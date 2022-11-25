Amazon

Whether you're upgrading your gaming space or just adding some fun flair to your home, Govee Glide Hexa smart lights are a great way to spruce up your space. They're even better when they're discounted, and this Black Friday, you can save $80 on a pack of 10 Add them to your home for only $120.

You can shape the RGBIC panels any way you want for ultimate customizability. Each edge has different light colors, and the back offers a translucent back shell design. Because of this design, you can get ultra-smooth flowing, gradient color shading between panels, and even color layering for your home's decor.

For those that are hosting the holiday party this year, you can sync your music to six different modes. The music mode syncs to the rhythm of your tunes, but also to videos and games. In addition to putting on a holiday light show, you can play animated color scene effects designed based on the holidays, nature effects, and more. They're also great for kids bedrooms because they're colorful and fun.

Its smart software built into the panels can be controlled via the Govee Home App. If you've been building out your Google or Alexa smart home system, you can also control them via voice commands and set them up for brightness and effects.

When you head over to Amazon right now, it's on sale for $160, but there is an extra $40 coupon that you can check when you add it to your cart, bringing that $200 price tag down to $120. Out of 433 ratings, it has 4.7-stars on Amazon, so you're getting a great smart light panel to add some personality to your home. Add it to your cart today before the coupon – and deal – expires.

