is a color-changing smart lamp that pairs with other Echo devices in your home for voice control.
- Echo Show 8 + Blink Video Doorbell bundle for $95 (save $115): This is an outstanding price for an Echo Show 8 with the compatible Blink Video Doorbell to show you the video feed on the smart display when someone rings the doorbell.
- Echo Dot Kids for $28 (save $32): Available in a dragon or owl theme, the Echo Dot Kids includes one year of Amazon Kids+.
- Made for Amazon outlet shelf for $16 (save $5): This shelf covers outlets and can hold an Echo Pop, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Eero, Eero 6, and Eero 6+.
- Echo Spot with Made for Amazon stand for $75 (save $35): This all-new Echo Spot alarm clock bundle features a white Made for Amazon stand with USB-C and USB-A charging ports.
- Echo Sub for $120 (save $10): This subwoofer pairs with an Echo device, like two Echos or an Echo Studio.
- Adjustable stand for Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) for $20 (save $7): This tilting stand raises your Echo Show 5 and includes a USB-C charging port for your phone or other tech.
- Made for Amazon Echo Dot Wall Mount for $7 (save $10): This wall mount is made for the fourth-generation Echo Dot and allows you to take your Echo off your table or counter for ease of use.
- Amazon Echo Frames with gradient sunglass lenses for $170 (save $160): This deal is for the sunglasses Echo Frames alternative, perfect for on-the-go Alexa interactions and listening to music.
- Echo Buds (2021) for $35 (save $85): These second-generation Echo Buds were released in 2021 and feature active noise cancellation and Alexa built-in.
- Star Wars Stormtrooper stand for Echo Dot for $30 (save $10): This limited-edition Stormtrooper stand fits the fourth- and fifth-generation Echo Dots.
- Tilt stand for Echo Show 8 (2023) for $22 (save $8): Built for the latest Echo Show 8, this tilt stand lets you tilt your smart display forward or backward for the best viewing angle.
- Echo Pop Kids for $23 (save $27): The kids' version of Amazon's most compact smart speaker features a Marvel Avengers or Disney Princess theme and six months of Amazon Kids+.
- Made for Amazon Echo Show 15 extension cable 6-foot for $10 (save $5): This $10 option is perfect if you need an extension cord to mount your Echo Show 15 on the wall.
- Echo Show 5 Kids for $55 (save $45): Like other Amazon Echo kids' version, this features a kid-friendly interface and strong parental controls, thanks to the included year of Amazon Kids+.
- Echo Dot (5th gen) with Sengled smart bulb for $27 (save $43): Sengled smart bulbs work seamlessly with Alexa, so pairing an Echo Dot with one at $27 is a Prime Day deal you can't miss.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon is holding its annual Prime Day sales event, which began today and will run for two days through July 17.
Are Echo devices really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes, Echo and other Amazon devices get the biggest markdowns during the Prime Day sales event. As a smart home reviewer who always looks for great deals, I've purchased a few Echo devices during Prime Day for this very reason.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET cares greatly about curating the best deals for our readers, ensuring we only feature the deals worth your hard-earned money. We combine our experience testing different smart home products and looking for deals to give you the best offerings currently available so you can be sure that a deal featured on ZDNET is a good one.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:
- Best Prime Day deals
- Best Prime Day laptop deals
- Best Prime Day tablet deals
- Best Prime Day TV deals
- Best Prime Day phone deals
- Best Prime Day headphone deals
- Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Day Apple deals
- Best Prime Day Samsung deals
- Best Prime Day monitor deals
- Best Prime Day Kindle deals
- Best Prime Day Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Day security camera deals
- Best Prime Day gaming deals
- Best Prime Day Nintendo deals
- Best Prime Day weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: