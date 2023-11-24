'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 10 best Black Friday Roku deals: TVs, soundbars, and cameras
Black Friday is a prime day for tech deals, and for 2023, some of the best savings come on Roku products. Roku is one of the biggest names in streaming these days, and these devices are perfect for shoppers new to streaming or veterans looking to upgrade their experience. Whether you're looking for a new TV, an extra TV for the kids' room, a soundbar to improve your audio, or even home security (yes, Roku makes those devices now), there's no shortage of Black Friday Roku deals. In fact, most of these prices are the lowest ever on these products.
The TCL 4-Series TVand Roku Plus Series QLED 4K TV are the best deals on this list, but they're all fantastic opportunities to save. Here's a look at the 10 best Roku deals for Black Friday.
Best Black Friday Roku deals
- Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera: $18 (Save $9 at Walmart)
- TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: $188 (Save $120 at Walmart)
- Roku 75-inch Class Select Series 4K TV: $450 (Save $250 at Best Buy)
- Onn 43-inch Roku FHD Smart TV: $98 (Save $40 at Walmart)
- Roku Ultra: $70 (Save $30 at Best Buy)
- Roku 55-inch Class Plus Series QLED 4K TV: $379 (Save $120 at Best Buy)
- Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro: $35 (Save $15 at Amazon)
- Roku Streambar: $99 (Save $30 at Walmart)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $30 (Save $20 at Best Buy)
- Onn. 65" 4K UHD Roku TV: $298 (Save $50 at Walmart)
- Current price: $70
- Original price: $100
The Roku Ultra is the company's top-of-the-line streaming box. It includes a rechargeable voice remote and a lost-remote finder.
- Current price: $18.00
- Original price: $26.88
It can be easy to forget, but Roku has a line of home security devices in addition to television products. And for Black Friday, the wired indoor security cameras are only $18. That's just $8.88 off the normal price, which isn't necessarily a screaming hot deal, but if you need multiple cameras, that savings can add up quick.
- Current price: $379
- Original price: $499
The Plus Series QLED from Roku (read my review of it here) is a serious upgrade over some of their other offerings, and it's an upgrade that's worth it at the normal price. But for just $379 for a 55-inch (there are larger sizes available for good prices too), it's a can't miss. It has features you'll usually only see on higher-end sets, and the picture quality is best in its class.
- Current price: $380
- Original price: $500
If you're looking for a solid, everyday television that's in the Roku ecosystem, you won't find many better choices than the Select Series 4K. And the 55-inch is $120 at Best Buy for Black Friday. It's great for streaming, gaming, and everything in between.
When is Black Friday 2023?
For 2023, Black Friday will be on November 24.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
