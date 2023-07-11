Get a discounted Echo Dot with clock and a free smart bulb for Prime Day. Amazon

Those of you searching for an affordable but capable Amazon Echo device should check out one of today's Prime Day 2023 deals from Amazon. For just $30, the Echo Dot 5th Gen with clock and Sengled Bluetooth bulb delivers not just the latest generation Echo Dot but a Bluetooth color light bulb that you can turn on and off with your voice. The Echo Dot with clock alone has also been marked down to $30 for Prime Day, which means with this bundle you're essentially getting the smart bulb for free.

Available in Cloud Blue or Glacier White colors, the Echo Dot 5th generation lets you talk to Alexa to ask questions, find information, access thousands of skills, and control your smart home devices. The Dot also sports an LED clock so you can see the time at a glance. The Dot may lack the more booming sound of its more expensive Echo and Echo cousins, but the audio on the 5th generation flavor is much improved over that of previous models.

Made by Sengled, the smart color light bulb is Bluetooth enabled so you can control it via Alexa. Use voice commands to turn it on and off, dim it, brighten it, and even schedule its behavior. The bulb provides 16 million brilliant and soft colors as well as high brightness (800 lumens) so you can set the lighting to match a particular mood.

Also on sale for $30 for Prime Day 2023 are an Echo Dot 5th generation without the light bulb and one with four months of Amazon Music Unlimited. For $51, you can snag the Dot with a stand inspired by The Mandalorian Baby Grogu. And for $75 is the Dot with an eero Mesh Wifi Router. But if you need a cool smart light bulb for your home or office, the Echo Dot 5th Gen with clock and Sengled Bluetooth bulb is the way to go.

