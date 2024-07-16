'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Prime Day deals under $50 of 2024
Amazon Prime Day is back starting today, and while it's a great time to score savings on top products and expensive purchases you've been eyeing for a while, it's also just as good a time to grab more affordable items.
That's why we've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50, so you can save your cash while sweeping up buys on tech, home, and lifestyle products. We'll be updating this list multiple times per day during the savings event, so be sure to check back here before you check out online.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50
- Amazon Echo Pop Smart Speaker for $18 (save $22): The smallest iteration in Amazon's popular smart speaker lineup is already under $50, but now you can swipe it up for just $18. It comes in four colors, is perfect for smaller spaces, and is Alexa-compatible. ZDNET's Maria Diaz says it's a great option for anyone who wants a smart speaker and voice assistant for a small space.
- Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook for $21 (save $13 with coupon): If you want a smarter, more eco-friendly way to take notes, a smart notebook is a great buy for you.
- Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen for $25 (save $25): If the Echo Pop is too small for your space, no worries. The larger Echo Dot is on sale for $25 off, Alexa compatible, and great for playing music.
- Tile Mate 3-Pack Bluetooth Trackers for $48 (save $22): Lose your keys often? Not an AirTag fan? Thankfully, these Tile trackers offer the same Bluetooth-enabled tracking as other popular trackers, cost under $50 right now, and come in a value pack of three.
- Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen + Echo Buds Bundle for $50 (save $50): Amazon is offering great deals on bundles of its popular products right now. Grab the Echo Dot and a pair of Echo Buds earbuds for just $50 and enjoy crisp, clean sound at home and on the go.
- Blink Video Doorbell for $30 (save $30): Nab Blink's video doorbell for only $30 (that's half-off). It has popular features like two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts, and Alexa compatibility. It can also be installed with or without wires.
- Kasa 2K QHD Pan/Tilt Security Camera for $30 (save $8): Kasa's 2K QHD security camera is already a great budget buy, but even more so with extra savings. Create your own baby or pet monitor, keep tabs on your home, and more with this simple, Alexa- and Google-compatible camera.
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor for $47 (save $23): Amazon's air quality monitor easily tracks five key factors: particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, humidity, and temperature. If poor air quality is detected, you'll get notifications or alerts right from Alexa. You'll also be able to set routines for Alexa-enabled devices like smart humidifiers, air purifiers, and more.
- Ring Video Doorbell for $50 (save $50): If you're upgrading your home security, prepping for a college apartment, or looking for an easy security option, you're in luck. Right now, the classic Ring Video Doorbell is half-off. It features 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, and works seamlessly in a Ring system.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 (save $25): The Fire TV Stick lineup is seeing discounts ahead of Prime Day. The 4K version is 50% off and is an easy way to streamline your TV viewing experience.
- Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Security Camera for $65 (save $65): Blink doesn't just make doorbells. Right now, its wire-free smart outdoor floodlight security camera is available for half-off -- even though that's $15 more than our $50 limit, we think it's too good of a deal to skip. It offers 700 lumens, a two-year battery life, HD live view, enhanced motion detection, and is Alexa compatible. ZDNET's Maria Diaz says it's just what her dark yard needed.
- 2 -Pack Anker 20W USB-C Cube Power Strip for $28 (save $10): Do you never have enough outlets for your devices? These cubed power strips from Anker make it easy to power up multiple devices without using a long, strip-style cord. Did I mention it's a two-pack?
- TP-Link 2K QHD Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera for $25 (save $15 with coupon): Another budget security pick, this TP-Link indoor/outdoor camera is discounted ahead of Prime Day. It features color night vision, motion detection, SD storage, and more.
- TP-Link Tapo 1080p Indoor Security Camera for $15 (save $10): Grab this TP-Link indoor security camera for just $15 right now and easily see what's going on inside your home while you're away.
- Current price: $45
- Original price: $80
Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot alarm clock is now 40% off for Prime members. Meant to function much like a clock radio, the Echo Spot features a small screen that takes up about two-thirds of the front, with the speaker occupying the bottom chin area. The screen can display the time with customizable clock faces, alarms, weather, song titles, and even some Alexa illustrations triggered by specific commands.
- Current price: $24
- Original price: $30
This MagSafe wallet and stand combo combines minimalist luxury with functionality. Inspired by origami, the Moft wallet can hold up to three cards and quickly flips into a stand. It's ultra-thin, practically unseen, and unfelt while attached to your device. It's ZDNET's pick for best minimalist MagSafe wallet, and it also features uber-strong magnets designed to stack with the brand's other products, like its MagSafe battery pack.
