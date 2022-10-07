'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon is hosting an Early Access Sale next week but we've already found some really low prices on security cameras that you can take advantage of today. Popularly known as October Prime Day, Amazon's sale is sure to bring great deals on security cameras and more devices across the board, but how do you know which ones are the best?
The quality of a security camera can make your whole system in that it can make or break your security system or it can be your whole security system. At ZDNET, we take security seriously -- both the cyber and the physical kind -- and we hope you do too. Here are the best deals on security cameras as part of this October Prime Day 2022.
Also: The best Ring & Blink deals ahead of October Prime Day
If you're looking to boost your home security without adding monthly subscription fees, then you can't go wrong with this bundle from Eufy that includes two eufyCams 2C and a Homebase 2.
The security cameras are wireless, outdoor, IP67-weather-resistant that run on built-in rechargeable batteries. One single charge on each camera can give you up to six months of use without having to recharge.
The Homebase 2, which is what I currently use for my home security system, is a subscription-free hub that can store up to 16 GB of footage locally, as well as work as the central location where your Eufy devices meet. The 100db alarm is loud enough to hear across our entire house, and works seamlessly and reliably along with our other Eufy Security devices.
Originally priced at $239, you can clip a coupon right on Amazon's product page to save $60 off the original price, making your price $179.
Eufy has released its newer Homebase 3 recently, which you can also purchase here.
It isn't often that you can find three outdoor security cameras for only $139, but Blink has them available right now.
These sturdy, weather-resistant cameras are completely wireless, so you don't have to worry about how you're going to route the cable or getting a professional installer. All you have to do is pop in two AA batteries (which are included, by the way) and setting it up wherever you want it. The batteries can last up to two years of continuous use!
Blink is an Amazon brand that sells affordable smart home devices, and these cameras at this price: this is the lowest a set of three cameras has ever been. They usually retail anywhere from $75-$99 each.
This is a great deal at 23% off for one of Arlo's outdoor security cameras, which features 1080p HD video in a 130-degree wide viewing angle, to cover a larger area of your property than most other security cameras.
This camera has color night vision, making for clearer discernible images taken in low-light conditions, which is important when you have it set up outside to protect your home. Two-way audio makes it easy to talk to anyone on the other side of the camera, and the fact that it's battery-operated makes for an easy wireless installation thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery.
This camera is readily compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and even IFTTT, so it's sure to fit into your smart home ecosystem seamlessly.
Our smartphones keep us in the know of everything going on in the world: recording and watching videos have become second nature. It's only natural that we'd adapt the same idea to our homes with security cameras. Choosing the best security cameras is a step towards keeping our homes and families safe, so we took great care to find the best ones and the best deals for them.
Testing different kinds of security cameras, from indoor to outdoor, budget-friendly to high-end, is part of what we're all about at ZDNET: we want to bring you the deals that we can stand behind. We choose these deals with that in mind, combining experience and research to determine which options are the best ones.
Amazon is hosting its Prime Early Access Sale, which is an event very similar to Prime Day that will last two days and be exclusive to Amazon Prime members. This event will feature deals across many brands on the Amazon website, but many of these deals are available early right now.
Amazon's Prime Day-like sale, the Prime Early Access Sale, is set to span two days in October. It'll start on Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and will last until Oct. 12 (Wednesday).
