Day 2 of Amazon's popular Prime Day sale is already underway. While Prime Day is a great time to score savings on top products and expensive purchases you've been eyeing for a while, it's just as good a time to grab deals on more affordable items.

That's why we've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50. You can save your cash while sweeping up buys like Echo devices, Fire tablets, iPhone accessories, headphones, and more. We'll update this list multiple times per day during the savings event, so be sure to check back here before you check out online.

Also: The best Prime Day deals right now

The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50

Also: Prime Day invitation-only deals are back on Amazon. Here's how to sign up

Amazon Echo Spot Save $35 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $45

Original price: $80 Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot alarm clock is now 44% off for Prime members. Meant to function much like a clock radio, the Echo Spot features a small screen that takes up about two-thirds of the front, with the speaker occupying the bottom chin area. The screen can display the time with customizable clock faces, alarms, weather, song titles, and even some Alexa illustrations triggered by specific commands. View now at Amazon

Moft MagSafe Wallet and Stand Save $6 Kayla Solino/ZDNET Current price: $24

Original price: $30 This MagSafe wallet and stand combo combines minimalist luxury with functionality. Inspired by origami, the Moft wallet can hold up to three cards and quickly flips into a stand. It's ultra-thin, practically unseen, and unfelt while attached to your device. It's ZDNET's pick for best minimalist MagSafe wallet, and it also features uber-strong magnets designed to stack with the brand's other products, like its MagSafe battery pack. View now at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini 2-Pack Save $8 Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet Current price: $12

Original price: $20 These smart plugs do it all, including a handy energy-moderating feature that shows you the consumption of everything connected to them via the app. Kasa plugs come in handy in ZDNET's Maria Diaz's home. View now at Amazon

Blink Mini Indoor Camera Two-Pack Save $20 Blink/ZDNET Current price: $30

Original price: $50 Right now, you can grab two of Blink's indoor security cameras for $30. They feature 1080p HD video, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, and are Alexa-compatible. Plus, they make great cameras for pets, kids, and more. View now at Amazon

More Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50

Kayla Solino/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024, is now on its second and last day, with major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. While the best deals are available for Prime members only, sellers often mark down products for non-Prime members to take advantage of. The event officially takes place on July 16 and July 17.

Are deals really better on Prime Day?

Prices on Amazon are typically lower on Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon devices, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products that are already budget friendly. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as great as during July Prime Day.

Are there different deals under $50 on Prime Day Day 2?

The answer here is hard to say. It's a yes, but also a no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. But, as always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with lighting deals offering a countdown to their expiration, and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week: