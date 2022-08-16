/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Office Office Hardware & Appliances

Drop debuts two Lord of the Rings-themed mechanical keyboards just in time for Amazon's Rings of Power series

The new boards are based on Drop's ENTR keyboard, but add a Dwarvish or Elvish flare to your typing experience.
michael-gariffo
Written by Michael Gariffo, Staff Writer on
Dwarvish and Elvish Keyboards from Drop
Drop

Drop on Tuesday announced a pair of new mechanical keyboards aimed squarely at Tolkien-loving typing enthusiasts. Based on the Drop ENTR keyboard, these new models are themed around the Dwarf and Elf races from The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings, and the rest of Tolkien's legendarium. 

This release also comes just before Amazon's Sept. 2 premiere of its new The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, when interest in all things Middle-earth is likely to reach a crescendo. 

Drop's Holy Panda X switches in the Elvish keyboard

A closeup of the MT3 profile and Holy Panda X switches in the Elvish board.

Drop

Each board comes equipped with a full set of theme-appropriate keycaps in the MT3 profile, Drop's own Holy Panda X switches, and its Phantom Stabilizers, all organized in a tenkeyless layout and housed in an aluminum body. 

The Elvish keyboard from Drop

Don't worry, if you look closely, you can see the Latin alphabet is there as well. You know, if you don't happen to be able to read Elvish.

Drop

Fans of Tolkien's forest-dwelling elves will likely want to opt for the green-tinted model with a stylized version of the Two Trees of Valinor located above its arrow cluster. 

Drop's Dwarvish keyboard

You might want to speak "Friend" before hitting Enter... I'll see myself out.

Drop

Those more fond of Middle-earth's bearded dwarves may instead choose the gray model with a design taken from the Doors of Durin (possibly better known as the entrance to the Mines of Moria) emblazoned on it.

Whichever you choose, you'll receive a board printed with two sets of legends: one in the familiar Latin alphabet, and one based on the language of the race that board is themed around. That means flowing Quenya script for the Elvish model and the blockier Khuzdul glyphs for its Dwarvish counterparts.

Preorders begin today, Aug. 16 for both the Dwarvish keyboard and the Elvish keyboard. Both versions are $169 until Aug. 31. Drop estimates that shipments will begin going out to buyers sometime in early October. 

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

A United Airlines pilot made a big speech to passengers. Not everyone will love it
screen-shot-2022-08-09-at-9-39-33-am.png

A United Airlines pilot made a big speech to passengers. Not everyone will love it

Business
The ultimate Windows troubleshooting trick
windows11-repair-install

The ultimate Windows troubleshooting trick

Windows
Hackers are finding ways around multi-factor authentication. Here's what to watch for
a-man-looking-at-his-smartphone-while-sitting-at-a-computer-in-his-home-office

Hackers are finding ways around multi-factor authentication. Here's what to watch for

Security