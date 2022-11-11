/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Home Home Security

Best early Black Friday security camera deals 2022: $40 off Arlo Pro, $60 off Google Nest

Looking for some extra peace of mind at home but don't want to pay full price? You can save on security cameras right now if you know where to look.
rebecca-isaacs
maria-diaz
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer and  Maria Diaz, Staff Writer on
Show more (6 items)

As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my cats while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my boys sleeping on their favorite comfy blankets via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription. 

ZDNET Recommends

Thankfully, Black Friday is almost here, and you can save hundreds on a security system for your home. Whether it's indoors or outdoors, you can keep your home safe and secure while saving some cash.

Below, we've rounded up the best deals currently available for early Black Friday security camera deals. Check them out, and if you see something you like, we recommend adding it to your cart now before any deals expire.

Latest early security camera Black Friday 2022 deals

The last time this page received an update, these new deals were added as they became available:

Best early security camera deals overall ahead of Black Friday 2022

Read on to find the top deals available on security cameras that will help you get the most bang for your buck.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera

Save $40
Image of Arlo Pro 4 Camera attached to a wooden mount with a blurred green background
Maria Diaz
  • Current Price: $160
  • Original Price: $200

With up to six months of battery life, the Arlo 4 camera offers magnetic mounts to make sure it's easy to install. Compatible with Google, Amazon, and Apple smart home systems, it features real-time alerts when motion or sound is detected. Check on your home with 2K HDR resolution, and a spotlight that can help you see in low light late at night.

Subscriptions for premium features start at $2.99/month for a single camera, or $9.99/month for multiple ones.

View now at Amazon

SimpliSafe Camera + 8-Piece Wireless Home Security System

Save $60
SimpliSafe Camera indoors on a table
SimpliSafe
  • Current Price: $240
  • Original Price: $300

We named this as our pick for best security camera for apartments, and it's easy to see why. It has a 1,000 foot range, a 120-degree field of vision, and you can opt for a 24/7 professional monitoring. We also really enjoy this system because it doesn't require any kind of drilling, and while it's wired, it has backup batteries in the event of a power outage. A subscription starts at $0.93 per day.

Read the review: SimpliSafe Camera review

View now at Amazon

Google Nest Doorbell (battery) camera

Save $60
google-nest-doorbell
  • Current Price: $120
  • Original Price: $180

You can score an entryway doorbell and save $30 with the Google Nest Cam battery doorbell right now. It's wire free and uses two-step verification and encrypted video to keep your front porch or entry door to your home secure. It records up to three hours of data, and if you want a longer video history of up to 60 days, you can add a Nest Aware Plus subscription plan for $6/month.

View now at Amazon

GE CYNC Smart Indoor Security Camera

Save $13
GE CYNC Smart Indoor Security Camera
N/A
  • Current Price: $55
  • Original Price: $68

This is arguably one of my favorite cameras on the market right now. This wired camera is always plugged in and ready to record, but it has a physical privacy shutter for when you're at home and want a little more privacy. It's perfect for checking on pets while on the go. You don't need a hub to control the device, and best of all, no need to pay for a subscription. The back of the camera offers local storage on an SD card (sold separately). Check the 20% off coupon to get the discount.

View now at Amazon

Anker EufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System

Save $150
eufy Security by Anker eufyCam 2
Amazon
  • Current Price: $430
  • Original Price: $580

Need an entire home security system? Another great option is the EufyCam 2 wireless home security system. Like the GE CYNC indoor camera on this list, it doesn't require a subscription -- the hub stores all your content locally. Featuring 1080p night vision and an IP67 weatherproof rating, it can keep your home safe, rain or shine. The batteries also last up to 365 days.

View now at Amazon

Eufy Security SoloCam S40, Solar Security Camera

Save $70
eufy Security SoloCam S40, Solar Security Camera
Amazon
  • Current Price: $130
  • Original Price: $200

Never worry about charging your security cameras again with this solar powered camera. Its 600-lumen spotlight switches on as soon as the camera detects motion, and you'll get 2K HD picture with this handy cam. It also doesn't require a subscription to use.

View now at Amazon

SwitchBot Baby Monitor 2K Indoor Security Camera

Save $7
SwitchBot Baby Monitor 2K Indoor Security Camera
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current Price: $43
  • Original Price: $50

I personally tested this camera just last month and raved about the features this small but mighty camera has to offer. Noting its seamless integration into Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, I noted that the indoor camera "can also pan 180 degrees on both sides and tilt up and down, for complete 360-degree coverage."

Read the review: SwitchBot Baby Monitor Camera review

View now at Amazon

Google Nest Outdoor Cam (1st Gen)

Save $30
Google Nest Outdoor Cam (1st Gen)
Google
  • Current Price: $170
  • Original Price: $200

Google's first generation outdoor camera will give you a 24/7 live feed of your home in 1080p HD footage both day and night. It's wired, but the camera cable and adapter are all weatherproof. If you need event video history, it offers snapshots instead of video playback, and it's easy to install.

View now at Amazon

GE CYNC 2K HD Outdoor Camera, Smart Security Camera

Save $25
GE CYNC 2K HD Outdoor Camera, Smart Security Camera
Amazon
  • Current Price: $75
  • Original Price: $100

This weather-resistant outdoor camera from GE is similar to the indoor one on this list in that it offers built-in local SD storage and 2K HD resolution. Use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to check on your feed, be it during the day or in the early hours of the morning with night vision. As a reminder, this is a wired connection.

View now at Amazon

Reolink Smart 5MP 8CH Home Security Camera System

Save $84
REOLINK Smart 5MP 8CH Home Security Camera System
N/A
  • Current Price: $336
  • Original Price: $420

This plug-and-play security system offers four cameras bundled into some big savings. It can see up to 100 feet away in the dark with 18 infrared lights, and can snap 5MP HD picture. It uses one-way audio recording so you can keep an eye on your home. No subscription required for this set -- it has built-in 2TB HDD storage and can handle up to 12TB.

View now at Amazon

Nexar Beam GPS Dash Cam

Save $40
Nexar Beam GPS Dash Cam
Amazon
  • Current price: $100
  • Original price: $140

Though not a home security camera, if you've ever thought of adding a dash cam to your vehicle, this deal features a 32GB Nexar Beam dash cam for only $100. This camera's ready to protect you while you drive and even while your car is parked, detecting collisions and sudden braking to immediately start recording. You can also use an auto start recording feature to capture your movements when you leave the house.

View now at Amazon

How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?

We combed through many different websites, searching through products to bring you the best deals. We checked prices of products across other websites to ensure these are really good deals.

Additionally, we used price trackers to keep track of price movement for these products, removing any items that have been purposely price gouged. Any item, with few exceptions like Apple, needs to be at least 15% off in order to be considered a good deal. We aimed for at least 25% off.

Finally, we chose products that we consider worth your dollar, combing through reviews and ratings. If we reviewed a product on our best picks, we made sure to include a link to the review so you can get an in-depth look at the product.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday is always the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year, it falls on Friday, Nov. 25.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday always falls the following Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This year, Cyber Monday will be Nov. 28.

What are the best Black Friday deals?

ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals by category at different retailers:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered
gettyimages-young-woman-shopping-online-with-laptop-and-credit-card-at-home

I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered

What is the world's brightest flashlight? The top contenders ranked by lumens
Person wearing a black glove and holding a hand-sized black flashlight

What is the world's brightest flashlight? The top contenders ranked by lumens

Small businesses have big challenges. Here's the tech they are turning to
Business project team working together at meeting room at office.Horizontal.Blurred background.Flares.

Small businesses have big challenges. Here's the tech they are turning to