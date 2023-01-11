'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon often launches fair discounts on a wide variety of laptops and hybrid devices, and even though we've just entered the new year, now is no exception.
We've found a deal for the ASUS VivoBook 13 Slate, a 2-in-1 OLED laptop that can also be used as a tablet. Generally, this model is sold for approximately $600, but for now, Amazon is offering 50% off the typical RRP, bringing the cost down to just under $300.
The ASUS VivoBook 13 Slate comes with a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen display, an Intel Pentium N6000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB eMMC storage. Furthermore, the VivoBook's screen and keyboard are detachable, allowing the device to be used as a traditional laptop, tablet, or in a stand mode. The laptop operates on Windows 11 Home.
Also: What is the best laptop you can buy? 12 we recommend for every budget
The ASUS VivoBook 13 Slate doesn't have the highest specifications on the market, for sure, but considering its affordable price point -- especially while on sale -- and the flexibility on offer, this device would suit both educational and work purposes.
Also: We found the best cheap laptops for under $350
At ZDNET we are constantly scouring the web to find the best deals we can on everything from monitors and TVs to office equipment and home gadgets. If you're interested in exploring some of the best discounts and deals on the internet, check out our feed.