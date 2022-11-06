'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The holiday season is rapidly approaching and we've gathered all the best and most affordable smart home gifts for everyone on your list; yes, even your Nana and Auntie. No matter the age, preferences, budget, or level of tech-knowledge, there is something for everyone.
Smart home devices have a place in almost all homes. You don't have to be a tech wiz or even a fan of gadgets to enjoy the convenience of them. Right now, anyone can start a smart home journey with less than $10 by buying something as simple as a smart plug, and the simplicity of controlling it with an app on a smartphone makes it accessible to almost everyone with a smartphone.
These are the top 12 gift ideas for smart home devices this year. Read on to find something for everyone in your list as well as the best deals on smart home gifts below.
This is a perfect gift for those that don't have a lot of smart devices (or any) at home but wouldn't mind adding a little automation to their lives. This pack includes four Kasa Smart Plugs that don't require a separate hub to work, simply download the Kasa app on iPhone or Android and control them from anywhere.
They can be set for schedules, like plugging in your Nana's coffeemaker to one so it comes on automatically every day at 7am; or to be controlled from your phone no matter where you are, perfect for your sister that always forgets if she unplugged the curling iron before she left the house.
These smart plugs also support automations with other compatible devices. If you wanted to get fancier, you could add a motion sensor outside Nana's bedroom door, so the smart plug only turns the coffeemaker on in the mornings when motion is detected from Nana leaving her room.
If the gift recipient already has a Google Nest or an Amazon Echo device, these plugs are compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistant for voice control, so they can ask Alexa to turn on or off the plug for added convenience.
I'm not sure how it was in your house, but when I was growing up way back in the day, the single window A/C unit we had was only used on special occasions: Christmas, birthdays, or if one of us kids was sick. Granted, I grew up in a third-world country, but those memories have made me appreciate my current HVAC system all the better.
That appreciation comes with care -- or what others around me like to call "control", for some reason. I take great care in my home's temperature so as not to overwork the HVAC system and to not end up paying too much in energy bills. The answer to this is a smart thermostat.
This Ecobee smart thermostat comes with a separate temperature sensor that you can place in another room, and it has a built-in air quality monitor and smoke detector. It's also Energy Star-certified, claiming to save you up to 26% a year in heating and cooling costs with temperature optimization and occupancy sensing. It will even alert you when you need to change your air filters.
If you have a parent that is always hogging the thermostat and replying "get a blanket" when you complain it's too cold, this is the gift for them.
Many of us have been sitting at a restaurant waiting for that one friend that missed the reservation time because they can't find their keys or wallet--again. It'd be awesome if they could simply grab their iPhone and trigger a sound to play right from the missing item. Cue the AirTag.
This tiny, coin-shaped device can help you remotely track just about anything it can be attached to, even your bike. You can keep track of it via the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad, or ask Siri to play a sound on your AirTag so you can easily find it nearby.
If you lose whatever your AirTag is attached to away from home, you can put it in Lost Mode, so you'll get tracking notifications when it's detected in the Find My app. AirTags are IP67 certified, making them water and weatherproof for versatility of use.
If your forgetful friend, coworker, or family member has an iPhone 11 or newer, this is the best gift for them this holiday season.
Most families or groups of friends have a fixer; dad, cousin, uncle or aunt, or a mom that is always tinkering with something and loves to show off all their new gadgets. The one you text when your water heater breaks down.
This includes the Caseta smart dimmer switch and Pico remote kit, as well as the Lutron Smart Bridge to connect it all to the internet. This dimmer and remote makes it so users can keep their existing light bulbs and fixtures and make them smarter from the source: the light switch on the wall.
The dimmer replaces an existing light switch with no neutral wire required, making it easy to install in almost any home.
This is a highly compatible smart switch, easily controlled through Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit, SmartThings, and Ring with the included hub. The hub supports up to 75 Lutron switches, so this is the perfect starter kit for a high-quality smart home.
It's also not going to overload your wifi network. If someone ends up adding these smart switches all over their house, each one will connect to the hub, which can simply use an ethernet cable to get online. This is a major difference from individually wifi-connected smart switches.
This Eufy Security kit is a perfect starter kit for anyone looking to start a home alarm system. It includes a motion sensor, keypad, two entry sensors, and the HomeBase 2.
This kit doesn't require a monthly subscription and the HomeBase 2 stores video locally in the hub. Plus, users can choose to add more Eufy Security cameras to the system down the line.
Your gift recipient will sleep soundly with this all-connected system protecting them. The HomeBase 2 plays a 100dB alarm when the system is armed and a sensor is triggered.
It's the perfect gift to keep for your paranoid, safety-concerned neighbor, so they can stop texting you at 3 in the morning wondering if you also heard that noise in the backyard.
Do you know a new parent that always fusses over the baby monitor, checking it during dinner when you're visiting? Being a new parent is hard, to say the least, so they're deserving of a gift that can make their life easier.
The Nanit Pro Smart baby monitor and wall-mount is a WiFi HD video camera that not only tracks baby's motion and sound, but also tracks sleep and plays white noise. Plus, it even includes an adjustable nightlight. It's compatible with iOS and Android, as well as the Amazon Echo Show, so you can connect it to the rest of your smart home devices.
A groundbreaking smart baby monitor, the Nanit will send real-time alerts to your phone when your baby wakes up or makes any noise. You can trust it to keep an eye on your sleeping newborn for you.
The monitor also comes with a sensor-free, custom-designed fabric that enables the camera to detect the baby's breathing. The device can translate this motion to into breath-tracking data in breaths per minute. As a parent, being unable to sleep because you're constantly checking your newborn's breathing is par for the course -- so this feature is exceptionally noteworthy.
