Yeedi vac 2 pro robot vacuum and mop on sale for $100 off right now

I just moved into my first apartment, and all I can say is, "wow, I hate vacuuming." I know I'm not alone in this predicament. Also, I have a mix of carpet and hardwood floors, so adjusting the vacuum is something I constantly have to do.
This robot vacuum and mop has the technology to detect where obstacles may be and follow a path that knows where the carpet begins and ends. Additionally, this unit has a self-emptying system that can hold up to 30 days of dirt and dust.
Worried about it not being able to clean the whole house? This robot vacuum has a battery life of 240 minutes on a single charge.
In the last two months, the price of this unit has fluctuated drastically, meaning, at 22% of its normal price tag of $450, there has never been a better time to secure this robot vacuum and mop during Amazon Prime Day.