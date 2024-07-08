ZDNET

The part of the summer when every major retailer follows Amazon's lead with Prime Day by holding its own deal event has arrived, giving you several opportunities to score a great deal on top tech. This year, Walmart is beating Amazon to the punch, holding its Walmart Deals event from July 8 at 5 PM ET to July 11 at 11:59 PM ET, an entire week before Amazon Prime Day.

The deals span every tech item you can think of and lots more, making it the perfect opportunity to purchase something you have been eyeing, snag some birthday gifts for loved ones, get some back-to-school tech, or even get a head start on, dare I say, holiday shopping.

If you want even earlier access to the deals, you can open a Walmart+ account for half the usual price at $49 (a deal in itself), which grants five hours of early access, starting at noon ET on July 8, and other perks such as free grocery delivery, free shipping with no order minimum, Parmount+ streaming, and more.

To make your Walmart Deals shopping experience easier, I rounded up some of the best deals below. This list will be updated throughout the event.

Our favorite Walmart Deals sales right now

The best Walmart audio deals

The best Walmart TV deals

The best Walmart tablet and laptop deals

The best Walmart robot vacuum deals

FAQs

What is the Walmart Deals event?

Walmart Deals is the store's big sale event beginning on July 8 at 5 PM ET and ending on July 11 at 11:59 PM ET. Walmart+ members get even earlier access, starting on July 8 at 12 PM ET. The event's date was likely strategically planned to occur one week before Amazon Prime Day.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon's two-day sale event that begins on July 16 at 12:01 AM PT and ends on July 17. It takes place after Walmart's deal event.

How did we choose these Walmart deals?

ZDNET parsed through thousands of deals, identifying the ones that offer the best value. These metrics include factors such as ZDNET's expert reviews, the price drop, how often the item goes on sale, and, ultimately, its quality.