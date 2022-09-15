'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I didn't think I needed one until I actually tried one -- and a cordless vacuum in my apartment became a total game changer. As a disclosure, they can be fairly expensive, but if you're looking for a great deal on one, the Samsung Jet 75+ cordless vacuum dropped by $100 to $399.
Part of Discover Samsung, the Jet 75+ uses a lightweight 6lb design. So, whether you have a small apartment or a large home, you can move it around your floors with ease. Robot vacuums may be the new way to clean your floors, but for those that want a little more control over what gets cleaned and how, it offers a 180-degree swivel head for changing direction. No matter if you are sucking away cobwebs from your mini-blinds or just cleaning up the dirt the dog dragged in, the Jet 75+ offers a wholly customizable and effortless cleaning solution.
The hub built into the top will also let you know what's going on and how you're using it. From power levels to brush types to even cleaning types, the vacuum keeps you informed, maximizing what you can do with it. Plus, it runs for up to 120 minutes on a single charge. Because it's foldable, you can also store it away in a small space or even keep it mounted on the wall charger for when you need it.
In addition to the floor tool, you will also get a long nozzle tool and a combination tool to make sure you can clean the toughest of spots.
For $399, you can save 21% on this smart cleaning device and keep your floors, cars, and more free of dirt, allergen, and dust. It's a daily deal as a part of Discover Samsung Week, so be sure to add it to your cart today.