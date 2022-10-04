'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Whether you're just starting to build your smart home or expanding features in another living space, Amazon has a great deal available right now. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is only $17 right now. The best part? It comes with a bonus two-pack of GE CYNC Smart LED color bulbs, which saves you $45 on the set.
In fact, right now you can get a bonus two-pack when you purchase a few different Echo devices, including the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) bundle for only $35, or $68 in savings Or, you can snag the free bulbs alongside the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) for $69, saving you $84.
Also: Here are all the new Echo devices Amazon just announced
I use Echo devices throughout my home in sync with GE smart LED color bulbs, and it makes my life easier. I can control almost every light in my home via Alexa voice command. Plus, I can adjust the light colors and mode in the GE app. There's a light setting for every mood, whether I want a flickering candle for Halloween movie night, or red and green tones for a holiday party.
No matter which Echo device deal you opt for, you'll build a great smart home hub. If you opt for a Show, you'll get a screen that displays the weather, recipe videos, and more. The Echo Dot can also answer questions and follow commands like reporting the weather and playing music.
The bundle lasts through Prime Day, so you have plenty of time to grab the deal -- but as usual, there's a catch. It's only available to Prime Members, so you'll have to log into your account to get the savings.
Not a Prime Member? No worries – you can sign up for a free trial right now or opt into a monthly or annual membership. The annual membership costs $139 per year, while the monthly membership costs $14.99 per month.