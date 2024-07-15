'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Blink Video Doorbell for $30 is the ultimate smart home Prime Day deal yet
Blink is an affordable smart home security brand from Amazon that offers big discounts during yearly sales events. This Prime Day alone, Blink is selling its Blink Mini 2 indoor/outdoor cameras, the Blink Outdoor 4 camera, and the Blink wired floodlight camera for discounted prices. But the deal that takes the cake is the 50% off Blink Video Doorbell for only $30.
The Blink Video Doorbell is already one of the most affordable video doorbells on the market, regularly priced at $60. It features 1080p-resolution video capture, infrared night vision, and two-way talk. It also features Person Detection and the new Blink Moments feature, which combines consecutive clips of a motion event captured by different Blink cameras around your home.
If you have an Amazon Echo device at home, you can pair this doorbell with Alexa to have the voice assistant give you alerts when someone is at your door and answer with two-way audio.
Though the doorbell doesn't include a chime, a Blink Mini camera in your home can work as a plug-in indoor chime.
Each Blink Video Doorbell includes a 30-day free trial of the Blink Subscription Plan, which gives you access to cloud video storage and the ability to save and share videos. If you'd rather skip the subscription plan, you can tack on a Blink Sync Module 2 with a USB flash drive, which connects to your doorbell and records videos directly onto the flash drive.
The Blink Video Doorbell can be installed using your home's doorbell wiring or wirelessly with two AA lithium batteries.