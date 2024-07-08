'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 10+ best early deals under $50 for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day will be here next week, and while it's a great time to score savings on top products and expensive purchases that you've been eyeing for a while, it's also just as good a time to grab some more affordable items.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
That's why we've rounded up the best early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50, so you can save your cash while sweeping up already affordable buys on tech, home, and lifestyle products. We'll be updating this list frequently heading into Prime Day on July 16 and multiple times per day throughout the savings event, so be sure to check back here before you check out online.
- Kasa 2K QHD Pan/Tilt Security Camera for $30 (save $8): Kasa's 2K QHD security camera is already a great budget buy, but even more so with extra savings. Create your own baby or pet monitor, keep tabs on your home, and more with this simple, Alexa-and Google-compatible camera.
- Certified Refurbished Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) for $45 (save $35): Although not a brand new item, you can still snag a certified refurbished Amazon Echo Show 5 for your smart home setup, saving you $35. We expect to see new Amazon Echo products discounted during Prime Day, too.
- Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell for $45 (save $45): Again, although this isn't a brand new Ring Doorbell, you can save $45 on a certified refurbished version on Amazon now. It's still equipped with 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, and is easy to install.
- 2 -Pack Anker 20W USB-C Cube Power Strip for $28 (save $10): Do you never have enough outlets for your devices? These cubed power strips from Anker make it easy to power up multiple devices without using a long, strip-style appearance. Did I mention it's a two-pack?
- TP-Link 2K QHD Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera for $28 (save $12): Another budget security pick, this TP-Link indoor/outdoor camera is discounted ahead of Prime Day. It features color night vision, motion detection, SD storage, and more.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Cover for $28 (save $7): If you're adding the discounted Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet to your cart, consider protecting it thanks to this deal on the matching case.
- Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C for $39 (save $6): If you always feel like you impulse buy during shopping events, here's a cheap purchase that's actually useful. Belkin's 3-Port USB-C charger makes it easy to power up your devices (plus, you can never have enough charging blocks).
- TP-Link Tapo 1080p Indoor Security Camera for $15 (save $10): Grab this TP-Link indoor security camera for just $15 right now and easily see what's going on inside your home while you're away.
- Current price: $50
- Original price: $140
This Prime exclusive deal bundles one Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 camera in a convenient duo. These cameras feature two-way talk, HD live view, motion detection, and are Alexa-compatible. This duo would cost you $140 if purchased individually without any discounts.
- Current price: $55
- Original price: $130
While this deal is a little more than $50, it's too good of a discount to leave off this list. Grab the HD 8 tablet for just $55. It features an 8-inch HD display, 64GB of storage, and a 30% faster processor than previous models.
- Current price: $50
- Original price: $70
Not a Ring or Blink fan? No worries. Arlo's refurbished wire-free battery doorbell is discounted by $20 right now. It features HD video, 180 degree view, nigh vision, two-way audio, and no Wi-Fi hub is needed.
More early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50
- Certified Refurbished Blink Video Doorbell for $28 (save $17): Just like with Ring and Arlo doorbells, you can pick up a certified refurbished Blink video doorbell ahead of Prime Day. It features two-way audio and HD video, and is Alexa-enabled.
- Torras MagSafe Shockproof iPhone 15 Pro Case for $26 (save $4): Looking to upgrade your iPhone 15 Pro's protection? This case from Torras features a translucent back silicone protective cover, and is anti-fingerprint. It's also available in several colors (price may vary by color).
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17.
Are deals really better on Prime Day?
Prices on Amazon are typically lower on Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon devices, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products that are already budget-friendly. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as great as during July Prime Day.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.