- Current price: $18
- Original price: $40
Amazon's trusty classic Fire TV Stick is on sale for $3 less than the prices we saw a few weeks ago for Memorial Day. Right now, you can grab several versions, including the 4K, 4K Max, and Lite, on sale too. The Fire TV Stick is a streaming device that transforms your TV into a smart one by letting you access your favorite TV shows and movies from top services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in one place on a crisp, easy-to-navigate platform.
- Current price: $12
- Original price: $20
These smart plugs do it all, including a handy energy-moderating feature that shows you the consumption of everything connected to them via the app. Kasa plugs come in handy in ZDNET's Maria Diaz's home.
- Current price: $50
- Original price: $90
Amazon's Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is also seeing a great discount right now. You can save $40 and grab it for just $50, and set up your smart home display. The Echo Show is Alexa-compatible, doubles as a speaker and display, and can be integrated with the rest of your Alexa smart home system.
- Current price: $30
- Original price: $50
Right now, you can grab two of Blink's indoor security cameras for $30. They feature 1080p HD video, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, and are Alexa-compatible. Plus, they make great cameras for pets, kids, and more.
More Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50
- Moft MagSafe Invisible Tripod for $32 (save $8): Moft's MagSafe tripod accessory is a content creator's dream, and works great for watching your favorite show, following a recipe, and more. It's ZDNET-tested and approved, and is only $32 now.
- Amazon Echo Pop + Echo Pop Outlet Hanger Bundle for $33 (save $24): Want somewhere to store your new Echo Pop? This handy bundle includes a brand-new speaker and an outlet hanger for easy organization, all for just $32.
- Tile Bluetooth Tracker Sticker Mount 2-Pack for $38 (save $17): Want to track something besides your keys? Tile's stick mounts can be placed almost anywhere, and enable Bluetooth tracking with ease.
- ESR MagSafe Geo Phone Wallet with Apple Find My technology for $31 (save $19): Phone accessories can get pricey. Right now, save $12 on ESR's MagSafe location tracking phone wallet. It holds up to three cards, can be used as a stand, and uses Apple's Find My technology to easily link to your phone. Plus, it's ZDNET tested.
- Pelican Marine IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch 2-Pack for $17 (save $13): Taking a trip soon? A waterproof phone pouch -- like this duo set from Pelican -- makes the perfect companion. It's IP68-rated and under $20 now.
- Save up to 55% on Amazon devices: Save on tons of Amazon products, including the Echo lineup, Fire TVs, Fire Sticks, Fire tablets, and more.
- KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer for $45 (save $15): If you want to boost your baking, KitchenAid's power hand mixer is 25% off right now. It comes in several colors, uses stainless steel mixers, and is under $50.
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for $50 (save $40): Sang Amazon's Fire 7 Tablet for just $50 now and get a 7-inch display, 10-hour battery life, and 32GB of storage.
- Amazon Echo Glow for $17 (save $13): This Amazon smart lamp provides different lights as visual reminders for chores, waking up, listening to music, and more, making it a great buy for back-to-school and your favorite kiddos.
- Yeti Travel Mug for $27 (save $11): Yeti tumblers may have fallen to the Stanley popularity in the last year, but they're still excellent insulated drink holders. Grab the travel mug in several color iterations for $11 off now.
- Anker 622 MagGo MagSafe Battery Pack for $45 (save $16): Need a battery boost? Anker's MagSafe 5,000 mAh battery pack is $16 off right now. Plus, it's ZDNET tested and recommended.
- Yeti Boomer 8 Pet Bowl for $35 (save $15): Save $15 on a bowl for your favorite furry friend, available in several colors.
- Amazon Echo Buds for $25 (save $25): Grab these earbuds for half-off and enjoy crisp audio, balanced bass, full sound, two microphones, and voice detection for clear communication.
- Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $15 (save $15): Control the ambiance of your outdoor lights for only $15 thanks to Kasa's IP64-rated outdoor dimmer plug.
- Blink Mini 2 Camera + Weather Resistant Adapter for $30 (save $20): If you want a quick, easy, and reliable security setup that can last through the seasons, this Blink Mini 2 camera bundle comes with everything you'll need -- including a weather-resistant adapter to power up your camera.
- Renpho Smart Scale for $20 (save $15): If you want more insight into your body's health and makeup this summer, this smart scale allows you to see things like your visceral fat, metabolic age, muscle and bone mass, and more.
- Blink Mini 2 Indoor Camera 2-Pack for $40 (save $30): If you want the newer Blink camera models, you can grab two of the new Blink Mini 2 cameras for just $40.
- Echo Dot 5th Gen + Sengled Smart Color Bulb for $27 (save $43): This duo bundle offers great value, combining the Echo Dot 5th Gen and a smart colored light bulb, all for under $30.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17.
Are deals really better on Prime Day?
Prices on Amazon are typically lower on Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon devices, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products that are already budget-friendly. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as great as during July Prime Day.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:
