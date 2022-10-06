'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or a set of security cameras, both Ring and Blink are two brands you can't go wrong with, especially with the savings that you can score right now as part of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
With times being tight for many Americans and the holiday season looming, extra savings are a welcome sight. And Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, or October Prime Day, is bringing savings to all things smart home, especially its own brands, like Ring and Blink. Though the official event kicks off on Oct. 11, we've gathered the best deals you can find right now for these devices.
This is Ring's most popular video doorbell: the 2020-release, battery-operated model. Featuring 1080p HD video, Alexa voice control, two-way talk, night vision, and advanced motion detection, this video doorbell is at the lowest price we've ever seen it before -- even lower than during Amazon's July Prime Day Sale.
The built-in rechargeable battery makes for an easy installation, since there is no wiring involved, making it a perfect fit for anyone looking to upgrade their current doorbell setup. However, if you prefer a wired installation, this doorbell is also equipped for installation using your existing doorbell's wiring.
This deal includes two Blink Mini cameras for less than the price of one: just $29 for both. Blink Mini cameras are, like its name says, compact indoor cameras that pack a punch: with 1080p video quality, plus real-time motion notifications, and two-way audio.
We keep ours as a pet cam pointed to our dog's bed and it's really helpful when we're out of the house, so we can check in on our pup from anywhere by using our phones and get motion alerts.
If you have a Blink video doorbell, one of these cameras can also double as a chime for it.
Ring's wired video doorbell is the most budget-friendly option the company offers, as well as the second-most popular video doorbell. It's a small, compact device that is easily installed with your home's existing doorbell wiring, so it doesn't have a battery-operated option.
This video doorbell features 1080p HD video, along with night vision, two-way talk, and motion detection. At only $39, this is the lowest price this doorbell has ever been sold for, so it's definitely the best deal on it right now.
Though you cannot pair it with an existing doorbell chime, you can purchase it in a bundle with a Ring Chime for only $69.
Here are the latest Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals we could find on Ring and Blink devices:
Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers are running competing sales at the same time as Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. ZDNET is keeping an eye on those sales and plans to include the top Ring and Blink deals from them.
ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We'll be checking for Amazon Early Access Deals often leading up to and during the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.
Amazon is hosting another sale this year: Prime Early Access Sale, which has come to be popularly known as October Prime Day, as a follow up to its big Prime Day event this past July.
Though this event isn't technically a Prime Day sale, it's reminiscent of one: it'll last two days, feature a lot of deals --especially on Amazon devices--, and it's exclusive to rime members.
Amazon's Prime Day-like sale, the Prime Early Access Sale, is taking place over the course of two days in October. It'll start on Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and will last until Oct. 12 (Wednesday).
