The 30+ best Prime Day monitor deals still live

Some of our favorite monitors are still deeply discounted following the end of Amazon Prime Day, including popular models from Samsung, LG, and HP.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer
Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitor | Save $620
SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey G93SC
Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitor
Save $620
View now View at Amazon
Acer Nitro KG241Y gaming monitor | Save $63
Acer Nitro KG241Y
Acer Nitro KG241Y gaming monitor
Save $63
View now View at Amazon
Acer Zero-Frame gaming office monitor | Save $28
Acer KC242Y Hbi 23.8" Full HD monitor
Acer Zero-Frame gaming office monitor
Save $28
View now View at Amazon
LG 28-inch DualUp monitor | Save $134
LG 28MQ750-C 28 Inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS DualUp Monitor
LG 28-inch DualUp monitor
Save $134
View now View at Amazon
LG 27-inch Ultragear gaming monitor | Save $40
LG 27GQ50F-B 27 Inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Ultragear Gaming Monitor
LG 27-inch Ultragear gaming monitor
Save $40
View now View at Amazon

While Amazon Prime Day has wrapped up, you can still find countless monitor deals across major brands, giving you a great opportunity to upgrade your existing, outdated monitor or to purchase a new monitor suitable for gaming, working from home, or entertainment.

Below, you can take advantage of Prime Day deals still available on monitors of all shapes and sizes suitable for every budget: affordable flat screens suitable for daily tasks; curved, high frame-rate models perfect for your next gaming session; large monitors that work as entertainment hubs; and even dual-screen options for the busy home office worker.

AlsoThe best Prime Day deals still live

Best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals still available

Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitor

Save $620
SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey G93SC
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $980
  • Original price: $1,600

This monitor, available with a $620 discount, comes with a 49-inch OLED display, FreeSync Premium Pro support, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time.

Acer Nitro KG241Y gaming monitor

Save $63
Acer Nitro KG241Y
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $110
  • Original price: $173

If you're in the market for a smaller, budget-friendly gaming monitor, you can take advantage of a $63 discount on a 23.8-inch Acer Nitro. This ZeroFrame monitor -- it has a thin, small bezel -- comes with a Full HD display, AMD FreeSync Premium support, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.

Acer Zero-Frame gaming office monitor

Save $28
Acer KC242Y Hbi 23.8" Full HD monitor
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $90
  • Original price: $118

This already affordable Acer monitor is now an additional $28 off. Suitable for home office use, this monitor is equipped with a 23.8-inch Full HD Zero-Frame display, AMD FreeSync support, a 100Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.

LG 28-inch DualUp monitor

Save $134
LG 28MQ750-C 28 Inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS DualUp Monitor
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $566
  • Original price: $700

LG's DualUp is an unusual monitor. The DualUp offers an SDQHD resolution in a vertical option -- rather than a traditional, horizontal design -- which provides enough display real estate to run two screens simultaneously. 

LG 27-inch Ultragear gaming monitor

Save $40
LG 27GQ50F-B 27 Inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Ultragear Gaming Monitor
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $130
  • Original price: $170

An alternative gaming or work monitor is on sale. This LG model comes with 27-inch Full HD display, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. This monitor also comes with motion blur reduction technologies and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

Prime Day gaming monitor deals still available

Prime Day curved monitor deals still available

Prime Day 4K monitor deals still available

Prime Day 144Hz+ monitor deals still available

More Prime Day monitor deals still available

FAQs

When was Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Prime Day is one of the most popular sales events of the year. In 2024, Amazon's Prime Day ran from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. The annual two-day sale provides discounts on technology, electronics, home products, clothing, and more.

Are monitors really cheaper on Prime Day? 

In our experience, monitors often get excellent discounts during the two-day Prime Day sales event. Vendors including Samsung, LG, and Sony are only a handful among many that cut the price of their monitors by up to 30% or 40%, making Prime Day a great opportunity to upgrade your existing hardware.

How do I know which monitor is right for me? 

As a valuable tool for work, productivity, and entertainment, picking the right monitor as part of your home setup is imperative. If you have a smaller space, consider going for a display size within the 20- to 30-inch range, while larger spaces could more readily accommodate sizes between 30 and 50 inches. We recommend flat screens (and preferably with eye comfort technologies) for work, but gamers are better served by curved screens and a higher refresh rate, as they provide a more immersive experience. If you plan to use your monitor to watch movies, however, consider products with 4K resolution.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

At ZDNET, we only write about deals our team members would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. These recommendations may also be based on our testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through remaining Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals still available by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

