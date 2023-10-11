'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
My favorite home robot is only $23 during October Prime Day deals
The SwitchBot smart button pusher is a tiny robot that extends an arm to press buttons for you, powered by the SwitchBot app. At only $23 during Prime Big Deal Days, the Bot can be controlled from your phone to turn buttons off and on, perfect for a coffeemaker, paddle switch, or printer.
The little SwitchBot Bot connects to your phone via Bluetooth when you use the SwitchBot app. If you add a SwitchBot Hub (currently 34% off), you can control it from your phone via Wi-Fi no matter where you are, set schedules for it to run automatically, like turning on the coffee maker each morning at the same time, and connect it to systems like Alexa and Google Home for voice control capabilities.
This Bot is small enough to be placed almost anywhere -- even if it's simply to turn off a light or fan without getting out of bed. It doesn't work with toggle light switches, but the package includes a solution for paddle switches that allows the robot to push and pull the switch to turn the lights on and off.
For ease of use, the SwitchBot button pusher includes a 3M adhesive to install and runs on a CR2 battery that lasts for months with daily use, so there is no need to remove it to charge it periodically.