The 45+ best Walmart deals right now: TVs, laptops, headphones, and more
The part of the summer when every major retailer follows Amazon's lead with Prime Day by holding its own deal event has arrived, giving you several opportunities to score a great deal on top tech. This year, Walmart is beating Amazon to the punch, holding its Walmart Deals event from July 8 at 5 PM ET to July 11 at 11:59 PM ET, an entire week before Amazon Prime Day.
The deals span every tech item you can think of and lots more, making it the perfect opportunity to purchase something you have been eyeing, snag some birthday gifts for loved ones, get some back-to-school tech, or even get a head start on, dare I say, holiday shopping.
If you want even earlier access to the deals, you can open a Walmart+ account for half the usual price at $49 (a deal in itself), which grants five hours of early access, starting at noon ET on July 8, and other perks such as free grocery delivery, free shipping with no order minimum, Parmount+ streaming, and more.
To make your Walmart Deals shopping experience easier, I rounded up some of the best deals below. This list will be updated throughout the event.
Our favorite Walmart Deals sales right now
- Roomba j7+ for $499 (save $300): ZDNET's robot vacuum reviewer called the Roomba j7+ a "life-changing robot vacuum" because of its impressive suction power, self-emptying capabilities, smart mapping technology, and more. Because of its advanced features, it typically costs a whopping $800, but you can take $300 off that today.
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model for $299 (save $129): The Nintendo Switch is the perfect gaming console for entertaining visitors and gaming yourself. This model even has an OLED screen, which significantly improves the portable gaming experience, according to a ZDNET review. Nintendo products are rarely on sale, making this a deal you won't want to pass up.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic for $99 (save $80): If you have been keeping an eye out for a smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is a great candidate. ZDNET's Matt Miller raved about its AMOLED high-resolution display, claiming it has "crisp fonts, brilliant colors, and a seamless touchscreen experience."
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $189 (save $60): If you are an Apple user and are interested in trying out a smartwatch for the first time, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the perfect smartwatch for you. Despite its budget-friendly pricing, it has all of the basic functions you need, including fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep insights, Crash Detection, water resistance, and a good battery, earning it a spot as ZDNET's "Best Apple Watch for kids and first-time buyers."
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch M1 Laptop for $649 (save $300): ZDNET first reviewed the M1 MacBook Air back in 2020, and then again in 2022, and both times concluded that the model is a solid option for users who want to keep the convenience of a lighter, portable model without sacrificing efficiency. Apple products rarely go on sale, so this is a deal worth checking out.
- AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case for $169 (save $80): The AirPod Pro are Apple's most advanced earbuds with impressive noise cancellation, an Apple-designed H2 chip, adaptive transparency mode, personalized spatial audio, and up to 30 hours of listening time. The earbuds even landed a spot on ZDNET's best earbuds of 2024 list as the best noise-canceling earbuds for Apple users.
- Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $49 (save $80): This no-frills coffee machine can make cold and iced cups of coffee for you while taking up barely any precious counter space. The best part is that it's super low cost makes it about the same price as five cups of coffee at a cafe.
- Dyson V12 Detect Slimm Cordless Vacuum for $450 (save $200): If you are in the market for a more traditional vacuum instead of a robot vacuum, this is a great option as it is slim, cordless, and powerful. The best part is that you can save $100 on it now, and Dyson products don't go on sale often.
- Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $159 (save $70): Monitors can help upgrade any gaming or even work setup but usually cost a pretty penny. Despite boasting impressive features such as a curved, tiltable, anti-glare, 31.5-inch screen, you can buy the Acer Nitro Curved monitor today for under $200.
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphone for $250 (save $130): ZDNET's headphone reviewer Jada Jones deemed the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones as "audiophile approved" with "unrivaled sound quality, a marathon battery, and all-day comfort." Despite only being released six months ago, they are already on sale, a pretty good offer.
The best Walmart audio deals
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $129 (save $30)
- JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99 (save $30)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $129 (save $70)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) for $69 (save $60)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 for $318 (save $80)
- Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $139 (save 61)
- Anker Soundcore Select Pro Portable Speaker for $39 (save $61)
- Soundcore by Anker Flare 2 Portable Speaker for $29 (save $50)
- JBL Charge 5 Speaker fir $130 (save $50)
The best Walmart TV deals
- LG C4 OLED 48-inch for $1,197 (save $200)
- LG QNED85 55-inch for $697 (save $300)
- LG QNED75 50-inch for $398 (save $149)
- Samsung QN90C 55-inch for $1,098 (save $901)
- TCL 65-inch Class Q Class 4K QLED HDR for $398.00 (save $100)
- Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED 65-inch for $1,798 (save $202)
- Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV for $378 (save $50)
- Samsung Q80C 65-inch for $998 (save $501)
The best Walmart tablet and laptop deals
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch M1 Laptop for $649 (save $300)
- HP 15.6 inch Intel Processor N200 for $200 (save $60)
- HP Victus 15.6 inch Gaming Laptop for $599 (save $380)
- 10-inch Android 13 Tablet for $70 (save $430)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1,15.6-inch Laptop for $299 (save $350)
- onn 10.1-inch Kids Tablet for $99 (save $30)
- Restored 2022 Apple 13.6-inch MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip for $899 (save $300)
The best Walmart robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Braava Jet M6 for $179 (save $270)
- iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ for $700 (save $115)
- iRobot Roomba i1+ for $400 (save $130)
- Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum for $199 (save $50)
- Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $199 (save $101)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Bagless 60 Day Capacity Base for $288 (save $211)
- ONSON Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2 in 1 Mop Combo for $108 (save $252)
- GOOVI Robot Vacumm Mop Combo for $115 (save $255)
- Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac for $59 (save $70)
FAQs
What is the Walmart Deals event?
Walmart Deals is the store's big sale event beginning on July 8 at 5 PM ET and ending on July 11 at 11:59 PM ET. Walmart+ members get even earlier access, starting on July 8 at 12 PM ET. The event's date was likely strategically planned to occur one week before Amazon Prime Day.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day is Amazon's two-day sale event that begins on July 16 at 12:01 AM PT and ends on July 17. It takes place after Walmart's deal event.
How did we choose these Walmart deals?
ZDNET parsed through thousands of deals, identifying the ones that offer the best value. These metrics include factors such as ZDNET's expert reviews, the price drop, how often the item goes on sale, and, ultimately, its quality.