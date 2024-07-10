'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Prime Day invitation-only deals are back on Amazon. Here's how to sign up
As Amazon kicks off Prime Day next week, some great deals have already appeared. But if years past are any indication, we expect to see even more significant discounts on July 16 and 17, with little time to snag them before they're gone.
Though Alexa can help you watch some highly sought-after deals, Amazon has also opened a few "invitation-only" opportunities ahead of time. Requesting an invitation to one of these limited deals doesn't mean you'll get to save $255 on a Citizen watch, but it will give you a peek at some of the great deals being planned.
How to sign up for Amazon's invite-only Prime Day deals
What you'll need: A Prime subscription is required to access the Prime Day deals exclusive to members. If you don't have a membership, you can start a free 30-day trial, but you will be charged $139 for the year if you don't cancel it before 30 days. (If you're a student -- or you're between 18 and 24 years old -- you can save money on a subscription with a Prime student membership.)
1. Log in to Amazon
Go to the Amazon website and log in with the credentials linked to your Prime subscription.
2. Find an invitation-only deal
There aren't many invitation-only deals yet, though more may come up as Prime Day approaches.
Here are some of the top invite-only deals, but more will be added in the FAQ below as they appear:
3. Click on 'Request invite'
When a deal is available by invitation only, you can either check out for the total price or click on Request Invite. This is only for deals that will go live during the Prime Day.
4. Get your confirmation email
Now, you only have to wait for your confirmation email and then for Prime Day to arrive. A little popup will inform you that an email was sent after you requested the invite and explain the process for accessing the deal on Prime Day.
The email will be sent to the email address associated with the Prime subscription.
FAQs
What are some invite-only deals?
Here's a growing list of the top invite-only Prime Day deals we've found:
- Peloton Indoor Exercise bike for $1011 (Save $434)
- Citizen Men's EcoDrive Weekender watch for $170 (Save $255)
- Speedo Champion Signature Swim bundle box for $96 (Save $64)
- Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones for $36 (Save $44)
Does requesting an invite guarantee a spot for the deal during Prime Day?
No. When you request an invitation on an invite-only deal, you're not guaranteed access to the deal price during Prime Day, and items are limited in quantity; Amazon will not grant all invitation requests.
According to Amazon, if you are invited and given access to the deal price, you'll get an email with a unique link during the Prime Day event to prevent people from sharing their deal links. This link will only be valid during the Prime Day event.
What if I get accepted but can't buy the item before the deal expires?
According to Amazon, if you are given access to purchase a deal-priced item during Prime Day by invitation but the timer on the product page expires, you will lose the chance to buy the item. If applicable, you can request another invitation.