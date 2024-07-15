Amazon Prime Day is practically here (really, it's tomorrow). While it's a great time to score savings on top products and expensive purchases you've been eyeing for a while; it's also just as good a time to grab more affordable items.

That's why we've rounded up the best early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50, so you can save your cash while sweeping up buys on tech, home, and lifestyle products. We'll be updating this list multiple times per day throughout the savings event, so be sure to check back here before you check out online.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini 2-Pack Save $4 Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet Current price: $16

Original price: $20 These smart plugs do it all, including a handy energy-moderating feature that shows you the consumption of everything connected to this plug via the app. Kasa plugs are handy in ZDNET's Maria Diaz's home. View now at Amazon

Blink Mini Indoor Camera 2-Pack Save $20 Blink/ZDNET Current price: $30

Original price: $50 Right now, you can grab two of Blink's indoor security cameras. They feature 1080p HD video, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, and are Alexa-compatible. Plus, they make great cameras for pets, kids, and more. View now at Amazon

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17.

Are deals really better on Prime Day?

Prices on Amazon are typically lower on Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon devices, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products that are already budget-friendly. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as great as during July Prime Day.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

