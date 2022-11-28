'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Cyber Monday is almost here and the deals just keep popping up wherever you look. Here at ZDNET, we're staying on top of them all. One of the best ones in the smart home world is the Google Nest Thermostat for sale at only $90 on Amazon and Best Buy.
Also: Live blog: The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022 in real time
Just in time for the colder months, this smart thermostat lets you control your home's temperature on the device or with just a tap on your phone, from your bed or outside your home via the Google Home application. And if you prefer an automated lifestyle, you can set schedules for different modes, and routines for temperature control whenever you leave your home.
As an Energy Star certified thermostat, the Google Nest Thermostat has the option to enter Eco mode for optimized energy saving when it detects your phone has left your home. Plus, this certification also means you could find a rebate from your energy provider by simply adding it to your HVAC system.
The Nest Thermostat also monitors eligible heating and cooling system to give you real-time alerts when something isn't running right and reminders when it's time for air filter replacements.
At only $90, this is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen the Google Nest Thermostat go for, with the lowest ever being about $88, so it's definitely a steal.