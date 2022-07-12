/>
Lowest Amazon Prime Day price: Save $115 on new Blink cameras

New in for Amazon Prime Day 2022: Monitor home security with these two wireless, weather-resistant HD security cameras for under $100. These all-new cameras have nearly five stars on Amazon with 128,500 reviews, and the bundle comes with a free Blink Mini ($34 value).
Written by Sherin Shibu, Editor on

Home security should be effortless and effective -- and this Blink Outdoor camera kit can help it be just that. 

The kit comes with two all-new Blink Outdoor cameras, which are wireless, HD, weather-resistant, infrared night vision cameras that run for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included). The cameras are rugged and can protect your home even in rain or other inclement weather. They have nearly five stars on Amazon with 128,500 reviews.

Also: The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 security camera deals

These two cameras are at their lowest price since Black Friday 2021, and Amazon threw in a free Blink Mini, which usually retails at $34) into the bundle as well. Collectively, it's a good deal, the best deal on these cameras so far.

One cool feature of these cameras is that you can see what's happening at any time with the Blink Home Monitor app. The app has two-way audio so that you can hear what's going on and talk back. Even when you aren't home, you can monitor security.

Blink Outdoor Camera kit with Blink Mini

 $99.99 at Amazon

If you subscribe to the Blink plan, you can record, view, and save video clips in the app. Subscription fees are low, at just $3 per camera or $10 per month for unlimited cameras at one location. 

Also: Amazon's Blink XT2 outdoor camera gets two-way audio, keeps two-year battery life

Setup is also a breeze with no wires, outlets, or professional installation needed -- all you need for robust home security comes included right out of the box.

To get the deal, make sure to select the 2 Camera Kit option on the Amazon page as well as "with Free Blink Mini" under Style. 

