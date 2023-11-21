'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Wake up gently with this sunrise alarm clock, that's $30 off for Black Friday
Like most people, I have a hard time falling asleep at night and waking up in the mornings. My nightly routine consists of either scrolling through my phone in bed or falling asleep to the sounds of Netflix. And my morning routine isn't much better: I go from snoozing the alarm to checking my work emails within seconds.
But there is one gadget that has managed to improve my sleep hygiene: The Hatch Restore 2.
Also: The best Black Friday deals
This alarm clock lets you choose nightly or morning routines, complete with soothing soundscapes and customizable lights. While it's normally $200, you can get it for $170 on Amazon (just don't forget to apply the $30 coupon before adding it to your cart).
Starting a half hour before my set alarm, the device gradually increases its sunrise lamp, making me feel like I'm waking up with the warm sun on my face (rather than waking up on a rainy day in Chicago).
Then, the alarm itself is a soothing choice of sound bowls, birds chirping, or ocean waves -- all of which are less jarring than a siren alarm going off.
The Restore 2's "Morning Moments" take place after your alarm goes off, and this was perhaps my favorite feature. Morning Moments range from motivational talks to easy meditations, which sets a positive and motivational tone for your day.
Review: I replaced my phone alarm with this smart sunrise clock. The results were night and day
While costly, I'd argue that this alarm clock is worth it if you're serious about changing your sleep schedule for the better, and it's absolutely a superior option to the standard alarm clock or your smartphone's alarm. If you've been wanting to try out a sunrise alarm clock, there's no better time than now since you can get $30 off the Hatch Restore 2for Black Friday.