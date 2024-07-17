Echo speakers and displays are often heavily discounted during Prime Day, Amazon's annual sales event, and are big sales drivers ahead of new product launches in the fall. Each year, Amazon offers some of the best discounts of the year on its devices during Prime Day, making it a great time to buy.

As someone who's purchased several Echo devices during past Prime Day events, I always recommend people wait until the July sale to buy them. But so many options can be overwhelming, so ZDNET has gathered the best Prime Day deals on Echo devices you can find during the sale. We'll continue to update this list as Prime Day continues.

Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates

Best Echo device deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Echo Show 8 (2023) Save $65 Maria Diaz/ZDNET Current price: $85

Original price: $150 The Echo Show 8 is currently 43% off for Prime Day. The 8-inch high-definition display makes this smart speaker my favorite kitchen companion, whether to watch videos on YouTube while I cook, look up recipes, or ask Alexa my curious kids' question of the day. Review: Echo Show 8 View now at Amazon

Echo Spot Save $35 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $45

Original price: $80 Amazon just launched a new smart alarm clock to celebrate Prime Day, and it debuted with a 44% discount that will be available through the sales event. The new Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker with a small display to show the clock. It works like a traditional alarm clock, with the added AI bonus of built-in Alexa. View now at Amazon

Echo Show 5 Save $40 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $50

Original price: $90 The smaller Echo Show 5 is a five-inch high-definition smart display propped up by a speaker on the back. It's become the go-to Echo device for my kids' shared room, with a screen that is small enough for their nightstand. This makes it easy for them to set timers to clean up while listening to music, run bedtime routines to adjust their smart lights, and ask Alexa for a bedtime story through the Hey Disney! integration. Review: Echo Show 5 View now at Amazon

Echo Pop Save $22 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $18

Original price: $40 The compact Echo Pop is the smallest Amazon smart speaker. It's perfect for a dorm room, compact and unobtrusive enough to fit on a bookshelf or desk. With built-in Alexa, you can ask the virtual assistant questions or jokes or to run smart home routines easily. Review: Amazon Echo Pop review: A portable smart speaker for small spaces View now at Amazon

More Prime Day 2024 Amazon Echo device deals

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon is holding its annual Prime Day sales event, which began yesterday and will run for two days through July 17.

Are there different Echo device deals on Prime Day 2?

There can be. This isn't a yes or no answer because some retailers discount their products for the entire two days of Prime Day, but they may briefly discount them further at certain points. As I update this list to add more deals, I check that each deal is still available and have found big price differences between one day or moment in the day and another during the Prime Day event.

Sellers can also add lightning deals and limited-time deals, dropping the discounted prices further for a limited time to attract more buyers quickly. In past Prime Day events, Amazon, for example, has dropped its 43-inch Fire TV to $100 on Prime Day 2.

Are Echo devices really cheaper on Prime Day?

Yes, Echo and other Amazon devices get the biggest markdowns during the Prime Day sales event. As a smart home reviewer who always looks for great deals, I've purchased a few Echo devices during Prime Day for this very reason.

Echo Pop vs Echo Dot: Which is the best Prime Day deal?

Amazon's most compact Echo speakers are on sale for $25 or less a piece, but how do you know which one is better for you? The Echo Pop, currently priced at $18, has a front-facing speaker that projects audio in front of the device, so it can be placed on a corner or against the wall. The Echo Dot, available for $25, is a round speaker that projects audio in all directions, has less audio degradation when the volume goes up, and has an action button to wake Alexa, unlike the Echo Pop.

The Echo Pop is also unreliably responsive when you try to call on it with the wake word, especially when the volume is up high, making the lack of an action button more evident.

If I had to choose between the $18 Echo Pop and the $25 Echo Dot, I'd choose the latter.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET cares greatly about curating the best deals for our readers, ensuring we only feature the deals worth your hard-earned money. We combine our experience testing different smart home products and looking for deals to give you the best offerings currently available so you can be sure that a deal featured on ZDNET is a good one.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week: