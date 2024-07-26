'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I replaced my Nest with this Arlo 2K video doorbell, and it's perfect for smart home beginners
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K is available now on Amazon for $129.
- It offers one of the easiest setups you'll ever find for such a device, making it ideal for first-time smart home users.
- The lens does have a fisheye effect, but that's to be expected.
My wife and I switched from Ring to Nest doorbells about a year ago, and we haven't regretted the decision since. What I didn't like about Ring doorbells was that the image quality wasn't all that great, and they weren't exactly reliable. You never knew if someone pressed the doorbell if the chime would actually sound off.
Although we really like the Nest doorbells (much better picture quality and reliability), the setup can be a bit frustrating.
Also: Ring's battery-powered flagship video doorbell is an entire security system in one
So, when Arlo sent me its 2K Video Doorbell, I was pretty excited to compare it to both Ring and Nest options. Although I'd never used products from the company, I came away surprised at how well the device functioned.View at Amazon
The specs
- 2K HDR video
- 180-degree field of view
- Integrated siren
- 2-way audio
- Night vision equipped
- Motion sensor
- Direct Wi-Fi connection
- App available for Android and iOS.
- Works with Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT.
As with most doorbells, you have the option to go with a free or paid feature plan. If you opt to go with the free plan, you can still use the video doorbell, but you won't be able to save video recordings, which is the main appeal of the paid plan. This is fairly standard for video doorbell services, regardless of the manufacturer.
Also: This subscription-less video doorbell is one of my best smart home investments
Should you pay more, the premium plan adds 30-day video cloud storage, people/package/vehicle detection, 24/7 emergency response, and other small but practical benefits. My suggestion is to start with the free plan to see if you need the extra features, then try the trial plan and cancel it at any time. You can read more about the Arlo Secure Plan to determine if it's what you need.
My experience
My immediate take on the Arlo Video Doorbell is that it's far easier to set up than the competition. Within 10 minutes, I had it up and running. The only reason it took that long was because there was a firmware update on the initial boot. Otherwise, you could have cut that setup time down to less than 5 minutes, with most of the labor involved with screwing in the camera.
Also: The best Ring doorbells of 2024: Expert recommended
As far as the video quality is concerned, as I said, it's an improvement over my previous Ring. Don't expect high-definition playback -- this is a 2K video doorbell and not a 4K one -- and the output will appear with the fish-eye effect. That means the sides of the video will be warped out so as to display more of your surroundings. See below for an example.
Even so, the quality is surprisingly clear. You can change the resolution between 1944 x 1944, 1536 x 1536, and 1080 x 1080. You can also enable or disable Auto HDR, adjust the brightness, and flicker from the phone app. Anyone who likes to tweak settings will find the Arlo to be very accommodating.
Also: The best smart home devices of 2024: Expert tested and reviewed
To further test, I rang the doorbell through a few trials and came away with the following opinions:
- The audio volume is on par with most traditional doorbells.
- Video is better than Ring, but not quite as good as Nest.
- Setup is the easiest I've experienced for any video doorbell.
One other quality that I really appreciate about this video doorbell is that you don't have to purchase different units for either battery or wired power. If you want to use the battery, just charge it up and mount it. If you want to use it wired, connect the included wires, and you're good to go. This is a great option for anyone who's not sure how they plan on powering the doorbell.
ZDNET's buying advice
If you need a video doorbell and aren't sure if you want to go with battery or wired power, you can't go wrong with the Arlo 2K Video Doorbell. Given that the video and audio quality are on par with the competition, and the price is right at $129, this is a nice option.
Just remember, if you opt-in for the trial period, make sure to cancel it when it's over (unless you want to go ahead and pay for one of the plans, which will run you $7.99/month (Secure), $17.99/month (Secure Plus), or $24.99/month (Safe & Secure Pro).