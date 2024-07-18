'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 45+ best Walmart anti-Prime day deals still available: Your final chance on sweet tech discounts
Amazon's Prime Day came and went, but Walmart is leaning into its competitive side by still having thousands of deals from you can shop. We have been closely monitoring the Walmart deals since Walmart held its Walmart Deals event, which took place a week before Amazon Prime Day, and we have good news for you: the prices on the deals have barely fluctuated. This means that even if you missed both Amazon and Walmart's deal events, you didn't miss out on much, as you can score the same deals on Walmart today.
Also: The best Prime Day deals still live
The deals span every tech item you can think of and lots more, making this the perfect opportunity to purchase something you have been eyeing, snag some birthday gifts for loved ones, get some back-to-school tech, or even get a head start on, dare I say, holiday shopping.
Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which required shoppers to have a Prime membership to enjoy the sale, Walmart allows you to shop for deals without a pricey membership. All you have to do is visit the site and start shopping.
To make your Walmart Deals shopping experience easier, I've rounded up some of the best deals below.
Our favorite Walmart Deals sales right now
- Roomba j7+ for $400 (save $400): ZDNET's robot vacuum reviewer called the Roomba j7+ a "life-changing robot vacuum" because of its impressive suction power, self-emptying capabilities, smart mapping technology, and more. Because of its advanced features, it typically costs a whopping $800, but you can take $300 off that today.
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model for $289 (save $61): The Nintendo Switch is the perfect gaming console for entertaining visitors and gaming yourself. This model even has an OLED screen, which significantly improves the portable gaming experience, according to a ZDNET review. Nintendo products are rarely on sale, making this a deal you won't want to pass up.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic for $99 (save $50): If you've been looking for a smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a great candidate. ZDNET's Matt Miller raved about its AMOLED high-resolution display, claiming it has "crisp fonts, brilliant colors, and a seamless touchscreen experience."
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $189 (save $60): If you are an Apple user and are interested in trying out a smartwatch for the first time, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the perfect smartwatch for you. Despite its budget-friendly pricing, it has all the basic functions you need, including fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep insights, Crash Detection, water resistance, and a good battery, earning it a spot as ZDNET's "Best Apple Watch for kids and first-time buyers."
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 Laptop for $649 (save $50): ZDNET first reviewed the M1 MacBook Air back in 2020, and then again in 2022, and both times concluded that the model is a solid option for users who want to keep the convenience of a lighter, portable model without sacrificing efficiency. Apple products rarely go on sale, so this is a deal worth checking out.
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum for $449 (save $200): If you are in the market for a more traditional vacuum instead of a robot vacuum, this is a great option as it is slim, cordless, and powerful. The best part is that you can save $100 now, and Dyson products don't go on sale often.
- Acer 49-inch Curved DQHD UltraWide Monitor for $899 (save $201): Monitors can help upgrade any gaming or even work setup, but are typically a big investment. Despite boasting impressive features such as a curved, massive, 49-inch screen, you can buy the Acer Curved DQHD monitor today for a $300+ discount.
- Apple AirPods Max for $509 (save $40): The AirPods Max have a sleek look and fun colors to choose from while offering instant connectivity, multi-device switching, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, and exceptional sound. Because the AirPods Max are over-the-ear headphones, unlike the AirPods Pro, you can completely avoid them falling out of your ear, and the lightweight feel guarantees comfort for hours.
The best Walmart headphones and speaker deals
- Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones for $120 (save $79)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $159 (save $191)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $130 (save $20)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones for $170 (save $79)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $140 (save $29)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) for $190 (save $94)
- Apple AirPods Max for $509 (save $40)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Bluetooth Earbuds for $99 (save $50)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 for $300 (save $98)
- Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $128 (save $72)
- Skullcandy Jib True XT 2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones for $29 (save $10)
- Anker Soundcore Select Pro Portable Speaker for $80 (save $20)
- Soundcore by Anker Flare 2 Portable Speaker for $54 (save $25)
- Philips X3206 Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker for $130 (save $30)
- JBL Clip 4 Ultra-portable Waterproof Speaker for $48 (save $32)
- JBL Charge 5 Speaker for $138 (save $42)
- JBL Pulse 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $200 (save $50)
- JBL Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Speaker for $95 (save $35)
The best Walmart TV deals
- Sony Bravia X93L 85-inch for $3,598 (save $901, add to cart to see price)
- Sony Bravia X90L 85-inch for $2,198 (save $801)
- LG QNED75 50-inch for $398 (save $102)
- Samsung DU7200B 43-inch for $288 (save $40)
- TCL 65-inch 4K QLED HDR for $498 (save $202)
- TCL 43-inch 4K UHD QLED Smart TV for $198 (save $302)
- TCL 85-inch S Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $798 (save $602)
- Hisense 43-inch 4K UHD LED LCD Smart Roku TV for $195 (save $94)
- Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED 65-inch for $1,798 (save $202)
- Samsung Q80C 65-inch for $1,298 (save $201)
- onn. 65-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV for $298 (save $50)
The best Walmart tablet and laptop deals
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 Laptop for $649 (save $50)
- HP 14-inch Laptop Intel Core i3-N305 for $239 (save $280)
- HP 15.6-inch Laptop Intel Core i5-1235U for $329 (save $270)
- HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $599 (save $380)
- 10-inch Android 13 Tablet for $70 (save $430)
- Acer Aspire 3, 15.6-inch for $404 (save $95)
- Apple 10.2-inch 64GB 2021 iPad for $249 (save $80)
- Apple 10.9-inch 64GB 2022 iPad for $399 (save $200)
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation) for $79 (save $20)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11-inch Tablet for $399 (save $100)
- Lenovo Ideapad 1 15.6-inch Laptop for $299 (save $40)
- Lenovo Ideapad 3i 15.6-inch Touchscreen Business Laptop for $420 (save $579)
- Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $600 (save $200)
The best Walmart robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ for $699 (save $117)
- iRobot Roomba i1+ for $280 (save $250)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $199 (save $236)
- iRobot Y014020 Roomba Combo for $220 (save $55)
- Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum for $199 (save $101)
- Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $199 (save $251)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Bagless 60 Day Capacity Base for $277 (save $223)
- ONSON Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2 in 1 Mop Combo for $108 (save $252)
- GOOVI Robot Vacuum Mop Combo for $115 (save $45)
- Dirt Devil Smart Robot Vacuum for $99 (save $70)
- Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac for $69 (save $60)
- Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $400 (save $200)
FAQs
What is the Walmart Deals event?
Walmart Deals is the store's big sale event of the year, other than Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year it began on July 8 at 5 p.m. ET and ended on July 11 at 11 p.m. ET. The event's date was likely strategically planned to occur one week before Amazon Prime Day. Even though the Walmart event and Prime Day are over, most Walmart deals are still active.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day is Amazon's annual two-day sale event. This year, it began on July 16 and ended on July 17.
Does Walmart price match Amazon deals?
Walmart does not price match competitor's online or in-store prices, including Amazon. However, we have found that many Amazon Prime Day deals can be found on Walmart. The major difference is that at Walmart, you do not need a Walmart+ subscription to shop the deals, whereas on Amazon, you need an Amazon Prime subscription.
How did we choose these Walmart deals?
ZDNET parsed through thousands of deals, identifying the ones that offer the best value. These metrics include factors such as ZDNET's expert reviews, the price drop, how often the item goes on sale, and, ultimately, its quality.
