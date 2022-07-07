If you haven't heard by now, sitting at your desk for long hours at a time is not good for your health. Standing at your workspace is one way to address this issue – and if you haven't jumped on the bandwagon, FlexiSpot is offering up to $80 off their Comhar all-in-one standing desk and it only costs $419.

I've been using a FlexiSpot convertible desk for years now (the Theodore model), and it's hard not to fall in love with their standing desks. On top of sturdy construction, you can program up to four different height adjustment presets that range from as low as 28.3-inches to 47.6-inches. Changing the height of the desk is as easy as pressing a button off to the side on an easy-access pad.

Additionally, the pad provides up to three charging ports for your cell phone, earbuds, and more, offering one USB-C and two USB-A ports for convenience. These ports make it easy to charge your favorite devices while you're working throughout the day.

What makes this desk particularly great, though, is that on top of the 48-inch width of the desk, it also comes with a handy desk drawer for storing important documents, pens, paper, PC cords, and more underneath the sleek bamboo finish. It also has an anti-collision sensor to prevent accidental crushing of objects from occurring.

Be sure to pick this up today, as it's on sale for only $419, or $80 off the original price. The frame comes in two colors: black and white. If you decide you need a biking desk or anything else, you can add desk mats, storage, and other accessories for a fee, too, to complete your work-from-home setup.