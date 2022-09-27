What to expect from Amazon's devices, software and services event

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Amazon's next major hardware event takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 28. The company has already announced a new Kindle and Fire HD 8 tablets ahead of the event, but it's unclear exactly what Amazon will announce during the event.

We do know that hardware, services and software are all going to be part of the live-streamed event… but that's about it. However, based on previous years and looking at Amazon's current hardware lineup, we can make some guesses about what to expect.

How to watch Amazon's event

Unless you're a member of the press who has been invited to watch the live-streamed event, you're out of luck. Amazon has made it a yearly routine to hold a private event. I'm not sure why the online retail giant has taken this approach, but it's sticking to the format.

That said, the event is scheduled to start 9 am PT, so news should start trickling out shortly after that.

New Echo devices and Alexa improvements

It seems like a yearly tradition that Amazon releases new Echo devices just ahead of the holiday shopping season. This year, I'd expect more of the same. Amazon's Echo devices, ranging from the Echo Dot which was last updated in 2020 or the Echo Show 8 which was last updated in 2021 are due for an update.

Even the flagship Echo smart speaker was last updated nearly two years ago. So, it's safe to assume that we'll see new Echo hardware with support for Amazon's latest connectivity and software features.

Speaking of software, Alexa usually gains new features once a year. Look for Amazon to expand the digital assistant's capabilities, perhaps adding more home and business security features.

New home security devices

Speaking of home security, the Amazon-owned Ring and Blink home security camera companies are sure to have updates on tap. Ring's camera lineup doesn't have any glaring holes with devices that are in dire need of an update, but I'd imagine that Ring will update at least one of its security cameras. Now that I think about it, the Spotlight Cam was released in 2017 and hasn't changed since.

Blink is known for its super affordable security camera setups that range in price from $34.99 for the Blink Mini indoor cam to the $99 Outdoor Blink cam. With the exception of the indoor camera, all of Blinks' cameras are powered either by battery or solar.

I'd imagine Blink will have at least one new security product for the 2022 holiday season. It just makes sense for a company with affordable home security products.

Eero updates

An announcement from Eero, makers of mesh Wi-Fi systems, is a toss-up. The company already has mesh wireless systems that support Wi-Fi 6E, the latest wireless internet connectivity protocol, so I'm not sure what more it could add to it.

For now, I'm going to consider Eero announcing any new hardware a possibility, but unlikely. However, Amazon's invite made it clear there were devices, software and services on tap -- I'd imagine that any Eero announcement falls into the latter two-thirds of that.

Kind, Fire TV, Halo and everything else

We already know that a new base model Kindle was already announced, along with new Kindle Fire HD 8 tablets -- so scratch both of those off of your Amazon device bingo card. However, it's still possible we'll see a new Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis or other sizes of the Kindle Fire HD tablets.

New Fire TV streaming devices, be it a new Fire TV Stick or an actual Fire TV could be in the cards as well.

It's also been awhile since we've heard anything new about Amazon's Halo fitness bands and service. There's always a remote possibility that Amazon will announce a new Halo product.

Do you have any guesses as to what Amazon may or may not announce on Wednesday? Is there something you definitely want to see from Amazon? Let us know in the comments below!