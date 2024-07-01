Stars, stripes, and savings: The Bose QuietComfort II earbuds are $100 off now

Christina Darby/ZDNET

If you've read a headphone or earbud review from ZDNET within the past couple of years, you know how much we love Bose audio products. There are a few reasons: they offer stellar sound, great noise cancellation, and are easy to wear all day. And with every upgrade, Bose offers meaningful updates to its headphones and earbuds.

Also: The best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now

If you're not interested in getting the most recent model of earbuds from Bose but still want to reap the benefits of the brand, an older model -- like these Bose QuietComfort II earbuds that just so happen to be on sale for $100 less -- will surely do the trick. The earbuds regularly sell for $279, but you can find them for $179 at Amazon right now. That's cheaper than the price of our favorite Apple AirPods Pro 2, which retail for $250.

Also: Amazon Prime Day is back July 16-17: Here's everything to know

The QuietComfort II, which came out in 2022, is not so different from its more recent QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, which came out in 2023. You won't be getting the Immersive Audio that you get on the Ultra earbuds, but you are getting the same six hour battery, Bluetooth 5.3, and responsive touch controls. I regularly use my QuietComfort Ultra earbuds with the Immersive Audio turned off, so if you're in the interest of saving money by relinquishing a fun-but-unnecessary feature, I'd definitely recommend getting the QuietComfort II over the QuietComfort Ultra.

Also: The best Amazon deals you can shop this month

The audio quality is impressive, according to Christina Darby who wrote the QuietComfort II earbuds review in 2022. "The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are the best that I've heard. So much so that, after receiving them, I have forced everyone I've interacted with to slip the earbuds in, listen to The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights,' and indulge in the clarity and rumble of the opening synthesizers," Darby writes. Plus, the noise cancellation is next level, supremely dulling any harsh sound around you.

More: Bose QuietComfort II earbuds review

"On nearly all fronts, these earbuds aren't just frontrunners, they're in a league of their own," Darby writes. And what a great time to snatch these earbuds up for $100 less? But act fast, because this sale on the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds could be gone before you know it.

When will this deal expire? Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.