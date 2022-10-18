'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
As someone who loves smart home bulbs, let me tell you: Smart bulbs are an amazing tool for sprucing up your home with subtle tech. Right now, the GE Cync Smart LED Light Bulbs are on sale for only $15. If you've been wanting to add some fun flair or mood lighting to your home this October, you can save 16% with this discount on Amazon.
The Cync smart light bulbs connect directly to your Wi-Fi router, so you can control the lights with smart assistants, including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. You can even use these smart light bulbs to increase your home's security this Halloween by scheduling the bulbs to illuminate at certain times throughout the day and night (to give the effect that you're home).
Plus, when you are home, you can schedule your lights to automatically turn on before you arrive, so you'll never have to enter a darkened house again. Plus, you can also schedule the lights to turn on with certain colors, and use special colors to decorate festive parties, holidays, and more.
Also: The best smart lights
I personally use these smart light bulbs in my home, and I've really enjoyed asking my Alexa smart home to dim the bulbs during movie nights. I also love being able to control the bulbs remotely from my smartphone when I need to -- it's a huge help when I forget to turn off a light in another room.
These lights bulbs fit into medium base socks for 60W A19 incandescent bulbs. If you're hoping to save cash on your energy bill, you can rest easy knowing that not only will these use 84% less energy than a traditional bulb, but they'll also last up to 15 times longer. These light bulbs are truly a smart, eco-friendly investment.
Also: The best security cameras
At 16% off, you'll get two bulbs and save $3. While it may not seem like a lot when it comes to savings, this is a great investment for building out your smart home before holiday shopping season kicks into full force. Add these bulbs to your cart today -- we don't know how long this deal will last.