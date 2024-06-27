These under-cabinet lights transformed my kitchen's aesthetic with a clever feature

GE Lighting

Not all products announced at CES make it to store shelves, but GE Lighting, a Savant company, has announced that its Cync Reveal under-cabinet light fixtures are now available for purchase.

After unveiling the product at the Las Vegas tech show, GE Lighting is now selling its smart 12-, 18-, and 24-inch edge-lit bars and 3-inch diameter puck lights. The Cync Reveal HD+ Full Color under-cabinet fixtures aim to bring customizable lighting to the kitchen, with an eye towards elevating the space's look and functionality.

Thanks to Matter, these fixtures are also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and Apple Home.

Under-cabinet lighting can greatly improve a kitchen's aesthetics, but often lack in features or are difficult to install. It's common for people to use smart light strips that are taped or screwed under the cabinets, which can result in uneven light.

Using the correct size bar fixture or puck for each cabinet allows you to create diffused, evenly-spaced lighting with vibrant colors that you can easily change up. For example, you can opt to light your kitchen with cooler white light in the day, and switch to warmer tones in the evening. This appears to be at least part of GE Lighting's goal with the new Cync fixtures.

Cync users can mix and match the Matter-compatible edge-lit bars and puck lights to create the perfect lighting and ambiance for the room, and depending on your installation requirements, the fixtures can be plugged in or hardwired. ZDNET is currently testing the Cync Reveal under-cabinet light fixtures to publish a more thorough review.

The GE Cync Reveal undercabinet edge-lit fixtures are on sale on Amazon for $50 for 12 inches, $55 for 18 inches, and $60 for 24 inches. A three-pack of the 3-inch pucks is priced at $85. All Cync under-cabinet fixtures are also available at Lowe's and Best Buy, and are coming soon to Walmart and Target.