The 30+ best Prime Day monitor deals still live

While Amazon Prime Day has wrapped up, you can still find countless monitor deals across major brands, giving you a great opportunity to upgrade your existing, outdated monitor or to purchase a new monitor suitable for gaming, working from home, or entertainment.

Below, you can take advantage of Prime Day deals still available on monitors of all shapes and sizes suitable for every budget: affordable flat screens suitable for daily tasks; curved, high frame-rate models perfect for your next gaming session; large monitors that work as entertainment hubs; and even dual-screen options for the busy home office worker.

Also: The best Prime Day deals still live

Best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals still available

Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitor Save $620 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $980

Original price: $1,600 This monitor, available with a $620 discount, comes with a 49-inch OLED display, FreeSync Premium Pro support, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time. View now at Amazon

Acer Nitro KG241Y gaming monitor Save $63 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $110

Original price: $173 If you're in the market for a smaller, budget-friendly gaming monitor, you can take advantage of a $63 discount on a 23.8-inch Acer Nitro. This ZeroFrame monitor -- it has a thin, small bezel -- comes with a Full HD display, AMD FreeSync Premium support, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. View now at Amazon

Acer Zero-Frame gaming office monitor Save $28 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $90

Original price: $118 This already affordable Acer monitor is now an additional $28 off. Suitable for home office use, this monitor is equipped with a 23.8-inch Full HD Zero-Frame display, AMD FreeSync support, a 100Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. View now at Amazon

LG 28-inch DualUp monitor Save $134 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $566

Original price: $700 LG's DualUp is an unusual monitor. The DualUp offers an SDQHD resolution in a vertical option -- rather than a traditional, horizontal design -- which provides enough display real estate to run two screens simultaneously. View now at Amazon

LG 27-inch Ultragear gaming monitor Save $40 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $130

Original price: $170 An alternative gaming or work monitor is on sale. This LG model comes with 27-inch Full HD display, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. This monitor also comes with motion blur reduction technologies and support for AMD FreeSync Premium. View now at Amazon

Prime Day gaming monitor deals still available

Prime Day curved monitor deals still available

Prime Day 4K monitor deals still available

Prime Day 144Hz+ monitor deals still available

More Prime Day monitor deals still available

FAQs

When was Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Prime Day is one of the most popular sales events of the year. In 2024, Amazon's Prime Day ran from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. The annual two-day sale provides discounts on technology, electronics, home products, clothing, and more.

Are monitors really cheaper on Prime Day?

In our experience, monitors often get excellent discounts during the two-day Prime Day sales event. Vendors including Samsung, LG, and Sony are only a handful among many that cut the price of their monitors by up to 30% or 40%, making Prime Day a great opportunity to upgrade your existing hardware.

How do I know which monitor is right for me?

As a valuable tool for work, productivity, and entertainment, picking the right monitor as part of your home setup is imperative. If you have a smaller space, consider going for a display size within the 20- to 30-inch range, while larger spaces could more readily accommodate sizes between 30 and 50 inches. We recommend flat screens (and preferably with eye comfort technologies) for work, but gamers are better served by curved screens and a higher refresh rate, as they provide a more immersive experience. If you plan to use your monitor to watch movies, however, consider products with 4K resolution.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

At ZDNET, we only write about deals our team members would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. These recommendations may also be based on our testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

