'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 27 best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100
Amazon Prime Day is one day away, and as we near the summer deals event, we're rounding up all the best products you can shop on the site right now -- no matter your budget.
If you're looking to spend some money on products that are normally out of your price range but are discounted this week, we've got you covered. Sales and deals are ZDNET's bread and butter, and we're following these discounts with the closest of eyes and rounding up the best products you can shop. Plus, a few products, like Apple's AirPods, speakers from reputable brands, or kitchen appliances, are heavily discounted right now. Here are the best Prime Day deals for under $100 that we've found so far.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
Best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100
- Amazon Echo Spot (2024) for $45 (save $35): This Amazon smart alarm clock is brand spanking new. Amazon launched it a week before Prime Day and already discounted it by 44%.
- Apple AirPods (2nd gen) for $80 (save $50): These are our pick for the best AirPods you can get if you're budget-minded, and even though they don't offer the same features the AirPods Pro does, they're a great choice for people who want a solid earbud with easy Apple ecosystem integration.
- LC-Dolida Sleep Headphone Mask for $24 (save $16): I have used this sleep mask to fall asleep for many nights. It disguises any and all light. You can hook it up to your phone and play podcasts, music, or soundscapes on it.
- Apple AirTags 4-Pack for $75 (save $25): Track your keys, luggage, and heck, even your dog, with an AirTag. This 25% discount sweetens the deal.
- Sony WH-CH720N over-ear headphones for $100 (save $50): When ZDNET's Jada Jones tested these headphones, she said they were almost as good as Sony's three-times-as-expensive WH-1000XM5s for a fraction of the price.
- Edifier MP230 Small Bluetooth Speaker for $80 (save $70): This stylish speaker offers nine hours of battery life, a sleek, modern look, and a portable build.
- Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging for $100 (save $50): Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once with this 3-in-1 stand.
- Brother P-Stand Label Maker for $43 (save $17): Design your own labels with this maker.
- Ring Stick Up Cam for $55 (save $45): This camera is designed for indoor or outdoor use and with maximum portability. Our reviewer praised its long battery life, too.
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) with smart bulb for $27 (save $43): Automate the lighting in your apartment or home with this heavily discounted Echo Dot and smart bulb bundle.
- Apple 20W USB-C Adapter for $15 (save $5): Adapters are like lip balm and pens: you're always misplacing them. Buy a few of these Apple adapters at a discount right now to have extras on hand when you inevitably misplace one of them.
- JLab JBuds ANC 3 for $42 (save $18): These are some of my favorite budget earbuds with competitive noise cancellation and a marathon battery life. Apply the Amazon discount to take $18 off.
- Anker Extender Overload Protector for $20 (save $7): This outlet extender includes a flashlight and six power outlets in one device.
- JBL Flip 5 for $90 (save $10): Take this waterproof portable speaker to the beach or play it at your next house party.
- Belkin USB-C Ethernet Adapter for $22 (save $13): Connect to the internet with this cable that's 36% off.
- KitchenAid Immersion Blender for $45 (save $15): Blend soups, smoothies, or sauces without transporting them to a blender or food processor with this immersion blender that's 25% off right now.
Stop losing your wallet, your keys, or your luggage. Strap an AirTag on it instead. AirTags are convenient for locating all the stuff that sneaks away from you. ZDNET's Sabrina Ortiz even puts one on her dog, in the rare case he runs away.
AirTags use Bluetooth signals to connect to neighboring Apple devices in the Find My network. Then that location is reported back to you through your phone.
I've run with the JLab JBuds ANC 3 in my ear and never had a problem with the earbuds falling out. Plus, the noise cancellation is top-notch for an under-$100 pair of earbuds, and the battery life feels endless. I've put the JBuds ANC 3 on a few of my best earbuds lists as a best budget pick, and this $18 discount makes them even better, in my opinion.
Amazon just unveiled its new Echo Spot, which is like a smart alarm clock with Alexa integration. You can get the 2024 model at a discount ahead of Prime Day, at $25 off.
More Prime Day deals under $100
- KitchenAid Hand Mixer for $80 (save $30): This hand mixer is made by a reliable kitchen appliance brand.
- Cosori Air Fryer for $80 (save $20): Cook everything from snacks to dinners in this small but capable kitchen staple.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 (save $25): Stream your favorite shows and watch live TV with this device that's 50% off right now.
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $100 (save $40): Amazon says this is its fastest streaming media player to date.
- Sound + Sleep Machine for $60 (save $40): Mask unwanted bedroom sounds with this sleep machine.
- DASH Rapid Cold Brew Maker with VacuPress for $90 (save $30): Cold brew normally takes overnight to steep, but this instant cold brew maker gives you fresh iced coffee in under ten minutes.
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 for $66 (save $34): This small but mighty speaker packs a punch and is portable enough to take on road trips and vacations this summer.
- Anker 633 Magnetic Battery Pack for $55 (save $25): We love Anker battery packs for their powerful charging capabilities. This battery pack has a kickstand to prop up your phone as it charges.
- Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder for $25 (save $33): If you're a bed reader, this tablet holder is adjustable and holds your Kindle in place as you read. Customers say it's a durable product and the best at this price point.
- Govee Outdoor String Lights for $58 (save $42): Ahead of the holidays, get these smart outdoor string lights and adjust the colors, brightness, and timing of your house lights all through your phone.
- Ontel Pillow Pad Ultra Kindle and iPad stand for $12 (save $8): Prop up your Kindle with this reading stand while you rest, lounge, or stand.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon's deals-palooza takes place this year on July 16 and 17. You'll find discounted prices on select tech, home, and wellness gadgets. It's a great time to make a buying decision on products you've been holding off purchasing, but it's also an opportune time for brands that don't actually change their prices, wave quote-unquote discounts above customer's heads, and tell customers that they're buying something for a lower price when they aren't.
Are items really cheaper on Prime Day?
Most items are substantially discounted on Prime Day, but sometimes brands will raise their prices and then discount them to inflate deals and discounts. Thankfully, as someone who regularly monitors product prices, we here at ZDNET know when some product discounts are true deals and when brands are blowing smoke to turn a profit.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.