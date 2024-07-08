X
The 10+ best early deals under $50 for Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is still a week away, but that doesn't mean you can't score great savings on early Prime Day deals -- all under $50.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor
Blink Outdoor 4 + Indoor Mini 2 Camera Bundle | Save $90
blink-outdoor-4-and-indoor-mini-bundle
Blink Outdoor 4 + Indoor Mini 2 Camera Bundle
Save $90
View now View at Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet | Save $75
fire-hd-8-tablet
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
Save $75
View now View at Amazon
Refurbished Arlo Essential Wire-Free Battery Video Doorbell | Save $20
arlo-video-doorbell
Refurbished Arlo Essential Wire-Free Battery Video Doorbell
Save $20
View now View at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day will be here next week, and while it's a great time to score savings on top products and expensive purchases that you've been eyeing for a while, it's also just as good a time to grab some more affordable items. 

Also: The best Prime Day deals right now

That's why we've rounded up the best early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50, so you can save your cash while sweeping up already affordable buys on tech, home, and lifestyle products. We'll be updating this list frequently heading into Prime Day on July 16 and multiple times per day throughout the savings event, so be sure to check back here before you check out online. 

See at Amazon

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50

Blink Outdoor 4 + Indoor Mini 2 Camera Bundle

Save $90
blink-outdoor-4-and-indoor-mini-bundle
Blink/ZDNET
  • Current price: $50 
  • Original price: $140

This Prime exclusive deal bundles one Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 camera in a convenient duo. These cameras feature two-way talk, HD live view, motion detection, and are Alexa-compatible. This duo would cost you $140 if purchased individually without any discounts. 

View now at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

Save $75
fire-hd-8-tablet
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $55
  • Original price: $130

While this deal is a little more than $50, it's too good of a discount to leave off this list. Grab the HD 8 tablet for just $55. It features an 8-inch HD display, 64GB of storage, and a 30% faster processor than previous models. 

View now at Amazon

Refurbished Arlo Essential Wire-Free Battery Video Doorbell

Save $20
arlo-video-doorbell
Arlo/ZDNET
  • Current price: $50 
  • Original price: $70

Not a Ring or Blink fan? No worries. Arlo's refurbished wire-free battery doorbell is discounted by $20 right now. It features HD video, 180 degree view, nigh vision, two-way audio, and no Wi-Fi hub is needed. 

View now at Amazon

More early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50

amazon-03
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17. 

Are deals really better on Prime Day? 

Prices on Amazon are typically lower on Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon devices, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products that are already budget-friendly. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as great as during July Prime Day. 

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

