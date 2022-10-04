/>
Deal bundle: Echo Dot and LED smart bulbs for only $17

Upgrade your smart home hub and save $45 with this deal. The Echo Dot-LED smart bulb bundle is on sale for 72% off right now.
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
GE CYNC smart light bulb
Amazon

Whether you're just starting to build your smart home or expanding features in another living space, Amazon has a great deal available right now. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is only $17 right now. The best part? It comes with a bonus two-pack of GE CYNC Smart LED color bulbs, which saves you $45 on the set.

In fact, right now you can get a bonus two-pack when you purchase a few different Echo devices, including the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) bundle for only $35, or $68 in savings Or, you can snag the free bulbs alongside the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) for $69, saving you $84.

Also: Here are all the new Echo devices Amazon just announced

I use Echo devices throughout my home in sync with GE smart LED color bulbs, and it makes my life easier. I can control almost every light in my home via Alexa voice command. Plus, I can adjust the light colors and mode in the GE app. There's a light setting for every mood, whether I want a flickering candle for Halloween movie night, or red and green tones for a holiday party.

No matter which Echo device deal you opt for, you'll build a great smart home hub. If you opt for a Show, you'll get a screen that displays the weather, recipe videos, and more. The Echo Dot can also answer questions and follow commands like reporting the weather and playing music.

The bundle lasts through Prime Day, so you have plenty of time to grab the deal -- but as usual, there's a catch. It's only available to Prime Members, so you'll have to log into your account to get the savings.

Not a Prime Member? No worries – you can sign up for a free trial right now or opt into a monthly or annual membership. The annual membership costs $139 per year, while the monthly membership costs $14.99 per month.