If your aunt or uncle loves to full send holiday decorations, thee GE Cync Outdoor Floodlights are an excellent gift for them. These outdoor smart lights are a perfect replacement for almost any existing outdoor light fixture. After screwing in these bulbs, just set them up with the Cync app to control them from your phone, no matter where you go. They're also compatible with Alexa and Google Home for voice control, no extra hub required.
The smart bulbs enable to choose between millions of bright colors to set the party mood. They complement holiday decorations nicely, and there's not need to buy special color light bulbs for every special occasion. Simply schedule the color you want: Orange or purple for Halloween and Red or green for Christmas, for example.
The white tones ranging from 2000K to 7000K make these dimmable 1300 lumens bulbs the perfect outdoor light for the rest of the year. If your gift recipient is a huge fan of holiday decorating, you could also throw a smart outdoor plug into the gift.
If you have kids and an Amazon Echo device in your home, then you're probably already appreciate having a smart voice assistant with children.
My kids love asking Alexa and Siri questions and jokes -- especially asking them turn on "party mode," which triggers our living rooms' lights to change colors while playing the Trolls soundtrack. This new Echo Dot Kids with parental controls is perfect for that.
The 5th-generation Echo Dot Kids is a visually attractive speaker, with an Owl or Dragon character on the speaker, and it's the perfect addition to a playroom. Visuals aside, kids will also love Alexa capabilities.
The Echo Dot Kits comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon+ Kids, which offers access to kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational Alexa skills. Plus, the voice assistant can even help them with homework.
You'll love The Echo Dot Kids for its parental controls, too. Alexa can intelligently filter explicit songs and ensure kid-friendly responses. The Parent Dashboard can also control daily time limits, see recent activity, and lock emergency contacts for the kids to call in an emergency.
This device works as a smart voice assistant, an Eero wifi extender, and as an electronic educator for children. Your kids can ask Alexa questions and jokes, buying you 20 minutes to read this article, among other ZDNET gift guides.
Think about the best party host you know. Whether it's your brother, sister, cousin or friend, these Govee Smart LED strip lights are the perfect present for any avid party host.
Sure to set the mood for any occasion, these strip lights are built with 150 LED beads that you can control via the Govee Home mobile app. The self-stick adhesive backing is reinforced with five clips for an easy and secure installation.
The app lets you choose from over 64 scene effects or create your own, letting you have a thoroughly customizable experience with over 16 million colors. Plus, the device will synchronize to music for the ultimate party-hosting experience.
These light strips are the perfect addition to your little brother's parties that he always says he's going to invite you to but never does. But it's okay because you still love him, even if he doesn't think you're cool anymore.
Is your teenager into technology and robots? This SwitchBot Bot is a compact little robot that presses buttons for you. There are plenty of uses for it, too.
This little robot connects to your phone via the Bluetooth SwitchBot app. It can turn on lights and press buttons for anything, like a coffeemaker, fan, computer or printer.
If you add a SwitchBot Hub, you can control it from your phone via WiFi no matter where you are. Plus, it's compatible with Alexa and Google Home for voice control capabilities.
This bot is small enough to be placed almost anywhere. You can let your teenager decide what to use it for -- even if it's simply to turn off a light or fan without having to get out of bed.
The Dreametech D10 Plus robot vacuum and mop is a self-emptying dream for $499 (with a bonus $100 off coupon right now). This is a powerful 4000Pa suction vacuum that connects to Wifi and is controlled via the Mi Home app.
Whether you have a clean freak in your life or you are the clean freak, this robot vacuum has a bonus mopping feature. Plus, it full maps its route in your home and comes equipped with a strong battery life. However, the powerful suction and self-emptying features take the cake.
The vacuum cleans your floors and empties its bin into a 2.5-liter dust bag that can hold up to 45 days of dirt and dust from your floors. I don't even want to see that 45 days of dust looks like.
If you live with someone who always loses their keys, the August Smart Lock and Connect WiFi Bridge is the best gift for them.
It's one of the best keyless entry options for upgrading your existing door lock. It only replaces the thumb-turn on the inside of your door, so you can keep your existing lock (and extra deadbolt), too.
Even though they can keep their existing key, they definitely won't need it. You can schedule the device to automatically unlock when they get home and relock behind them when the door is closed.
The August app allows you to set up different options, where you can share different key codes with whoever needs access to your home, like a housecleaner or dogwalker, and edit how long the lock waits to lock for you.
It's also compatible with Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and Philips Hue.
Here are five of the best deals on smart home devices I found happening right now.
I tried to find a balance between what your loved ones would like to receive as gifts, as well as what would work as standalone items. No one wants to receive a bike helmet for a present if they don't have a bike, so we focused on items that can be useful on their own.
It's also important to consider that not everyone has the same skills and knowledge to operate modern technologies, so we wanted to gather a variety of gifts that can work for most users.
Price and affordability also played a role in helping us select these gift ideas. We know every dollar saved is appreciated during these times.
Whether you choose a smart lock or a video doorbell for a loved one, always consider three main things:
The first step to protect you and your smart home from hackers is to secure your WiFi network. To do this, change both your wifi network name (SSID) and password from the factory settings the router has. Choose a strong password that's not easy to guess by others, especially those around your home.
Also ensure you're using WPA2 or WPA3 security protocol standards, as this will add another layer of security.
Anything connected to the internet is at risk of being hacked, to be honest. But there are steps you can take to protect your information, like strong passwords, keeping the firmware on your devices up-to-date, and taking advantage of two-factor authentication when possible.
Unsurprisingly, the most popular smart devices are smartphones, followed by tablets and wearables. But around the home, the most popular smart home devices are smart speakers and hubs with screens, smart TVs, smart thermostats, video doorbells, smart garage door openers, and others like smart hubs with screens.