Best early Black Friday security camera deals 2022: $40 off Arlo Pro, $60 off Google Nest

As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my cats while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my boys sleeping on their favorite comfy blankets via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
Thankfully, Black Friday is almost here, and you can save hundreds on a security system for your home. Whether it's indoors or outdoors, you can keep your home safe and secure while saving some cash.
Below, we've rounded up the best deals currently available for early Black Friday security camera deals. Check them out, and if you see something you like, we recommend adding it to your cart now before any deals expire.
With up to six months of battery life, the Arlo 4 camera offers magnetic mounts to make sure it's easy to install. Compatible with Google, Amazon, and Apple smart home systems, it features real-time alerts when motion or sound is detected. Check on your home with 2K HDR resolution, and a spotlight that can help you see in low light late at night.
Subscriptions for premium features start at $2.99/month for a single camera, or $9.99/month for multiple ones.
We named this as our pick for best security camera for apartments, and it's easy to see why. It has a 1,000 foot range, a 120-degree field of vision, and you can opt for a 24/7 professional monitoring. We also really enjoy this system because it doesn't require any kind of drilling, and while it's wired, it has backup batteries in the event of a power outage. A subscription starts at $0.93 per day.
You can score an entryway doorbell and save $30 with the Google Nest Cam battery doorbell right now. It's wire free and uses two-step verification and encrypted video to keep your front porch or entry door to your home secure. It records up to three hours of data, and if you want a longer video history of up to 60 days, you can add a Nest Aware Plus subscription plan for $6/month.
This is arguably one of my favorite cameras on the market right now. This wired camera is always plugged in and ready to record, but it has a physical privacy shutter for when you're at home and want a little more privacy. It's perfect for checking on pets while on the go. You don't need a hub to control the device, and best of all, no need to pay for a subscription. The back of the camera offers local storage on an SD card (sold separately). Check the 20% off coupon to get the discount.
Need an entire home security system? Another great option is the EufyCam 2 wireless home security system. Like the GE CYNC indoor camera on this list, it doesn't require a subscription -- the hub stores all your content locally. Featuring 1080p night vision and an IP67 weatherproof rating, it can keep your home safe, rain or shine. The batteries also last up to 365 days.
Never worry about charging your security cameras again with this solar powered camera. Its 600-lumen spotlight switches on as soon as the camera detects motion, and you'll get 2K HD picture with this handy cam. It also doesn't require a subscription to use.
I personally tested this camera just last month and raved about the features this small but mighty camera has to offer. Noting its seamless integration into Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, I noted that the indoor camera "can also pan 180 degrees on both sides and tilt up and down, for complete 360-degree coverage."
Google's first generation outdoor camera will give you a 24/7 live feed of your home in 1080p HD footage both day and night. It's wired, but the camera cable and adapter are all weatherproof. If you need event video history, it offers snapshots instead of video playback, and it's easy to install.
This weather-resistant outdoor camera from GE is similar to the indoor one on this list in that it offers built-in local SD storage and 2K HD resolution. Use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to check on your feed, be it during the day or in the early hours of the morning with night vision. As a reminder, this is a wired connection.
This plug-and-play security system offers four cameras bundled into some big savings. It can see up to 100 feet away in the dark with 18 infrared lights, and can snap 5MP HD picture. It uses one-way audio recording so you can keep an eye on your home. No subscription required for this set -- it has built-in 2TB HDD storage and can handle up to 12TB.
Though not a home security camera, if you've ever thought of adding a dash cam to your vehicle, this deal features a 32GB Nexar Beam dash cam for only $100. This camera's ready to protect you while you drive and even while your car is parked, detecting collisions and sudden braking to immediately start recording. You can also use an auto start recording feature to capture your movements when you leave the house.
Black Friday is always the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year, it falls on Friday, Nov. 25.
Cyber Monday always falls the following Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This year, Cyber Monday will be Nov. 28.
