The best nanny cams (2022)

Not every indoor security camera makes a good nanny cam. The best nanny cams of 2021 improve communication between parents, children, and the caregiver and prioritize security and ease of use. Features such as two-way audio, night vision, wide camera angles, HD recording capabilities, cloud storage, motion detection, home automation integration, and two-factor authentication accomplish these goals.

But the number one feature to look for in a nanny cam is the ability to view the camera's live stream and important recordings from a mobile device, giving parents peace of mind any time they need it.

Here is a summary of 3 of our top picks for the best nanny cam:

Price Field of View Livestream capabilities Blink XT2 $119.99 110 degrees Yes Nest IQ $299 130 degrees Yes Vivint Ping $199.99 155 degrees Yes

*Data as of 04/21/2020

Blink XT2 Best nanny cam Amazon Pricing $119.99 The Blink XT2 camera looks small and unassuming, making it an excellent choice for parents who don't want to install an obvious nanny cam. Place the Blink XT2 among decor to keep its presence discreet. Blink XT2's top-of-the-line features make it a superior choice for a nanny cam: Two-way audio for quick check-ins

Night vision to monitor children at night

Instant app alerts when it detects motion and records a video clip to send with the alert

Access to live video feeds from the app

HD recordings and 110-degree viewing angle The Blink XT2 includes a 60-day limited warranty. Compatibility Because Blink is an Amazon company, this camera is designed for use with Amazon Echo for voice control. The Blink XT2 requires a public or private Wi-Fi connection with a minimum upload speed of 2Mbps. To monitor activity through the mobile app and receive instant alerts, the minimum operating system requirements include iOS 10.3, Android 5.0, or Fire OS 5.1. Installation Thanks to its durability and wireless installation, you can mount the Blink XT2 indoors or outdoors. You can set it up yourself without a professional, and it's as easy as downloading an app, adding batteries, and syncing the device.

Nest Cam IQ Indoor Best for data security CNET Pricing $299 The Nest Cam IQ Indoor has powerful microphones and speakers -- plus echo and noise suppression -- for crystal clear, two-way conversations. A two-year limited warranty is included with its purchase, and Nest customer service is available seven days a week for support. This camera includes: Facial recognition (only with a separate Nest Aware subscription) to decrease the number of alerts you don't need

Night vision to help monitor children at bedtime

Records snapshots when it detects motion

Two-way authentication so only authorized users can view your live feeds

HD recordings with 130-degree views Compatibility Because Google developed nest, the Nest IQ Indoor camera has Google Assistant built-in for voice control in numerous languages. This camera requires Wi-Fi or a broadband Internet connection with at least a 2 Mbps upload speed. To use the free Nest app for monitoring and controlling your Nest camera, you need at least iOS 11.0 or Android 5.0. You can also use the Nest app via a web browser. Installation Nest IQ Indoor plugs into a wall outlet and comes with mounting hardware for easy DIY installation.

Vivint Ping Camera Best for one-touch call outs Vivint Pricing $199.99 The Vivint Ping Camera has numerous features ideal for a nanny cam: Two-way audio in case you need to check in on your kids or the sitter

One-touch calls that allow your kids or their caretaker to reach you in an emergency

Night vision to help you keep an eye on sleeping children

HD recordings and 155-degree viewing angle

Mobile alerts when motion is detected so you can view the live feed Compatibility Vivint's Smart Home products integrate with Amazon Echo and Google Home for additional control and ease of use. The Ping Camera requires a slightly slower upload speed (1.5Mbps) than the Nest IQ Indoor or Blink XT2 and plugs directly into a wall outlet. You can receive customized alerts using Vivint's Smart Home app, which is compatible with Android, iOS 12.0, and watchOS 4.0. Installation The only drawback to the Vivint Ping Camera is that it requires professional installation. You'll need to schedule a time for a service pro to set up the camera and its smart home integrations, including Amazon Echo.

What is the best nanny cam? The best nanny cam is the Blink XT2, due to its field of view, night vision capability, two-way audio, and other features.

How did we choose the best nanny cam? We looked for indoor cameras with two-way audio capabilities, motion-triggered alerts, and mobile monitoring. We also felt that night vision represented a crucial feature for nanny cams used in children's bedrooms. Viewing angles, price, ease of installation, smart home compatibility, storage capabilities, and the other nuances of each nanny cam helped set them apart. The more features and flexibility provided by a camera, the higher we rated it.

Should I hide my nanny cam? You may not be allowed to hide a nanny cam -- or to record audio -- depending on your l laws. Assuming it's legal, hiding a nanny cam makes it impossible to use features like two-way audio, which can decrease your children's safety in an emergency.

Do nanny cams need Wi-Fi? If you want to view the live feed on your smartphone or store video clips in the cloud, yes, the nanny cam needs to be connected to Wi-Fi to transmit that information. You can find nanny cams that store videos on a hard drive wired directly to the camera if desired.