Get a Ring Indoor Cam for only $30 during Amazon Prime Day
Prime Day is Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year -- even bigger than Black Friday. As the company's event, Prime Day features outstanding deals on Amazon devices, including Ring and Echo. For a limited time, Prime members can get a second-generation Ring Indoor Cam for only $30.
This Ring Indoor Cam is especially unique because it features a manual video privacy cover that you can swivel to cover the lens, turning off the camera when you don't want video or audio recorded. As someone who values security and privacy, I like having indoor security cameras to surveil my common areas at night that I can turn off while my kids and I watch TV or play during the day.
With 1080p-resolution video, color night vision, and two-way talk, the second-generation Ring Indoor Cam can also capture Advanced Pre-Roll. This feature records a few extra seconds before every motion to provide the context of what happened in a complete picture.
Like other Ring security cameras, the Ring Indoor Cam also features customizable motion zones to avoid unnecessary alerts and false alarms, a live view with two-way talk, and a siren you can trigger from the Ring app. Alexa integration makes viewing the camera feed on your Echo device easy and alerts you if any motion is detected.
A Ring Protect Plan is required to record and save video with cloud storage, get person detection, get photo preview in notifications, and set home and away modes. This subscription plan is also required to link cameras to the Ring Alarm.
When will this deal expire?
