Curved monitors have taken off in popularity as of late, and it is easy to see why. A curved monitor not only provides more viewing area but it also can improve your health, too. In fact, ResearchGate reports that a Harvard Medical School study found curved monitors are better at reducing eyestrain and blurred vision and improving focus compared to regular monitors.
If you spend a lot of time on the computer—whether for work or play—consider switching to one of these top picks for curved monitors.
Specs: Curvature: 1800R | Screen size: 34.18" | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Refresh rate: 175 Hz | Response time: 0.1 ms
The Dell Alienware 34 QD-OLED AW3423DW is technically a gaming monitor, but students and professionals, do not discount it just yet. This is the world's first QD-OLD monitor with an infinite contrast ratio. Combined with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400, you receive outstanding colors that are both vivid and lifelike. This monitor delivers an immersive experience with realistic visuals and bright, vivid colors.
It does this by incorporating Quantum Dot Display Technology for greater luminance and using a color gamut range rather than traditional White OLED. There is also cinema-grade color coverage of 99.3% DCI-P3 with colors arriving already factory-calibrated to less than 2 of Delta E. Enjoy 1000 nits peak brightness with VESA Display HDR True Black 400 certification with HDR support. Response time is ultra-fast at just one millisecond with a refresh rate up to 175 Hz. If you are a gamer, you can also benefit from NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE certification.
Specs: Curvature: 1900R | Screen size: 34.1" | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 1440p | Refresh rate: 100Hz | Response time: 5 ms
When you are looking for the best office monitor, consider the Asus ProArt PA34VC Professional Curved Monitor. Made with the graphic designer in mind, this professional-worthy monitor offers excellent curvature for an ultra-wide view. Color accuracy is excellent with 100% of sRGB color gamut, pre-calibrated and ready for use, and the ASUS ProArt calibration technology is a welcome addition to maintain color quality even when working across multiple devices or operating systems. The dual Thunderbolt™ 3 ports are an excellent fit for video and data transfers, empowering the device only further. Adaptive-Sync technology keeps up with animated content that much faster while zapping any chance of screen tearing for a more enjoyable experience. To top it all off, there is an ergonomic design to make work that much more comfortable.
Specs: Curvature: 1900R | Screen size: 34" | Aspect ratio: 3440 x 1440 | Resolution: G-SYNC Ultimate 180Hz O/C | Refresh rate: 144 Hz | Response time: 1 ms
With a 1900R curvature, LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B is our pick for the best ultrawide curved monitor. Like the Dell Alienware, this is a gaming monitor but one that is versatile in its use. With an impressive 3440 x 1440 QHD resolution, the curve gives you 178° viewing angles. The 144 Hz refresh rate and one millisecond response time make this a high-functioning monitor that is designed to keep up with even your most trying projects. This model also features NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate technology which ensures consistent viewing even when you use a graphics card. You also receive an upgraded refresh rate of 180 Hz when you plug in your graphics card. No matter what you choose, you still benefit from the In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel that gives you access to more than 1.07 billion colors for your viewing pleasure.
Specs: Curvature: 1500R | Screen size: 34" | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Refresh rate: 100 Hz | Response time: 1 ms
There are a few curved monitors on our list that also work for gaming, but in our opinion, the MSI Optix MAG342CQRV is the best. There are 178° viewing angles with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and ultra-wide QHD design. It also has a one millisecond response time with a 100 Hz refresh rate to keep up even with the faster-moving games. With Adaptive-Sync technology, you can enjoy uninterrupted viewing of your favorite games without delay. This monitor is compatible with multiple monitors, thanks to its slim bezel design, and its coloring is exceptional with a 3000:1 static contrast ratio and 250 nits of brightness. There is even a built-in blue light filter combined with flicker-free technologies to protect your eyes and reduce eyestrain.
Specs: Curvature: 1000R | Screen size: 49" | Aspect ratio: 32:9 | Resolution: 5,120 x 1,440 | Refresh rate: 240 Hz | Response time: 1 ms
The Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo is home to an enormous screen measuring 49 inches wide, thus explaining the higher price tag. The 100R curved screen mimics the curve of your eye to eliminate image distortion and help prevent eye strain by up to 87 percent. For outstanding efficiency, there is a 240hz refresh rate and 32:9 screen ratio with a one millisecond response rate. The Quantum HDR2000 offers a competitive HDR level for terrific graphics with Quantum Mini-LED and customizable Odyssey Infinity Core lighting integrated right into the system. There are also several viewing options, including Picture-by-Picture, Picture-in-Picture and Easy Setting Box. Benefit from G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support to make your experience that much more enjoyable.
The Dell Alienware 34 QD-OLED AW3423DW is the best curved monitor with fantastic colors and outstanding imagery. However, if you are looking for something different, here is an overview of the best curved monitors.
Best Curved Monitor
Cost
Screen Size
Curvature
Dell Alienware 34 QD-OLED AW3423DW
$1,299.99
34.18"
1800R
Asus ProArt PA34VC Professional Curved Monitor
$999.00
34.1"
1900R
LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B
$796.99
34"
1900R
MSI Optix MAG342CQRV
$350.00
34"
1500R
Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo
$1,799.99
49"
1000R
To help you find the best curved monitor, we offer our expert suggestions to help ease the decision-making process.
Choose this curved monitor...
If you want...
Dell Alienware 34 QD-OLED (AW3423DW
Reliable performance at a reasonable price
Asus ProArt PA34VC Professional Curved Monitor
A monitor worthy of the pros
LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B
An extra-wide screen at an extra-low price
MSI Optix MAG342CQRV
A monitor worthy of gamers
Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo G9
A little more to spend
To find the best curved monitors, we analyzed several factors, including these.
Curvature: The amount of curve on a monitor can help determine not only viewing quality but also affect things like eye strain.
Specs: Certain specs can differentiate the quality of one monitor to that of another. We looked at the resolution and refresh rate to determine what kind of image quality you will receive from each monitor.
Screen size: The screen size is important because it makes the images better suited for your peripheral vision.
Cost: Price is almost always a concern, so we look at curved monitors that suit a variety of different budgets.
Before you commit to a monitor, be sure to review the technical specs to ensure that the product really is the best fit for you.
A curved monitor can reduce eye strain and improve visibility when working, browsing, or gaming. It also makes for a more pleasurable experience as the curve of the monitor greatly enhances viewing ability.
The price of a curved monitor can vary significantly, depending on the size and features that you choose. For example, the best curved monitors range in price from around $350 to $1,800, offering options for several different budgets. Before you choose the best monitor, be sure to compare your options for the best curved monitor for your needs.
Like budget, a curved monitor's curvature can also vary quite a bit. The best curved monitors range from 1000R to 1900R, offering a wide range of angles to better suit your personal needs. The lower the number is, the greater the curve.
In our search for the best alternative curved monitors, we also found these options that may be worthy of a look.
