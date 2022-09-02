'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
A monitor stand can be a great, affordable tool to create a more ergonomic setup at your work desk. By raising your screen to eye level, monitor stands reduce strain on your neck and shoulders during long hours at the office.
Some stands and risers also double as organizers, with built-in caddies, shelves, and drawers to store items like pens, notebooks, and sticky notes. Stands with simpler designs also have underneath space where you can tuck away your phone, tablet, or keyboard when you aren't using them to help create more space on your desk.
I've analyzed the best monitor stands available and broken down their features to help you decide which option is the right fit for your setup.
Dimensions: 24.2 x 12.5 x 5.3 inches | Weight limit: 22 pounds per arm | Materials: Aluminum
This dual-arm monitor mount from Vivo is an excellent tool that elevates your screens for more ergonomic viewing while creating more space on your work desk. Each arm can accommodate a monitor up to 27-inches in size and 22 pounds, as well as both portrait and landscape modes for multitasking in different programs. The armature attaches to your desk with a heavy-duty c-clamp so you don't have to worry about drilling any holes, and the c-clamp is easy to move when you want to try a new configuration. The body of the armature also incudes integrated cable management clips to keep your workspace neat.
Dimensions: 17 x 11.7 x 5.4 inches | Weight limit: 44 pounds | Materials: Metal
This monitor stand doubles as a desk organizer, featuring a pull-out drawer and two side pockets. The drawer is perfect for stowing notebooks and tablets while the side pockets can organize small office supplies like sticky notes, pens, and highlighters. The stand is made of a metal mesh that not only adds light-weight durability and strength, but it also allows for better airflow if you use the stand with a laptop; improved airflow may help prevent your laptop from overheating while working with large files like photo or video editing.
Dimensions: 16.1 x 4.88 x 11 inches | Weight limit: 22 pounds | Materials: Plastic
This monitor stand by AmazonBasics is a great choice for when you want to set your screen up on a budget. It comes with extra legs so you can choose between three heights for a custom setup. The legs have anti-skid rubber pads to keep everything securely in place while the top of the stand is textured to keep your monitor or laptop from sliding. The entire stand is lightweight enough for easy placement and adjustment while still sturdy and strong enough to hold monitors up to 32-inches wide.
Dimensions: 45.6 x 10.6 x 4.6 inches | Weight limit: 70 pounds | Materials: P2 particleboard
If you regularly work with two screens, this stand from Superjare is an awesome upgrade for your desk. When fully extended, it measures over 45-inches in length, so you can easily fit two 24-inch monitors on top. The ends also angle in for better viewing and screen placement. The center section is perfect for keeping your phone, tablet, calculator, or charging pad handy, while three spaces beneath the riser create room for frequently used supplies and keyboards. It also comes in 4 colors to show off your personal style or blend into your office decor.
Dimensions: 15 x 3.4 x 9.5 inches | Weight limit: 88 pounds | Materials: Glass, metal
If you use large monitors or want to elevate heavy office equipment like printers above your desk, the Hemudu tempered glass stands are your best bet. They come in a pack of two, which is perfect for dual monitor setups, and each riser can support up to 88 pounds. The metal legs are height adjustable up to 4.9 inches for custom configurations, and the 15-inch glass top can accommodate laptops, printers and scanners, and monitors up to 32 inches. The legs allow you to tilt the stand up to 15 degrees to eliminate glare from overhead lights or create the perfect viewing angle.
Dimensions: 10.04 x 8.82 x 2.17 inches | Weight limit: 50 pounds | Materials: Aluminum
This monitor stand was designed to work with Mac displays and all-in-one desktops. The sleek, silver design blends perfectly with Mac products like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, while the USB-C, USB 3.0, and SD card reader expand your connectivity options for transferring files. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting a headset when you need to hop into virtual meetings and video calls. The compact footprint works well with just about any Mac display pedestal, giving you an ergonomic boost as well as stability to keep your screen in place.
Dimensions: 18.5" wide x 9" deep x 4.5" tall | Weight limit: 50 pounds | Materials: 15-ply premium hardwood plywood, aluminum, and natural cork
This monitor stand is compact, stylish, and practical. With three sizes available, you can choose the best configuration for your space without sacrificing quality or appearance. The smallest stand provides much-needed organization for cozy spaces, while the larger stand can complement a large work area beautifully. Best of all, it's compatible with all monitors.
The Vivo dual monitor desk mount earns top marks for its maneuverability, VESA mounting, and compatibility with screens up to 27 inches. That said, this table can help you compare the top monitoring stands to find the right fit for you:
Best monitor stand
Price
Weight limit
Materials
Vivo dual monitor desk mount
$25
22 pounds each arm
Aluminum
Huano monitor stand with drawer
$30
44 pounds
Metal
AmazonBasics adjustable computer monitor riser
$17
22 pounds
Plastic
Superjare dual monitor stand
$38
70 pounds
P2 particleboard
Hemdu tempered glass riser
$26
88 pounds
Glass, metal
Grovemade Wooden Dual Monitor Stand
$140
50 pounds
15-ply premium hardwood plywood, aluminum, and natural cork
If you use a single monitor or laptop, then a smaller, more lightweight stand is your best bet. You also want to make sure that the stand has either a mesh construction or ventilation holes to allow airflow to prevent your laptop from overheating. If you use multiple screens, you'll want a longer riser or dual mounting arms to give you enough space for your displays. Be sure to check the weight limits and size restrictions before setting everything up. Nothing feels worse than having your expensive monitors crash down because your mount or stand wasn't strong enough to hold them.
Choose this monitor stand…
If you want or are…
Vivo dual monitor desk mount
Best overall
Huano monitor stand with drawer
Best for organizing
AmazonBasics adjustable computer monitor riser
Best budget
Superjare dual monitor stand
Best for multi-screen setups
Hemdu tempered glass riser
Best heavy-duty
Grovemade Wooden Dual Monitor Stand
Most stylish
Aside from price, I chose monitor stands that can handle either multiple screens or large, heavy displays. I also considered stands that double as desk organizers and storage to keep everything easily accessible without adding to the clutter. I looked at materials as well, opting for heavier-duty construction over lightweight designs.
Monitor strands are a great way to boost the ergonomics of your desk setup without having to spend a fortune on a standing desk or chair. They're also helpful for organizing and storing small supplies, since many offer built-in caddies or drawers for things like pens and sticky notes. Some monitor stands also provide space underneath for storing keyboards, tablets, laptops, or phones.
As long as your monitor is rated for VESA mounting, chances are you can use it with a mounting arm. However, make sure the arm's VESA rating matches your monitor and is rated to hold the weight of your screens.
You can, but it requires either a special mount or extra steps. Since a curved monitor has a different shape, not all VESA mounting arms and brackets will work. Fortunately, there are options like the AVLT dual monitor arm mount that are specifically designed to work with curved screens.
