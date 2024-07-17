X
These are the 34 best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100 you can shop right now

The second day of Prime Day savings are in full swing, and you can shop these under $100 deals on everything you need.
Written by Nina Raemont, Associate Editor
Amazon Prime Day runs through the end of today, and we're rounding up all the best products you can shop on the site while the deals last -- no matter your budget.

If you're looking to spend some money on products that are normally out of your price range but are discounted throughout the end of the day, we've got you covered. Sales and deals are ZDNET's bread and butter, and we're following these discounts with the closest of eyes and rounding up the best products you can shop. Plus, a few products, like Apple's AirPods, speakers from reputable brands, or kitchen appliances, are heavily discounted right now. Here are the best Prime Day deals for under $100 that we've found so far.

Also: The best Prime Day deals right now

Best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100

  • LC-Dolida Sleep Headphone Mask for $19 (save $21): I have used this sleep mask to fall asleep for many nights. It disguises any and all light. You can hook it up to your phone and play podcasts, music, or soundscapes on it. 
  • Apple AirTags 4-Pack for $75 (save $25): Track your keys, luggage, and heck, even your dog, with an AirTag. This discount sweetens the deal. 
  •  JBL Flip 5 for $90 (save $10): Take this waterproof portable speaker to the beach or play it at your next house party. 
  • Kindle 16GB for $85 (save $15): Get the flagship Kindle device for 15% off during Prime Day. 
  • Kindle Kids for $100 (save $20): Get your kid reading early with this Kindle tablet that comes with a two-year warranty, in case your kid breaks it. 
  • Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV for $100 (save $100): This TV deal is as cheap as it comes: Grab a Fire TV for half off at just $100.
  • Belkin USB-C Ethernet Adapter for $22 (save $13): Connect to the internet with this cable that's 36% off. 
  • KitchenAid Immersion Blender for $45 (save $15): Blend soups, smoothies, or sauces without transporting them to a blender or food processor with this immersion blender that's 25% off right now. 
  • Nothing Ear (a) for $79 (save $20): These are hands-down my favorite earbuds with not-too-harsh noise cancellation, a long battery life, and pleasant sound. 

Apple AirTags Four-Pack for $88

Save $11
airtags-4-pack-2024
Amazon/ZDNET

Stop losing your wallet, your keys, or your luggage. Strap an AirTag on it instead. AirTags are convenient for locating all the stuff that sneaks away from you. ZDNET's Sabrina Ortiz even puts one on her dog, in the rare case he runs away. 

AirTags use Bluetooth signals to connect to neighboring Apple devices in the Find My network. Then that location is reported back to you through your phone. 

View now at Amazon

JLab JBuds ANC 3 for $40

Save $20
JLab Jbuds ANC 3 against pink backdrop
Nina Raemont/ZDNET

I've run with the JLab JBuds ANC 3 in my ear and never had a problem with the earbuds falling out. Plus, the noise cancellation is top-notch for an under-$100 pair of earbuds, and the battery life feels endless. I've put the JBuds ANC 3 on a few of my best earbuds lists as a best budget pick, and this $20 discount makes them even better, in my opinion. 

View now at Amazon

Echo Spot for $45
Echo Spot
Amazon/ZDNET

Amazon just unveiled its new Echo Spot, which is like a smart alarm clock with Alexa integration. You can get the 2024 model at a discount ahead of Prime Day, at $25 off.  

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Target

More Prime Day deals under $100

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station
Anker

FAQs 

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon's deals-palooza takes place this year on July 16 and 17. There are discounted prices on select tech, home, and wellness gadgets. It's a great time to make a buying decision on products you've been holding off purchasing, but it's also an opportune time for brands that don't actually change their prices, wave quote-unquote discounts above customer's heads, and tell customers that they're buying something for a lower price when they aren't. 

Are items really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Most items are substantially discounted on Prime Day, but sometimes brands will raise their prices and then discount them to inflate deals and discounts. Thankfully, as someone who regularly monitors product prices, we here at ZDNET know when some product discounts are true deals and when brands are blowing smoke to turn a profit. 

Are there different deals on Prime Day 2?

ZDNET's deal wizard, Kayla Solino, has the scoop on this. "The answer here is hard to say. It's a yes but also a no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. But, as always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with lighting deals offering a countdown to their expiration and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more," she writes in her article. 

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

