Home & Office
Got neck pain? Elevate your computer with our favorite monitor stands

If you experience neck discomfort while working long hours, a high-quality monitor stand can help relieve your pain. The best monitor stand is the VIvo dual monitor desk mount, but ZDNET researched several monitor stands and compared their functionality, weight-holding capabilities, and materials to bring you the top options.
A monitor stand can be a great, affordable tool to create a more ergonomic setup at your work desk. By raising your screen to eye level, monitor stands reduce strain on your neck and shoulders during long hours at the office. 

Some stands and risers also double as organizers, with built-in caddies, shelves, and drawers to store items like pens, notebooks, and sticky notes. Stands with simpler designs also have underneath space where you can tuck away your phone, tablet, or keyboard when you aren't using them to help create more space on your desk. 

I've analyzed the best monitor stands available and broken down their features to help you decide which option is the right fit for your setup.

Also: Best 4K monitor: Not just for gamers

Vivo dual monitor desk mount

Best monitor stand overall
vivo-dual-monitor-desk-mount
Vivo
View now at AmazonView now at VivoView now at Walmart

Huano monitor stand with drawer

Best monitor stand for organizing
huano-monitor-stand-with-drawer
Huanuo
View now at AmazonView now at KmartView now at eBay

AmazonBasics adjustable computer monitor riser

Best budget monitor stand
amazonbasics-adjustable-computer-monitor-riser
Amazon
View now at Amazon

Superjare dual monitor stand

Best monitor stand for multi-screen setups
superjare-dual-monitor-stand
Superjare
View now at SuperjareView now at Amazon

Hemudu tempered glass riser

Best heavy-duty monitor stand
hemudu-tempered-glass-riser
Hemdu
View now at AmazonView now at Sears

Satechi aluminum monitor stand

Best monitor stand for Macs
satechi-aluminum-monitor-stand
Satechi
View now at SatechiView now at AmazonView now at B&H Photo Video Audio

Grovemade Wooden Dual Monitor Stand

Most stylish monitor stand
grovemade-desk-shelf
Anthropologie
View now at Grovemade

What is the best monitor stand?

The Vivo dual monitor desk mount earns top marks for its maneuverability, VESA mounting, and compatibility with screens up to 27 inches. That said, this table can help you compare the top monitoring stands to find the right fit for you:

Best monitor stand

Price

Weight limit

Materials

Vivo dual monitor desk mount

$25

22 pounds each arm

Aluminum 

Huano monitor stand with drawer

$30

44 pounds 

Metal 

AmazonBasics adjustable computer monitor riser

$17

22 pounds

Plastic

Superjare dual monitor stand

$38

70 pounds

P2 particleboard

Hemdu tempered glass riser

$26

88 pounds

Glass, metal

Grovemade Wooden Dual Monitor Stand

$140

50 pounds 

15-ply premium hardwood plywood, aluminum, and natural cork 

Which monitor stand is right for you?

If you use a single monitor or laptop, then a smaller, more lightweight stand is your best bet. You also want to make sure that the stand has either a mesh construction or ventilation holes to allow airflow to prevent your laptop from overheating. If you use multiple screens, you'll want a longer riser or dual mounting arms to give you enough space for your displays. Be sure to check the weight limits and size restrictions before setting everything up. Nothing feels worse than having your expensive monitors crash down because your mount or stand wasn't strong enough to hold them.

Choose this monitor stand…

If you want or are…

Vivo dual monitor desk mount

Best overall 

Huano monitor stand with drawer

Best for organizing 

AmazonBasics adjustable computer monitor riser

Best budget

Superjare dual monitor stand

Best for multi-screen setups

Hemdu tempered glass riser

Best heavy-duty

Grovemade Wooden Dual Monitor Stand

Most stylish 

How did we choose these monitor stands?

Aside from price, I chose monitor stands that can handle either multiple screens or large, heavy displays. I also considered stands that double as desk organizers and storage to keep everything easily accessible without adding to the clutter. I looked at materials as well, opting for heavier-duty construction over lightweight designs.

Is a monitor stand worth it?

Monitor strands are a great way to boost the ergonomics of your desk setup without having to spend a fortune on a standing desk or chair. They're also helpful for organizing and storing small supplies, since many offer built-in caddies or drawers for things like pens and sticky notes. Some monitor stands also provide space underneath for storing keyboards, tablets, laptops, or phones.

Can I use any monitor with a mounting arm?

As long as your monitor is rated for VESA mounting, chances are you can use it with a mounting arm. However, make sure the arm's VESA rating matches your monitor and is rated to hold the weight of your screens.

Can you mount a curved monitor?

You can, but it requires either a special mount or extra steps. Since a curved monitor has a different shape, not all VESA mounting arms and brackets will work. Fortunately, there are options like the AVLT dual monitor arm mount that are specifically designed to work with curved screens.

Are there alternative monitor stands worth considering?

There are plenty of options out there for monitor stands. Here's a list of other monitor stands that receive honorable mention:

