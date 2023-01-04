CES 2023: Kholer's Sprig Shower System showers you in serotonin

CNET

Aromatherapy seems to be the "it" wellness trend right now, and Kohler's collaboration with Sprig just blew oil diffusers out of the water -- or maybe into the water. Kohler announced on Tuesday that at CES it'll be showcasing a sweet tech and wellness crossover: a shower infusion system that adds natural, calming scents to your shower.

Not as complex as it sounds, Kohler's new "system" just consists of an attachable gadget that connects to a showerhead. While the gadget was designed with Kohler showerheads in mind, it's compatible with most other showerheads, so you can still trick out your non-Kohler shower with the Sprig.

Once the gadget and showerhead are connected, you insert a Sprig pod and the system will release a vitamin-infused, scented pod cocktail into the water. Kohler says the pods should run for "several minutes."

Kohler describes the Sprig shower pods as clean and natural with premium, toxin-free ingredients. The Pods are available in both single and multi-use formats and are available in six scents, including eucalyptus, lavender, and chamomile.

The system itself starts at $119, pods included, which could be reasonable if you see it as an in-home spa-like experience. Kohler says the system will be available to order starting in the first quarter of 2023.