The 40+ best Walmart anti-Prime day deals still available: Your final chance on sweet tech discounts

ZDNET

Amazon's Prime Day came and went, but Walmart is leaning into its competitive side by still having thousands of deals from you can shop. We have been closely monitoring the Walmart deals since Walmart held its Walmart Deals event, which took place a week before Amazon Prime Day, and we have good news for you: many of the same tech products are still on sale. This means that even if you missed both Amazon and Walmart's deal events, you didn't miss out on much, as you can score the same deals on Walmart today.

Also: The best Prime Day deals still live

The deals span every tech item you can think of and lots more, making this the perfect opportunity to purchase something you have been eyeing, snag some birthday gifts for loved ones, get some back-to-school tech, or even get a head start on, dare I say, holiday shopping.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which required shoppers to have a Prime membership to enjoy the sale, Walmart allows you to shop for deals without a pricey membership. All you have to do is visit the site and start shopping.

To make your Walmart Deals shopping experience easier, I've rounded up some of the best deals below.

Our favorite Walmart Deals sales right now

The best Walmart headphones and speaker deals

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

The best Walmart TV deals

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

The best Walmart tablet and laptop deals

Cliff Joseph/ZDNET

The best Walmart robot vacuum deals

Beth Mauder/ZDNET

FAQs

What is the Walmart Deals event?

Walmart Deals is the store's big sale event of the year, other than Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year it began on July 8 at 5 p.m. ET and ended on July 11 at 11 p.m. ET. The event's date was likely strategically planned to occur one week before Amazon Prime Day. Even though the Walmart event and Prime Day are over, most Walmart deals are still active.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon's annual two-day sale event. This year, it began on July 16 and ended on July 17.

Does Walmart price match Amazon deals?

Walmart does not price match competitor's online or in-store prices, including Amazon. However, we have found that many Amazon Prime Day deals can be found on Walmart. The major difference is that at Walmart, you do not need a Walmart+ subscription to shop the deals, whereas on Amazon, you need an Amazon Prime subscription.

How did we choose these Walmart deals?

ZDNET parsed through thousands of deals, identifying the ones that offer the best value. These metrics include factors such as ZDNET's expert reviews, the price drop, how often the item goes on sale, and, ultimately, its quality.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals still available?

ZDNET's experts searched through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category. These are the best deals still live now that the sale is over:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week: