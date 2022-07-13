Share family photos and save $70 on the Nixplay digital photo frame this Prime Day

My family is spread out all over the country, from the Midwest to the East Coast, and while we send photos of our pets and vacations, it's across a small cell phone. A smart digital photo frame that can expand those tiny images immensely helps family members enjoy life's captured moments -- and with Prime Day, you can get the Nixplay 10.1-inch smart digital photo frame for only $119.
At $70 off, the photo frame displays comes in a sleek black frame that matches any space and can be mounted if you prefer it hanging from your wall. You can also display it in landscape or portrait style to get the most out of your images.
The frame senses when you're in the room and displays images when you're in the room, and sleeps when you're not to save energy. In addition to this handy SmartSense technology, the frame uses Smart Face Framing to make sure that your loved ones are front and center in the frame.
The frame supports JPG and JPEG images, and you can upload them via the accompanying app or email them to add them into the rotation. Over 19,000 customers have given this display 4.8 out of 5 stars average ratings, too.
If you're looking for an early birthday present, or even tucking this away early for the holidays, now is the time to buy. The lowest price we've seen on this frame is $104 back in December 2019, and we expect the $119 is the new lowest price. This deal is so good that even I added it to my cart. Be sure to buy it today before this deal expires.