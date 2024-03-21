Dive into summer with a Google Nest Thermostat for $90 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is in full swing and the deals just keep popping up wherever you look. The Google Nest Thermostat is one of the best ones for smart homes everywhere and one of my personal favorites, especially at just $90 on Amazon.

Just in time for the warmer months, this smart thermostat lets you control your home's temperature on the device or with just a tap on your phone, from your bed or outside your home via the Google Home application. And if you prefer an automated lifestyle, you can set schedules for different modes, and routines for temperature control whenever you leave your home.

As an Energy Star certified thermostat, the Google Nest Thermostat has the option to enter Eco mode for optimized energy saving when it detects your phone has left your home. Plus, this certification also means you could find a rebate from your energy provider by simply adding it to your HVAC system.

The Nest Thermostat also monitors eligible heating and cooling system to give you real-time alerts when something isn't running right and reminders when it's time for air filter replacements.

At only $90 before rebates, this is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen the Google Nest Thermostat go for, so it's definitely a good deal.